The medical excellence and the genius of healthcare performance in Saudi Arabia have resulted from cumulative experiences, and the case of conjoined twins underscores this unprecedented success and distinction.

Two years ago, Riyadh hosted the International Conference on Conjoined Twins under the patronage of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, with the participation of a group of global medical experts, representatives of humanitarian organizations, and government officials, in addition to conjoined twins and their families from around the world; to highlight rare cases of conjoined twins, share their separation stories and successful treatment phases, as well as discuss potential international cooperation to meet the needs of conjoined twins and their families, with the aim of providing assistance to them.

The Saudi program for the separation of conjoined twins has become a global beacon of hope and medical excellence worldwide, coinciding with the first international conference on conjoined twins and the "World Conjoined Twins Day," which was designated by the United Nations at the initiative of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, to be celebrated annually on November 24; to enhance international awareness, care, and support for these exceptional children and their families.

Since the launch of Vision 2030, there has been significant and clear development in the healthcare sector, achieving historic accomplishments in the field, with a modern healthcare model focused on prevention before treatment. The initiative of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and the Crown Prince to provide exceptional healthcare to every Saudi citizen through the Health Sector Transformation Program is one of the programs of the Kingdom's Vision 2030.

The goal of this great initiative is to create a "vibrant community" that effectively and comprehensively enhances the Kingdom's capabilities and status in health, making community health a top priority, and ensuring health service coverage for all regions of the Kingdom in a manner that reflects global aspirations in medicine. According to Vision 2030, several important initiatives have been launched, each playing an effective role in improving the health system in terms of quality and operational efficiency.

Healthcare coverage has distinguished itself to achieve an unparalleled rate of 100% by 2024, ensuring basic healthcare for all Saudi citizens. In the same year, the coverage rate for all residents of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia reached 95.9%, and the ambitious vision still aims to increase the readiness of health regions to 90% to efficiently face health risks.