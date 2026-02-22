تتداخل سيرة الريال السعودي مع تاريخ الدولة السعودية منذ بواكير التأسيس، بوصفه قصة نقدٍ تشكَّل بالتدرج، ومرّ بتحولات سياسية واجتماعية واقتصادية، قبل أن يستقر في صورته المعاصرة.

ومع قيام الدولة السعودية الأولى في منتصف القرن الثاني عشر الهجري لم يكن في الجزيرة العربية نظام نقدي موحد، وكان سائدًا تداول العملات المتعددة، التي فرضتها حركة التجارة واتساع الرقعة الجغرافية.

اهتم الإمام محمد بن سعود، مؤسس الدولة السعودية الأولى، بوضع بناء اقتصادي متين يقـوم علـى توفيـر المـوارد الماليـة عـن طريـق تشـجيع التبـادل التجـاري بيـن الدرعيـة والبلـدان الأخـرى، وتستقبل الدرعية تُجارًا من أقاليم مختلفة، يتعاملون بالذهب والفضة والمقايضة.

ومن أشهر العملات التي استخدمها النجديون، بحسب كتاب (تاريخ المملكة العربية السعودية) للمؤلف الدكتور عبدالله الصالح العثيمين (الأحمر، والمحمدية، والجديدة، والمشخص)، إلى جانب الريال الفضي المعروف بـ«ريال ماريا تريزا» أو «الريال الفرانسي»، وهو مسكوك نمساوي انتشر على نطاق واسع بسبب دقة وزنه وثبات عياره، وهي مقتنيات معروضة في مكتبة الملك فهد الوطنية، كما كان التعامل التجاري يجري في أحيان عدة عبر المقايضة؛ وهي الوسيلة الأكثر شيوعًا في التعامل التجاري.

وبحسب ما ورد في كتاب تنظيمات الدولة السعودية الأولى للدكتور محمد بن سعيد آل منشط، فإن أسواق الدرعية شهدت ازدهارًا لافتًا إبان حكم الإمام سعود بن عبدالعزيز، من حيث زيادة عدد البضائع لتلبيــة الاحتياجــات، ويعود ذلك لحالة الاستقرار السياسي والأمني؛ ما أتاح للتجار حرية الحركة، وأسهم في انتظام التعاملات المالية.

تنوع الأقاليم وتعدد المسكوكات

اختلفت أنماط التداول النقدي بين أقاليم الجزيرة العربية، حيث تداول الناس في نجد مسميات نقدية متعددة مثل: (الجديدة، والخردة، والمحمدية، والمشخص)، واستخدمت كل فئة بحسب قيمتها وحاجة السوق، وكانت «الخردة» تمثل أصغر وحدات التداول، فيما استخدمت «الجديدة» لتسهيل التعاملات اليومية الصغيرة.

أما الأحساء، بحكم موقعها الزراعي والتجاري، فقد عرفت عملة محلية باسم «الطويلة» وهي عبارة عن قضيب مثني بحيث يتلاقى الطرفان، ما يشبه البنسة، وهي قطعة نحاسية ممزوجة بنسبة بسيطة من الفضة، إلى جانب تداول عملات أخرى، وفي الحجاز، تنوعت العملات حيث كانت تستقبل مكة المكرمة، والمدينة المنورة حجاجًا من أقطار مختلفة.

عهد الملك عبدالعزيز.. بداية التنظيم

شكَّل دخول الملك عبدالعزيز بن عبدالرحمن آل سعود - رحمه الله - مدينة الرياض عام (1319هـ/ 1902م) نقطة تحول سياسية واقتصادية، وفي تلك المرحلة، أبقى الملك عبدالعزيز على العملات المتداولة، إدراكًا لواقع السوق، لكنه بدأ تدريجيًا في التنظيم النقدي.

ووفق البنك المركزي السعودي (ساما)، كانت أولى الخطوات ذات الدلالة هي دمغ العملات المتداولة كلمة «نجد»، في إشارة إلى اعتمادها رسميًا داخل مناطق نفوذ الدولة، وبعد توحيد الحجاز مع نجد عام (1343هـ/ 1925م)، أضيفت كلمة «الحجاز» على بعض العملات المتداولة؛ لتُعبِّر عن وحدة الرقعة السياسية.

وفي عام 1343هـ، انتقل الإصلاح النقدي من الدمغ إلى السك، بحسب البنك المركزي السعودي، حين أُصدرت أول نقود سعودية نحاسية من فئتي نصف القرش وربع القرش، وحملت هذه العملات اسم الملك (عبدالعزيز بن عبدالرحمن الفيصل آل سعود) وسنة سكها، أما ظهر الفئتين فقد نقشت عليهما القيمة النقدية لكل منهما، ومكان السك وهو «أم القرى»، وتعد بحسب «ساما» أول الإصدارات السعودية النقدية القانونية.

وشهد العام 1346 العديد من التطورات النقدية، فكان أولها قيام الملك عبدالعزيز - طيب الله ثراه - بإلغاء التعامل بجميع النقود المتداولة، وخلال السنة نفسها قام - رحمه الله - بخطوة تعد من أهم المراحل التي مرت بها عملية الإصلاح النقدي إبان تلك الفترة، إذ طرح أول ريال عربي سعودي خالص، جرى سكه من الفضة.

