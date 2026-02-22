The contribution and dedication of the youth in the journey of establishment is unmistakable... They had a significant role in this, which are pages immortalized by history. The founder of Diriyah, Mani' Al-Muraydi, worked in his youth to support the truth and assist in good deeds, enhancing the presence of his personality and his city through distinguished relationships. His sons and the rest of his brothers succeeded in preserving the first capital, and the leaders of the Al Saud family began their role in establishing the state, starting from the arrival of Mani' Al-Muraydi and the founding of Diriyah, until the leadership of Imam Muhammad bin Saud, Abdulaziz bin Muhammad bin Saud, Saud bin Abdulaziz bin Muhammad Al Saud, and Abdullah bin Saud bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

The biography of the founding king, Abdulaziz bin Abdulrahman, is illuminating and radiant, from his early youth. At the age of seven, he was always active, and when he moved with his father from Riyadh, he was 16 years old, excelling in the use of the rifle and horseback riding.

Some who have written about the founder point to the influence of his mother in guiding him. He carried the sword, rode horses, and mounted camels. Friends gathered around him, and he was the leader among them in their games. His father accustomed him to wake up before dawn for prayer, directed him towards sports, and educated him in the manners of the Al Saud family, witnessing in his youth the consequences of disputes and battles.

Regarding King Salman bin Abdulaziz, one realizes that greatness is carefully chosen by fate, as they are worthy of the trust of the message they carry. Commitment to work and fulfilling the duties of a position is a virtue of leaders. In Salman’s school, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman studied and graduated under his father the king, armed with all the qualities of an exemplary national character in thought, speech, and action.

King Salman bin Abdulaziz, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, is keen to identify the needs of the youth and support them, enhancing their participation in society, and encouraging them to continue working on solid scientific foundations in various political, scientific, cultural, economic, social, and sports fields.

The leadership's interest in youth goes beyond theoretical boundaries to practical reality, translating ideas into actual actions. A shining example of this is the selection of a group of young people for leadership positions in the country, marking a strategic achievement and a significant leap towards empowering youth and preparing them for leadership by involving them in the decision-making process. This is considered a qualitative shift in Saudi management as a whole, reflecting King Salman's commitment to placing his vision for the role of youth in building the nation and empowering them in high positions within the state, including ministries and government institutions, trusting in the capabilities of youth as they are the qualitative human capital for many decades.

The state's commitment to youth and integrating them into the development of the Saudi economy is clear and evident, exemplified by the establishment of the King Salman Center for Youth, which is overseen by the Crown Prince.