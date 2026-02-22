إسهام الشباب وعطاؤهم في مسيرة التأسيس لا تخطئه العيون.. كانت لهم سهماً عظيماً في ذلك هي صفحات خلدها التاريخ، إذ عمل مؤسس الدرعية مانع المريدي، في شبابه لنصرة الحق، والإعانة على الخير، وعزز حضور شخصيته ومدينته، بالعلاقات المميزة، ونجح أولاده وبقية بني إخوته في صيانة العاصمة الأولى، وباشر قادة آل سعود دورهم في تأسيس الدولة، انطلاقاً من قدوم مانع المريدي وتأسيسه الدرعية، حتى تولي الإمام محمد بن سعود، وعبدالعزيز بن محمد بن سعود، وسعود بن عبدالعزيز بن محمد آل سعود، وعبدالله بن سعود بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود.

إن سيرة الإمام الملك المؤسس عبدالعزيز بن عبدالرحمن مضيئة، وضاءة، منذ سني شبابه الأولى، وكان في السابعة دائم الحركة، وعمره يوم انتقاله مع أبيه من الرياض 16 عاماً، فأحسن استعمال البندقية، وركوب الخيل.

ويشير بعض من كتب عن المؤسس إلى ما كان لوالدته، من فضل في توجيهه. فحمل السيف، وركب الخيل، وامتطى الإبل. والتف حوله رفاق له، فكان المتقدم عليهم في ألعابهم والزعيم فيهم. وعوّده والده أن يستيقظ قبل الفجر للصلاة، ووجهه إلى الرياضة، وأدّبه بآداب آل سعود، وشهد في صباه عاقبة الخصومات والمعارك.

وعن الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز؛ يدرك المرء أن العظماء تختارهم الأقدار بعناية، كونهم أهلاً لما سيحملونه من أمانة الرسالة التي يضطلعون بها، فالتزام العمل، وأداء حق المنصب الوظيفي خُلق من أخلاق القادة، وفي مدرسة سلمان درس ولي العهد الأمير محمد بن سلمان، وتخرّج على يد أبيه الملك، متسلّحاً بكل صفات الشخصية الوطنية النموذجية في الفكر والقول والعمل.

وحرص خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز على تلمس حاجات الشباب ودعمهم، وتعزيز مشاركتهم في المجتمع، وحثهم على مواصلة العمل على أسس علمية ثابتة في مختلف المجالات السياسية والعلمية والثقافية والاقتصادية والاجتماعية والرياضية.

واهتمام القيادة بالشباب يتجاوز حدود النظريات إلى الواقع التطبيقي، وينتقل بالأفكار إلى الأعمال الفعلية، والمثال الناصع على ذلك اختيار مجموعة من الشباب لمراكز قيادية في البلاد، في إنجاز إستراتيجي وقفزة واسعة على طريق تمكين الشباب وإعدادهم لتولّي القيادة، بإشراكهم في عملية صناعة القرار، الأمر الذي يُعَدُّ نقلة نوعية في الإدارة السعودية ككل، تعكس حرص الملك سلمان على أن يضعَ رؤيتَه لدور الشباب في بناء الوطن، وتمكينهم في مناصب عليا بالدولة منها الوزارات والمؤسسات الحكومية، ثقة في قدرات الشباب كونهم رأس المال البشري النوعي لعقود طويلة.

وحرص الدولة على الشباب ودمجهم في تنمية الاقتصاد السعودي واضح وجلي، من ذلك تأسيس وإنشاء مركز الملك سلمان للشباب، الذي يشرف عليه ولي العهد.