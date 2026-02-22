تحلّ ذكرى يوم التأسيس السعودي واقتصاد المملكة يواصل نموه القوي وتنويع مصادر دخله؛ لتحقق رؤية السعودية 2030 مبادراتها على الأرض.

ويأتي مؤتمر العلا لاقتصادات الأسواق الناشئة، الذي استضافته المملكة في العلا بمشاركة صندوق النقد الدولي، مواكباً لذات الشهر الذي حدث فيه التأسيس السعودي، مبرهناً أن اقتصاد السعودية يتمتع بأداء قوي خلال السنوات الماضية، ويواصل مسار التنويع الاقتصادي، وذلك بحسب ما أعلنت مديرة الصندوق كريستالينا غورغييفا.

خطط استثمارية

وأوضحت غورغييفا أن السعودية تتبنى نهجاً مرناً في تعديل خططها الاستثمارية بما ينسجم مع المستجدات، مع توقعات بنهج حكيم في إدارة المالية العامة بقيادة الوزير محمد الجدعان خلال السنوات القادمة.

وقالت: «نلمس في السعودية قدراً عالياً من الحكمة في تقييم الأداء المحلي في ضوء التطورات العالمية، ونؤيد نهج السعودية في تعديل خططها الاستثمارية بما يتلاءم مع المستجدات الحالية».

وأشارت إلى أن وجود الوزير محمد الجدعان على رأس وزارة المالية سيضمن نهجاً حكيماً في إدارة المالية العامة خلال السنوات القادمة.

انطلاقة جديدة

ويمثل مؤتمر العلا لاقتصادات الأسواق الناشئة نقطة انطلاق جديدة نحو مستقبل أفضل للدول الناشئة التي تريد تحسين أدائها الاقتصادي عبر سياسات مالية مستدامة، بالتوازي مع نظرة العالم اليوم للمملكة كمركز اقتصادي محوري في المجتمع الدولي؛ كونها لاعباً مهماً في تشكيل السياسات الاقتصادية العالمية.

وبالتوازي مع مؤتمر العلا، أثبتت المملكة من خلال مشاركتها في القمم الاقتصادية مثل قمة مجموعة العشرين (G20)، واجتماعات اللجنة الدولية للشؤون النقدية والمالية التي تترأسها المملكة، وغيرها من الفعاليات التزامها بمسؤولياتها تجاه المجتمع الدولي لتعزيز التعاون العالمي لمواجهة التحديات التي تعصف بالاقتصاد العالمي، بما في ذلك الأزمات المالية.

