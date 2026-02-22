The anniversary of Saudi Arabia's founding arrives as the Kingdom's economy continues its strong growth and diversification of income sources; achieving the initiatives of Saudi Vision 2030 on the ground.

The AlUla Conference on Emerging Market Economies, hosted by the Kingdom in AlUla with the participation of the International Monetary Fund, coincides with the same month in which Saudi Arabia was founded, demonstrating that the Saudi economy has shown strong performance over the past years and continues on the path of economic diversification, according to what was announced by IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva.

Investment Plans

Georgieva explained that Saudi Arabia adopts a flexible approach in adjusting its investment plans in line with developments, with expectations of a prudent approach in managing public finances under the leadership of Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan in the coming years.

She said: "We observe a high degree of wisdom in Saudi Arabia's evaluation of local performance in light of global developments, and we support Saudi Arabia's approach to adjusting its investment plans to align with current developments."

She noted that the presence of Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan at the helm of the Ministry of Finance will ensure a wise approach to managing public finances in the coming years.

A New Beginning

The AlUla Conference on Emerging Market Economies represents a new starting point towards a better future for emerging countries that seek to improve their economic performance through sustainable financial policies, parallel to the world's current view of the Kingdom as a central economic hub in the international community; being an important player in shaping global economic policies.

In parallel with the AlUla Conference, the Kingdom has demonstrated its commitment to its responsibilities towards the international community to enhance global cooperation in addressing the challenges facing the global economy, including financial crises, through its participation in economic summits such as the G20 Summit, the International Monetary and Financial Committee meetings chaired by the Kingdom, and other events.

The Saudi economy is strong and continues to diversify economically

A prudent approach to managing public finances in the coming years

The Kingdom adopts a flexible approach to adjusting its investment plans

A high degree

of wisdom in evaluating local

performance