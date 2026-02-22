تحلّ ذكرى يوم التأسيس السعودي واقتصاد المملكة يواصل نموه القوي وتنويع مصادر دخله؛ لتحقق رؤية السعودية 2030 مبادراتها على الأرض.
ويأتي مؤتمر العلا لاقتصادات الأسواق الناشئة، الذي استضافته المملكة في العلا بمشاركة صندوق النقد الدولي، مواكباً لذات الشهر الذي حدث فيه التأسيس السعودي، مبرهناً أن اقتصاد السعودية يتمتع بأداء قوي خلال السنوات الماضية، ويواصل مسار التنويع الاقتصادي، وذلك بحسب ما أعلنت مديرة الصندوق كريستالينا غورغييفا.
خطط استثمارية
وأوضحت غورغييفا أن السعودية تتبنى نهجاً مرناً في تعديل خططها الاستثمارية بما ينسجم مع المستجدات، مع توقعات بنهج حكيم في إدارة المالية العامة بقيادة الوزير محمد الجدعان خلال السنوات القادمة.
وقالت: «نلمس في السعودية قدراً عالياً من الحكمة في تقييم الأداء المحلي في ضوء التطورات العالمية، ونؤيد نهج السعودية في تعديل خططها الاستثمارية بما يتلاءم مع المستجدات الحالية».
وأشارت إلى أن وجود الوزير محمد الجدعان على رأس وزارة المالية سيضمن نهجاً حكيماً في إدارة المالية العامة خلال السنوات القادمة.
انطلاقة جديدة
ويمثل مؤتمر العلا لاقتصادات الأسواق الناشئة نقطة انطلاق جديدة نحو مستقبل أفضل للدول الناشئة التي تريد تحسين أدائها الاقتصادي عبر سياسات مالية مستدامة، بالتوازي مع نظرة العالم اليوم للمملكة كمركز اقتصادي محوري في المجتمع الدولي؛ كونها لاعباً مهماً في تشكيل السياسات الاقتصادية العالمية.
وبالتوازي مع مؤتمر العلا، أثبتت المملكة من خلال مشاركتها في القمم الاقتصادية مثل قمة مجموعة العشرين (G20)، واجتماعات اللجنة الدولية للشؤون النقدية والمالية التي تترأسها المملكة، وغيرها من الفعاليات التزامها بمسؤولياتها تجاه المجتمع الدولي لتعزيز التعاون العالمي لمواجهة التحديات التي تعصف بالاقتصاد العالمي، بما في ذلك الأزمات المالية.
The anniversary of Saudi Arabia's founding arrives as the Kingdom's economy continues its strong growth and diversification of income sources; achieving the initiatives of Saudi Vision 2030 on the ground.
The AlUla Conference on Emerging Market Economies, hosted by the Kingdom in AlUla with the participation of the International Monetary Fund, coincides with the same month in which Saudi Arabia was founded, demonstrating that the Saudi economy has shown strong performance over the past years and continues on the path of economic diversification, according to what was announced by IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva.
Investment Plans
Georgieva explained that Saudi Arabia adopts a flexible approach in adjusting its investment plans in line with developments, with expectations of a prudent approach in managing public finances under the leadership of Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan in the coming years.
She said: "We observe a high degree of wisdom in Saudi Arabia's evaluation of local performance in light of global developments, and we support Saudi Arabia's approach to adjusting its investment plans to align with current developments."
She noted that the presence of Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan at the helm of the Ministry of Finance will ensure a wise approach to managing public finances in the coming years.
A New Beginning
The AlUla Conference on Emerging Market Economies represents a new starting point towards a better future for emerging countries that seek to improve their economic performance through sustainable financial policies, parallel to the world's current view of the Kingdom as a central economic hub in the international community; being an important player in shaping global economic policies.
In parallel with the AlUla Conference, the Kingdom has demonstrated its commitment to its responsibilities towards the international community to enhance global cooperation in addressing the challenges facing the global economy, including financial crises, through its participation in economic summits such as the G20 Summit, the International Monetary and Financial Committee meetings chaired by the Kingdom, and other events.
