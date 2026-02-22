يعتمد التحول الرقمي في المملكة على التبني الإستراتيجي للتقنيات الرقمية والرؤى القائمة على البيانات والممارسات المبتكرة، ودمجها لتحديث العمليات الحكومية، وتعزيز تقديم الخدمات وتحسين مشاركة المواطنين.

وفي ذكرى التأسيس يسترجع المواطنون، بين الماضي والحاضر، النقلة الهائلة في الخدمات، وتجاوز تعثر الخدمات في زمان مضى.

وأضحت الرقمنة والخدمات الإلكترونية التي تشهدها السعودية مثالاً ناصعاً للتحول الرقمي الهائل في البلاد، إذ جعلت الحوسبة خياراً أساسياً لا غنى عنه في الحياة اليومية والخدمات العامة، ونجحت القطاعات الخاصة في ملاحقة التطور التقني الهائل الذي تشهده البلاد،

ومن أهم خصائص التحول الرقمي الانتقال نحو ثقافة تعتمد على البيانات في اتخاذ القرارات؛ ما يعني جمع وتحليل البيانات الضخمة والمتنوعة الناتجة عن العمليات الرقمية المختلفة لاستخلاص رؤى قيّمة تدعم اتخاذ القرارات الإستراتيجية، وهي الخطوة التي عززتها رؤية 2030 لتحسين جودة الحياة وتسريع الخدمات اليومية وتخفيف الأعباء على المواطنين والمقيمين.

وفي القطاع الخاص، نجحت الشركات في بناء تقنيات رقمية مبتكرة لإجراء تحوُّلات تشغيلية تتوافق بشكل أفضل مع المتطلبات المتغيرة للعملاء بإنشاء حلول رقمية، مثل تطبيقات الجوَّال، أو منصة التجارة الإلكترونية، وترحيل الشركات من البنية التحتية القائمة على أجهزة الكمبيوتر المحلية إلى الحوسبة السحابية.