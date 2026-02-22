يعتمد التحول الرقمي في المملكة على التبني الإستراتيجي للتقنيات الرقمية والرؤى القائمة على البيانات والممارسات المبتكرة، ودمجها لتحديث العمليات الحكومية، وتعزيز تقديم الخدمات وتحسين مشاركة المواطنين.
وفي ذكرى التأسيس يسترجع المواطنون، بين الماضي والحاضر، النقلة الهائلة في الخدمات، وتجاوز تعثر الخدمات في زمان مضى.
وأضحت الرقمنة والخدمات الإلكترونية التي تشهدها السعودية مثالاً ناصعاً للتحول الرقمي الهائل في البلاد، إذ جعلت الحوسبة خياراً أساسياً لا غنى عنه في الحياة اليومية والخدمات العامة، ونجحت القطاعات الخاصة في ملاحقة التطور التقني الهائل الذي تشهده البلاد،
ومن أهم خصائص التحول الرقمي الانتقال نحو ثقافة تعتمد على البيانات في اتخاذ القرارات؛ ما يعني جمع وتحليل البيانات الضخمة والمتنوعة الناتجة عن العمليات الرقمية المختلفة لاستخلاص رؤى قيّمة تدعم اتخاذ القرارات الإستراتيجية، وهي الخطوة التي عززتها رؤية 2030 لتحسين جودة الحياة وتسريع الخدمات اليومية وتخفيف الأعباء على المواطنين والمقيمين.
وفي القطاع الخاص، نجحت الشركات في بناء تقنيات رقمية مبتكرة لإجراء تحوُّلات تشغيلية تتوافق بشكل أفضل مع المتطلبات المتغيرة للعملاء بإنشاء حلول رقمية، مثل تطبيقات الجوَّال، أو منصة التجارة الإلكترونية، وترحيل الشركات من البنية التحتية القائمة على أجهزة الكمبيوتر المحلية إلى الحوسبة السحابية.
The digital transformation in the Kingdom relies on the strategic adoption of digital technologies, data-driven insights, and innovative practices, integrating them to update government processes, enhance service delivery, and improve citizen engagement.
On the anniversary of the founding, citizens reflect on the tremendous shift in services, surpassing the challenges of past service delivery.
The digitization and electronic services witnessed in Saudi Arabia have become a shining example of the massive digital transformation in the country, making computing an essential and indispensable choice in daily life and public services. The private sectors have succeeded in keeping pace with the tremendous technological advancements occurring in the country.
One of the key characteristics of digital transformation is the shift towards a data-driven culture in decision-making; this means collecting and analyzing vast and diverse data generated from various digital operations to extract valuable insights that support strategic decision-making. This step has been reinforced by Vision 2030 to improve quality of life, accelerate daily services, and alleviate burdens on citizens and residents.
In the private sector, companies have succeeded in building innovative digital technologies to implement operational transformations that better align with the changing demands of customers by creating digital solutions, such as mobile applications or e-commerce platforms, and migrating businesses from traditional on-premises infrastructure to cloud computing.