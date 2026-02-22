On 29/12/1440, it was decided to establish the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority to govern data and provide foresight capabilities in line with a world that has today transformed into a small global village operating under high-quality technological systems, where its daily activities interact with digitization and artificial intelligence. The world began to prepare for a new industrial revolution based on the accelerating foundation of computing capabilities and readiness to deal with products and data of artificial intelligence, robotics, and autonomous devices.

Since its establishment, Saudi Arabia has sought to overcome challenges and look forward to future horizons by relying on confidence in its workforce and expanding education in all its fields. Our country has entered the world of digitization and computing with steady strides.

A royal decree was issued approving the organization of the National Cybersecurity Authority, which is the competent body and the national reference in its affairs. It aims to enhance protection for the vital interests of the state, its national security, sensitive infrastructure, priority sectors, and governmental services and activities. The "SDAIA" vision was launched to elevate the Kingdom to leadership among data-driven economies and to continue updating the national data and artificial intelligence agenda in accordance with the main principles and to implement the agenda in this field at the national level, while increasing public awareness of the Kingdom's achievements in the field of data and enhancing the benefit of all governmental entities from the data and artificial intelligence agenda, thereby strengthening the image of the Kingdom as a global leader in this field. Among the most prominent digital services provided by "SDAIA," which offered unprecedented service to citizens and residents, are: the Government Cloud (Dum), the National Data Bank, the Foresight Platform, the Tawakkalna System, the Ehsan System, the Burooq Platform, the Absher (Individuals) Platform, the Absher (Businesses) Platform, the Nafath Platform, the Ifa' Platform, the Naba' Platform, the Financial Investigations Platform, biometric identification, the Bayan Store, self-service devices for travel procedures, the Makkah Route Initiative, Iyab, support for the Premium Residency Center, the execution of the G20 Leaders' Summit, the electronic branch, and the Open Data Program.