Founding Day is a significant historical milestone in the journey of the Saudi state, and an important event with profound meanings and implications in the hearts of people. It carries essential historical feelings and meanings linked to the arduous struggle and the glories and heroics of the leaders of the Saudi state and their great achievements. On this occasion, I extend my highest congratulations and best wishes to the esteemed position of my master, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud - may God protect him - and to His Royal Highness, my master, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz - may God protect him - and to the noble Saudi people.

On this glorious day, we recall the arduous struggle and the glories of the leaders of the Saudi state and their great achievements, which are deeply rooted in history where tales and heroics are recounted. The first Diriyah stands out, known for the Shariah of Diriyah in the Eastern region, located about 40 kilometers from Dammam. It was settled by Mani' Al-Muraydi and his tribe, the thirteenth ancestor of King Salman bin Abdulaziz - may God protect him - after they moved from the center of the Arabian Peninsula, which at that time suffered from instability and the harsh policies of the Al-Akhidri state, in addition to the drought and famine that afflicted the region. The challenges were many, but Mani's determination and courage exceeded all limits, establishing a cohesive community for himself and his tribe in the east of the country, witnessing the strength of ambition and will in facing challenges, yet the aspirations were greater.

With every challenge, the doors of history opened little by little to witness the transformations that the country underwent. Diriyah in the east of the Arabian Peninsula was the first transformation station from which the success stories of leaders were narrated, and the heroic stances of the ancestors were recorded. The importance of the first Diriyah dates back to the mid-9th century AH, approximately 600 years ago, when it was the pivotal starting point in the history of the Arabian Peninsula when Mani' Al-Muraydi and his tribe left to pave the way for achieving aspirations and ambitions, challenging the sands of the desert, returning to the land of Al-Yamamah, the homeland of his ancestors. His arrival was at the invitation of the ruler of Al-Yamamah, his cousin Prince Ibn Dir' to settle in Najd, and one of the most important reasons for Ibn Dir's invitation to Mani' Al-Muraydi was to strengthen his position in the Al-Arid region. This call had a significant impact, leading to an unexpected historical development. Ibn Dir' granted him the locations of "Ghasiba" and "Al-Malibid," located northwest of the city of Al-Hajr. Mani' made "Ghasiba" his headquarters and built a wall around it, while he designated Al-Malibid for agriculture, naming it Diriyah in reference to his tribe, the Al-Duru' tribe, around the year 850 AH / 1446 AD. This event is considered one of the most prominent events in the Arabian Peninsula. The establishment of Diriyah was the first building block for the foundation of the greatest state that arose in the region, and its leadership was taken over by several of Mani's sons and grandchildren until Imam Muhammad bin Saud assumed its leadership, declaring the establishment of the first Saudi state in 1139 AH / 1727 AD. During his reign, the conditions transformed from chaos to order, from fear to security, and from division and fragmentation to unity, stability, and gathering under one banner based on a solid foundation, a clear vision, and firm principles rooted in the Quran and Sunnah and justice. He was able to establish a political entity independent of any power that had not been known in the Arabian Peninsula for many centuries. He was known for his piety, love for goodness, and courage. Imam Muhammad bin Saud was keen on implementing many internal and regional reforms, unifying the two halves of Diriyah under one rule after it had been divided into two centers, spreading political stability and loyalty to no power, focusing on internal matters, strengthening the Diriyah community, and unifying its individuals. He secured trade and pilgrimage routes and organized the economic affairs of the state. He also succeeded in confronting the campaigns that sought to eliminate the Saudi state. He ruled for 40 years, unifying most of the Najd region, leading it himself, and during his reign, the Najd region witnessed significant stability. His efforts extended beyond Najd through his son Imam Abdulaziz and his grandchildren Imam Saud bin Abdulaziz and Imam Abdullah bin Saud, who brought most regions of the Arabian Peninsula under their rule, witnessing a comprehensive renaissance in all its political, economic, social, scientific, and cultural aspects, with its capital Diriyah becoming a beacon of knowledge and culture and a key to civilization.

From Diriyah, the land of imams and heroes, the state continued to expand under Imam Turki bin Abdullah, the founder of the second Saudi state in 1240 AH / 1824 AD, exemplifying courage and determination in restoring the glory of the Saudi state in a record time of no more than seven years despite the crises and difficulties that the state faced. He managed to establish a rule in Najd, making the fortified Riyadh the capital of his state, and annexed the Al-Ahsa region in the east of the country, an important economic resource for the Saudi state throughout its rule. Imam Turki bin Abdullah and his son Faisal continued to restore the influence of the Al Saud family in the Arabian Peninsula. Their reign was a period of administrative, political, and economic building for the country. However, after the death of Imam Faisal bin Turki, the situation became unstable, allowing opportunities for those who sought power. The Eastern region became the appropriate destination for Imam Abdul Rahman bin Faisal, his son Abdulaziz, and his entourage to gather a military force to help him regain his rule. The attempts continued for ten years until King Abdulaziz - may God rest his soul - managed in 1319 AH / 1902 AD to reclaim Riyadh, the legacy of his fathers and ancestors, and return with his family to begin a new chapter in Saudi history. This event was a significant historical milestone in the journey of Saudi history towards distant glories, forming a great entity on which we live today in security and prosperity, with an ambitious vision that marked a major turning point in all fields. We cite in this the saying of my master, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman - may God protect him - which includes, "The establishment and steadfastness of this entity was not easy; rather, this great state was built on sacrifices and heroics and overcame many difficulties to reach what it has achieved in growth and prosperity under its blessed leadership."

May God preserve the security and safety of our country in prosperity and flourishing.

* Assistant Professor of History and Heritage at Imam Abdulrahman bin Faisal University

And Dean of the College of Arts for Academic Affairs