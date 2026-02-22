يوم التأسيس محطة تاريخية عظيمة في مسيرة الدولة السعودية، وحدث مهم له أبعاد ودلالات عظيمة في النفوس، فهو يحمل مشاعر ومعاني جوهرية تاريخية مرتبطة بمسيرة الكفاح الشاقة وبأمجاد وبطولات قادة الدولة السعودية وإنجازاتهم العظيمة. وفي هذه المناسبة أتقدم بأسمى آيات التهاني وأطيب التبريكات لمقام سيدي خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود -حفظه الله- ولصاحب السمو سيدي ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز -حفظه الله- وللشعب السعودي الكريم.

نستحضر في هذا اليوم المجيد مسيرة الكفاح الشاقة وأمجاد قادة الدولة السعودية وإنجازاتهم العظيمة التي تتجلى في عمق التاريخ حيث تروى الحكايات والبطولات؛ تبرز الدرعية الأولى التي تعرف بشرائع الدرعية في المنطقة الشرقية والتي تبعد عن الدمام بنحو 40 كيلو متراً تقريباً، استوطنها مانع المريدي وعشيرته الجد الثالث عشر للملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز -حفظه الله-، وذلك بعد أن انتقلوا من وسط الجزيرة العربية التي عانت آنذاك من عدم الاستقرار وسيطرة الدولة الأخيضرية وسياستها القاسية، إضافة إلى القحط والجوع الذي أصاب المنطقة، كانت التحديات كثيرة ولكن عزم مانع وشجاعته كانا يفوقان الحدود، فأسس لنفسه ولعشيرته مجتمعاً متماسكاً في شرق البلاد شاهدة على قوة الطموح والإرادة في مواجهة التحديات، لكن الطموحات كانت أكبر.

مع كل تحدٍ كانت أبواب التاريخ تفتح شيئاً فشيئاً ليشهد التحولات التي مرت بها البلاد. كانت الدرعية في شرق شبه الجزيرة العربية هي محطة التحول الأولى التي رويت منها قصص نجاح القادة، وسطرت ببسالة مواقف الأجداد، وترجع أهمية الدرعية الأولى إلى ما حدث في منتصف القرن التاسع الهجري؛ أي قبل نحو 600 عام تقريباً؛ حيث كانت نقطة الانطلاقة الفاصلة في تاريخ شبه الجزيرة العربية عندما رحل منها مانع المريدي وعشيرته ليمهد الطريق لتحقيق التطلعات والطموحات متحدياً رمال الصحراء عائداً إلى حجر اليمامة موطن أجداده وأسلافه، وكان قدومها لها بدعوة من حاكم حجر اليمامة ابن عمه الأمير ابن درع للاستقرار في نجد، وقد يكون أهم أسباب دعوة ابن درع لمانع المريدي ليتقوى به في منطقة العارض. وكان لهذا النداء تأثير كبير، حيث أحدث تطوراً تاريخياً لم يكن متوقعاً فمنحه ابن درع موضعي «غصيبة» و«المليبيد» اللذين يقعان شمال غربي مدينة حجر، فجعل مانع «غصيبة» مقراً له ولحكمه وبنى لها سوراً وجعل المليبيد مقراً للزراعة، وأطلق عليها اسم الدرعية نسبة إلى عشيرته الدروع وكان ذلك في عام 850هـ/ 1446م تقريباً. ويعد هذا الحدث من أبرز أحداث الجزيرة العربية. وقد كانت نشأة الدرعية هي اللبنة الأولى لتأسيس أعظم دولة قامت في المنطقة، وتولى إمارتها عدد من أبناء مانع وأحفاده حتى تولى إمارتها الإمام محمد بن سعود معلناً تأسيس الدولة السعودية الأولى في عام 1139هـ/ 1727م فتبدلت الأحول في عهده من الفوضى إلى النظام ومن الخوف إلى الأمن ومن الفرقة والتمزق إلى الوحدة والاستقرار والاجتماع تحت راية واحدة وعلى أساس متين ورؤية ثاقبة ومبادئ راسخة أساسها الكتاب والسنة والعدل. فاستطاع أن يكون وحدة سياسية مستقلة لم تعرفها شبه الجزيرة العربية على مدى قرون طويلة. وقد عرف عنه التدين، وحب الخير، والشجاعة، وقد اهتمَ الإمام محمد بن سعود بالقيام بالعديد من الإصلاحات الداخلية والإقليمية، فوحّد شطري الدرعية وجعلها تحت حكم واحد بعد أن كان الحكم متفرقاً في مركزين، ونشر الاستقرار السياسي وعدم الولاء لأي قوة، وأهتم بالأمور الداخلية وتقوية مجتمع الدرعية وتوحيد أفراده، وقام بتأمين طرق التجارة والحج، وتنظيم الأمور الاقتصادية للدولة، كما نجح بالتصدي للحملات التي حاولت القضاء على الدولة السعودية، حكَم مدة 40 سنة وحّد فيها معظم منطقة نجد، وكان يتولى قيادتها بنفسه، فشهدت منطقة نجد في عهده استقراراً كبيراً، وامتدت جهوده من بعده خارج نجد على يد ابنه الإمام عبدالعزيز وأحفاده الإمام سعود بن عبدالعزيز والإمام عبدالله بن سعود فدخلت في حكمهم معظم مناطق شبه الجزيرة العربية، وشهدت الدولة نهضة شاملة في جميع نواحيها السياسية والاقتصادية والاجتماعية والعلمية والثقافية، وأصبحت عاصمتها الدرعية منارة للعلم والثقافة ومفتاحاً للحضارة.

