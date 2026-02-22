في 29/‏‏‏12/‏‏‏1440 تقرر إنشاء الهيئة السعودية للبيانات والذكاء الاصطناعي لحوكمة البيانات، وتوفير الإمكانات والقدرات الاستشرافية مواكبة للعالم الذي تحول اليوم إلى قرية كونية صغيرة تعمل وفق أنظمة تقنية عالية الجودة تتفاعل أنشطتها الحياتية بالرقمنة والذكاء الاصطناعي. وبدأ العالم يتهيأ لاستقبال ثورة صناعية جديدة تقوم على الأساس المتسارع للقدرات الحاسوبية والاستعداد للتعامل مع منتجات ومعطيات الذكاء الاصطناعي والروبوتات والأجهزة ذاتية التحكم.

سعت السعودية منذ تأسيسها إلى قهر التحديات والتطلع لآفاق المستقبل باعتمادها الثقة في كوادرها، والتوسع في التعليم بمجالاته كافة، ودخلت بلادنا عالم الرقمنة والحوسبة بخطى ثابتة.

صدر أمر ملكي بالموافقة على تنظيم الهيئة الوطنية للأمن السيبراني، وهي الجهة المختصة، والمرجع الوطني في شؤونه، وتهدف إلى تعزيزه حمايةً للمصالح الحيوية للدولة وأمنها الوطني والبنى التحتية الحساسة والقطاعات ذات الأولوية والخدمات والأنشطة الحكومية. وانطلقت رؤية «سدايا» في الارتقاء بالمملكة إلى الريادة ضمن الاقتصادات القائمة على البيانات ومواصلة تحديث أجندة البيانات الوطنية والذكاء الاصطناعي بما يتوافق مع المبادئ الرئيسية وتنفيذ الأجندة في هذا المجال على الصعيد الوطني وزيادة الوعي العام بشأن إنجازات المملكة في مجال البيانات وزيادة استفادة الجهات الحكومية كافة من أجندة البيانات والذكاء الاصطناعي وتعزيز صورة المملكة؛ باعتبارها دولة رائدة عالمياً في هذا المجال. ومن أبرز الخدمات الرقمية التي وفرتها «سدايا» وأسدت بها خدمة غير مسبوقة للمواطنين والمقيمين: السحابة الحكومية (ديم)، بنك البيانات الوطني، منصة استشراف، منظومة توكلنا، منظومة إحسان، منصة بروق، منصة أبشر (أفراد)، منصة أبشر (أعمال)، منصة نفاذ، منصة إيفاء، منصة نبأ، منصة التحريات المالية، التعرف على السمات الحيوية، متجر بيان، أجهزة الخدمة الذاتية لإنهاء إجراءات السفر، مبادرة طريق مكة، إياب، دعم مركز الإقامة المميزة، تنفيذ قمة قادة مجموعة العشرين، الفرع الإلكتروني وبرنامج البيانات المفتوحة.