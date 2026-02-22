التميز الطبي، وعبقرية الأداء الصحي في السعودية، جاء نتاج تجارب وخبرات تراكمية ولعل تجربة التوائم الملتصقة تؤكد التميز والنجاح غير المسبوق.

قبل عامين استضافت الرياض أعمال المؤتمر الدولي للتوائم الملتصقة تحت رعاية خادم الحرمين الشريفين بمشاركة جمع من الخبراء الطبيين العالميين وممثلي المنظمات الإنسانية والمسؤولين الحكوميين، إضافة إلى التوائم الملتصقة وعائلاتهم من جميع أرجاء العالم؛ لتسليط الضوء على حالات التوائم الملتصقة النادرة، ومشاركة قصص انفصالهم ومراحل علاجهم الناجحة، فضلاً عن مناقشة سبل التعاون الدولية المحتملة لتلبية حاجات التوائم الملتصقة وعائلاتهم؛ بغرض تقديم المعونة لهم.

وأصبح البرنامج السعودي لفصل التوائم الملتصقة منارة عالمية لبث الأمل والتميز الطبي حول العالم، وتزامن انعقاد المؤتمر الدولي الأول للتوائم الملتصقة مع «اليوم العالمي للتوائم الملتصقة»، الذي حددته الأمم المتحدة بمبادرة من المملكة العربية السعودية، ليتم الاحتفال به سنوياً في 24 نوفمبر من كل عام؛ لتعزيز الوعي الدولي والرعاية والدعم لهؤلاء الأطفال المميزين وأسرهم.

منذ انطلاق رؤية 2030 حدث التطور الكبير والواضح في القطاع الصحي، وتحققت إنجازات تاريخية في القطاع، مع نموذج الرعاية الصحية الحديث في تحقيق الوقاية قبل العلاج، وكانت لفتة خادم الحرمين الشريفين وولي العهد في توفير الرعاية الصحية المميزة لكل مواطن سعودي من خلال برنامج تحول القطاع الصحي أحد برامج رؤية المملكة 2030.

فالهدف من المبادرة العظيمة هو خلق «مجتمع حيوي» يعزّز من قدرات ومكانة المملكة في الصحة بصورة فعالة ومتكاملة تماماً لتجعل صحة المجتمع على قمة أولوياتها، ولتضمن تغطية الخدمات الصحية لجميع مناطق المملكة بصورة تحاكي التطلعات العالمية في الطب، ووفقاً لرؤية 2030 تم إطلاق مبادرات عدة مهمة، لكل مبادرة دورها الفعال في تحسين النظام الصحي من حيث الجودة والكفاءة التشغيلية.

تميزت تغطية الرعاية الصحية لتحقق نسبةً لا مثيل لها وتصل إلى 100% في عام 2024 لتحقق رعاية صحية أساسية لجميع المواطنين السعوديين، وفي العام ذاته بلغت نسبة التغطية لكافة سكان المملكة العربية السعودية إلى 95.9%، ولا تزال الرؤية الطموحة تهدف إلى زيادة نسبة جاهزية المناطق الصحية لـ90% لتواجه المخاطر الصحية بكفاءة.