ومن الدرعية أرض الأئمة والأبطال استمر امتداد الدولة على يد الإمام تركي بن عبدالله مؤسس الدولة السعودية الثانية في عام 1240هـ/ 1824م ضارباً بذلك أروع الأمثلة في الشجاعة والإقدام في إعادة مجد الدولة السعودية بمدة قياسية لم تتجاوز سبع سنوات بالرغم من تعاقب الأزمات والصعوبات التي عانت منها الدولة، إلا أنه تمكن من تثبيت حكمة في نجد متخذاً من الرياض الحصينة عاصمة لدولته، وقام بضم إقليم الأحساء في شرقي البلاد المورد الاقتصادي الهام للدولة السعودية في جميع فترات حكمها، واستمر الإمام تركي بن عبدالله وابنه فيصل من بعده في استعادة نفوذ آل سعود في شبه الجزيرة العربية، وتعد فترة حكمهم فترة بناء إداري وسياسي واقتصادي للبلاد. ولكن بعد وفاة الإمام فيصل بن تركي اضطربت الأوضاع، مما أتاح الفرصة للطامعين، وقد كانت المنطقة الشرقية الوجهة المناسبة للإمام عبد الرحمن بن فيصل وابنه عبدالعزيز وحاشيته لجمع قوة عسكرية تعينه على استرداد حكمه، واستمرت المحاولات مدة عشر سنوات إلى أن تمكن الملك عبد العزيز-طيب الله ثراه- في عام 1319هـ/ 1902م من استرداد الرياض؛ إرث آبائه وأجداده والعودة بأسرته إليها ليبدأ صفحة جديدة من صفحات التاريخ السعودي، وكان هذا الحدث محطة تاريخية هامة في مسيرة التاريخ السعودي إلى أمجاد بعيدة مشكلة كياناً عظيماً نعيش اليوم على أرضه بأمن ورخاء ورؤية طموحة شكلت نقطة تحول كبرى في كافة المجالات. ونستشهد في ذلك بمقولة سيدي خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان -حفظه الله- التي تتضمن «أن قيام وثبات هذا الكيان لم يكن سهلاً، بل قامت هذه الدولة العظيمة على تضحيات وبطولات وعبرت الكثير من الصعوبات لتصل إلى ما وصلت إليه من نماء وازدهار تحت ظل قيادتها المباركة».

حفظ الله أمن وأمان بلادنا في رخاء وازدهار.

* أستاذ التاريخ والتراث المساعد في جامعة الإمام عبدالرحمن بن فيصل

ووكيلة كلية الآداب للشؤون الأكاديمية