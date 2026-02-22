التميز الطبي، وعبقرية الأداء الصحي في السعودية، جاء نتاج تجارب وخبرات تراكمية ولعل تجربة التوائم الملتصقة تؤكد التميز والنجاح غير المسبوق.
قبل عامين استضافت الرياض أعمال المؤتمر الدولي للتوائم الملتصقة تحت رعاية خادم الحرمين الشريفين بمشاركة جمع من الخبراء الطبيين العالميين وممثلي المنظمات الإنسانية والمسؤولين الحكوميين، إضافة إلى التوائم الملتصقة وعائلاتهم من جميع أرجاء العالم؛ لتسليط الضوء على حالات التوائم الملتصقة النادرة، ومشاركة قصص انفصالهم ومراحل علاجهم الناجحة، فضلاً عن مناقشة سبل التعاون الدولية المحتملة لتلبية حاجات التوائم الملتصقة وعائلاتهم؛ بغرض تقديم المعونة لهم.
وأصبح البرنامج السعودي لفصل التوائم الملتصقة منارة عالمية لبث الأمل والتميز الطبي حول العالم، وتزامن انعقاد المؤتمر الدولي الأول للتوائم الملتصقة مع «اليوم العالمي للتوائم الملتصقة»، الذي حددته الأمم المتحدة بمبادرة من المملكة العربية السعودية، ليتم الاحتفال به سنوياً في 24 نوفمبر من كل عام؛ لتعزيز الوعي الدولي والرعاية والدعم لهؤلاء الأطفال المميزين وأسرهم.
منذ انطلاق رؤية 2030 حدث التطور الكبير والواضح في القطاع الصحي، وتحققت إنجازات تاريخية في القطاع، مع نموذج الرعاية الصحية الحديث في تحقيق الوقاية قبل العلاج، وكانت لفتة خادم الحرمين الشريفين وولي العهد في توفير الرعاية الصحية المميزة لكل مواطن سعودي من خلال برنامج تحول القطاع الصحي أحد برامج رؤية المملكة 2030.
فالهدف من المبادرة العظيمة هو خلق «مجتمع حيوي» يعزّز من قدرات ومكانة المملكة في الصحة بصورة فعالة ومتكاملة تماماً لتجعل صحة المجتمع على قمة أولوياتها، ولتضمن تغطية الخدمات الصحية لجميع مناطق المملكة بصورة تحاكي التطلعات العالمية في الطب، ووفقاً لرؤية 2030 تم إطلاق مبادرات عدة مهمة، لكل مبادرة دورها الفعال في تحسين النظام الصحي من حيث الجودة والكفاءة التشغيلية.
تميزت تغطية الرعاية الصحية لتحقق نسبةً لا مثيل لها وتصل إلى 100% في عام 2024 لتحقق رعاية صحية أساسية لجميع المواطنين السعوديين، وفي العام ذاته بلغت نسبة التغطية لكافة سكان المملكة العربية السعودية إلى 95.9%، ولا تزال الرؤية الطموحة تهدف إلى زيادة نسبة جاهزية المناطق الصحية لـ90% لتواجه المخاطر الصحية بكفاءة.
The medical excellence and the genius of healthcare performance in Saudi Arabia have resulted from cumulative experiences, and the case of conjoined twins underscores this unprecedented success and distinction.
Two years ago, Riyadh hosted the International Conference on Conjoined Twins under the patronage of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, with the participation of a group of global medical experts, representatives of humanitarian organizations, and government officials, in addition to conjoined twins and their families from around the world; to highlight rare cases of conjoined twins, share their separation stories and successful treatment phases, as well as discuss potential international cooperation to meet the needs of conjoined twins and their families, with the aim of providing assistance to them.
The Saudi program for the separation of conjoined twins has become a global beacon of hope and medical excellence worldwide, coinciding with the first international conference on conjoined twins and the "World Conjoined Twins Day," which was designated by the United Nations at the initiative of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, to be celebrated annually on November 24; to enhance international awareness, care, and support for these exceptional children and their families.
Since the launch of Vision 2030, there has been significant and clear development in the healthcare sector, achieving historic accomplishments in the field, with a modern healthcare model focused on prevention before treatment. The initiative of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and the Crown Prince to provide exceptional healthcare to every Saudi citizen through the Health Sector Transformation Program is one of the programs of the Kingdom's Vision 2030.
The goal of this great initiative is to create a "vibrant community" that effectively and comprehensively enhances the Kingdom's capabilities and status in health, making community health a top priority, and ensuring health service coverage for all regions of the Kingdom in a manner that reflects global aspirations in medicine. According to Vision 2030, several important initiatives have been launched, each playing an effective role in improving the health system in terms of quality and operational efficiency.
Healthcare coverage has distinguished itself to achieve an unparalleled rate of 100% by 2024, ensuring basic healthcare for all Saudi citizens. In the same year, the coverage rate for all residents of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia reached 95.9%, and the ambitious vision still aims to increase the readiness of health regions to 90% to efficiently face health risks.