ولتحقيق الانتشار لهذا النقد، أصدر الملك عبدالعزيز بن عبدالرحمن أمره السامي المتضمن أول تنظيم للوضع النقدي في البلاد، الذي جرى نشره في جريدة أم القرى في (1346هـ/ 1928م)، حيث تضمن العديد من المواد التي رسمت السياسة النقدية للدولة آنذاك.

وبعد إعلان توحيد المملكة العربية السعودية عام 1351، حمل الريال اسمها، فقد طرح في عام 1354 أول ريال فضي يحمل اسم المملكة، تميّز بخفة وزنه وشدة نقاوته، وأصبح رمزًا لوحدة البلاد واستقرارها النقدي.

إنشاء مؤسسة النقد السعودي

مع توسع النشاط الاقتصادي، أصدر الملك عبدالعزيز - رحمه الله - عام (1371هـ 1952م) مرسومين ملكيين بإنشاء مؤسسة النقد العربي السعودي (البنك المركزي السعودي حاليًا) واعتماد نظامها الأساسي؛ لتتولى تنظيم الإصدار النقدي، والحفاظ على قيمة العملة، والإشراف على النظام المصرفي، وباشرت المؤسسة عملها فعليًا في 1372، وكان من أوائل مهامها طرح الجنيه الذهبي السعودي، واستكمال سك الريالات الفضية.

ومع إدراك الملك عبدالعزيز صعوبة الاستمرار في استخدام النقود المعدنية، لثقل وزنها، في ظل التطورات الاقتصادية المتلاحقة، وتنامي واردات الدولة بشكل كبير؛ رغب في تسهيل أمور حجاج بيت الله الذين يلاقون مشقة من حملهم للريالات الفضية، وفق البنك المركزي السعودي، فكانت الخطوة الأكثر جراءة في نظام النقد السعودي، التي تمثلت بقيام مؤسسة النقد بإصدار ما عُرف آنذاك بإيصالات الحجاج التي طرحت للتداول اعتبارًا من (1372هـ/ 1953م) من فئة الـ10 ريالات، التي طُبع منها 5 ملايين إيصال، كطبعة أولى، كُتب على هذا الإيصال عبارات متعددة باللغة العربية والفارسية، والإنجليزية، والأردية، والتركية، والمالاوية؛ ما يحفظ لحاملها قيمة هذا الإيصال من الريالات الفضية السعودية، وكان يستطيع الحاج شراءها من الصيارفة عند وصوله إلى المملكة.

ولاقت هذه التجربة الاستحسان والقبول من حجاج بيت الله الحرام، ونالت ثقة الناس في السوق المحلية من تجار ومواطنين، الأمر الذي دفع بالمؤسسة إلى إعادة إصدار تلك الفئة وفئتين جديدتين أخريين من فئة الـ5 ريالات سنة (1373هـ 1954م)، وفئة الريال الواحد سنة (1375هـ 1956م).

اعتماد رمز العملة السعودية

كان لنجاح هذه التجربة أن المواطنين والحجاج لم يستبدلوا تلك الإيصالات بالعملة المعدنية، بل استمروا في تداولها واستنتجت الدولة ممثلة في مؤسسة النقد العربي السعودي، أن المواطنين والحجاج راغبون في استبدال العملات المعدنية بعملة ورقية، وهو تطور مهم يعبر عن الثقة بحكومة الدولة الفتية وقدرتها على حماية عملتها الورقية.

وفي عام (1381هـ/ 1961م)، صدر أول إصدار ورقي رسمي للريال السعودي في عهد الملك سعود بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، وتوالت الإصدارات في العهود اللاحقة، مع تطور في التصاميم والعناصر الأمنية، وحضور للمعالم الدينية والتاريخية، وصولًا للإصدار السادس من العملة الورقية والمعدنية في عهد خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، في العام (1438هـ/ 2016م)، تحت شعار «ثقة وأمان» بفئاته الورقية والمعدنية المتعددة، التي صُممت وفق أحدث التقنيات والمقاييس والمعايير العالمية.

وأسهم اعتماد خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود في 20 فبراير 2025 رمز عملة الريال السعودي في تعزيز هوية المملكة المالية على المستوى المحلي والإقليمي والدولي، والهوية الوطنية والانتماء الثقافي، ويحمل الرمز اسم العملة الوطنية «ريال» بتصميم مستوحى من الخط العربي، اعتزازًا بهويتنا الثقافية المستمدة من اللغة العربية.

من أسواق الدرعية التي ازدحمت بالذهب والفضة والمقايضة، إلى ريال سعودي يحمل اسمه ورمزه المعتمد، تمتد رحلة العملة بوصفها سجلًا حيًا لمسيرة الدولة السعودية عبر 3 قرون، ومع إقرار رمز الريال السعودي في العصر الحديث تكتمل دائرة تاريخية بدأت منذ الدولة السعودية الأولى؛ لتؤكد أن الريال ليس قيمة نقدية فحسب، بل وثيقة تحمل ذاكرة وطن، وتختصر مسيرة تأسيسه ونهضته.