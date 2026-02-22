The digital transformation in the Kingdom relies on the strategic adoption of digital technologies, data-driven insights, and innovative practices, integrating them to update government processes, enhance service delivery, and improve citizen engagement.

On the anniversary of the founding, citizens reflect on the tremendous shift in services, surpassing the challenges of past service delivery.

The digitization and electronic services witnessed in Saudi Arabia have become a shining example of the massive digital transformation in the country, making computing an essential and indispensable choice in daily life and public services. The private sectors have succeeded in keeping pace with the tremendous technological advancements occurring in the country.

One of the key characteristics of digital transformation is the shift towards a data-driven culture in decision-making; this means collecting and analyzing vast and diverse data generated from various digital operations to extract valuable insights that support strategic decision-making. This step has been reinforced by Vision 2030 to improve quality of life, accelerate daily services, and alleviate burdens on citizens and residents.

In the private sector, companies have succeeded in building innovative digital technologies to implement operational transformations that better align with the changing demands of customers by creating digital solutions, such as mobile applications or e-commerce platforms, and migrating businesses from traditional on-premises infrastructure to cloud computing.