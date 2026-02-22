يوم التأسيس محطة تاريخية عظيمة في مسيرة الدولة السعودية، وحدث مهم له أبعاد ودلالات عظيمة في النفوس، فهو يحمل مشاعر ومعاني جوهرية تاريخية مرتبطة بمسيرة الكفاح الشاقة وبأمجاد وبطولات قادة الدولة السعودية وإنجازاتهم العظيمة. وفي هذه المناسبة أتقدم بأسمى آيات التهاني وأطيب التبريكات لمقام سيدي خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود -حفظه الله- ولصاحب السمو سيدي ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز -حفظه الله- وللشعب السعودي الكريم.
نستحضر في هذا اليوم المجيد مسيرة الكفاح الشاقة وأمجاد قادة الدولة السعودية وإنجازاتهم العظيمة التي تتجلى في عمق التاريخ حيث تروى الحكايات والبطولات؛ تبرز الدرعية الأولى التي تعرف بشرائع الدرعية في المنطقة الشرقية والتي تبعد عن الدمام بنحو 40 كيلو متراً تقريباً، استوطنها مانع المريدي وعشيرته الجد الثالث عشر للملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز -حفظه الله-، وذلك بعد أن انتقلوا من وسط الجزيرة العربية التي عانت آنذاك من عدم الاستقرار وسيطرة الدولة الأخيضرية وسياستها القاسية، إضافة إلى القحط والجوع الذي أصاب المنطقة، كانت التحديات كثيرة ولكن عزم مانع وشجاعته كانا يفوقان الحدود، فأسس لنفسه ولعشيرته مجتمعاً متماسكاً في شرق البلاد شاهدة على قوة الطموح والإرادة في مواجهة التحديات، لكن الطموحات كانت أكبر.
مع كل تحدٍ كانت أبواب التاريخ تفتح شيئاً فشيئاً ليشهد التحولات التي مرت بها البلاد. كانت الدرعية في شرق شبه الجزيرة العربية هي محطة التحول الأولى التي رويت منها قصص نجاح القادة، وسطرت ببسالة مواقف الأجداد، وترجع أهمية الدرعية الأولى إلى ما حدث في منتصف القرن التاسع الهجري؛ أي قبل نحو 600 عام تقريباً؛ حيث كانت نقطة الانطلاقة الفاصلة في تاريخ شبه الجزيرة العربية عندما رحل منها مانع المريدي وعشيرته ليمهد الطريق لتحقيق التطلعات والطموحات متحدياً رمال الصحراء عائداً إلى حجر اليمامة موطن أجداده وأسلافه، وكان قدومها لها بدعوة من حاكم حجر اليمامة ابن عمه الأمير ابن درع للاستقرار في نجد، وقد يكون أهم أسباب دعوة ابن درع لمانع المريدي ليتقوى به في منطقة العارض. وكان لهذا النداء تأثير كبير، حيث أحدث تطوراً تاريخياً لم يكن متوقعاً فمنحه ابن درع موضعي «غصيبة» و«المليبيد» اللذين يقعان شمال غربي مدينة حجر، فجعل مانع «غصيبة» مقراً له ولحكمه وبنى لها سوراً وجعل المليبيد مقراً للزراعة، وأطلق عليها اسم الدرعية نسبة إلى عشيرته الدروع وكان ذلك في عام 850هـ/ 1446م تقريباً. ويعد هذا الحدث من أبرز أحداث الجزيرة العربية. وقد كانت نشأة الدرعية هي اللبنة الأولى لتأسيس أعظم دولة قامت في المنطقة، وتولى إمارتها عدد من أبناء مانع وأحفاده حتى تولى إمارتها الإمام محمد بن سعود معلناً تأسيس الدولة السعودية الأولى في عام 1139هـ/ 1727م فتبدلت الأحول في عهده من الفوضى إلى النظام ومن الخوف إلى الأمن ومن الفرقة والتمزق إلى الوحدة والاستقرار والاجتماع تحت راية واحدة وعلى أساس متين ورؤية ثاقبة ومبادئ راسخة أساسها الكتاب والسنة والعدل. فاستطاع أن يكون وحدة سياسية مستقلة لم تعرفها شبه الجزيرة العربية على مدى قرون طويلة. وقد عرف عنه التدين، وحب الخير، والشجاعة، وقد اهتمَ الإمام محمد بن سعود بالقيام بالعديد من الإصلاحات الداخلية والإقليمية، فوحّد شطري الدرعية وجعلها تحت حكم واحد بعد أن كان الحكم متفرقاً في مركزين، ونشر الاستقرار السياسي وعدم الولاء لأي قوة، وأهتم بالأمور الداخلية وتقوية مجتمع الدرعية وتوحيد أفراده، وقام بتأمين طرق التجارة والحج، وتنظيم الأمور الاقتصادية للدولة، كما نجح بالتصدي للحملات التي حاولت القضاء على الدولة السعودية، حكَم مدة 40 سنة وحّد فيها معظم منطقة نجد، وكان يتولى قيادتها بنفسه، فشهدت منطقة نجد في عهده استقراراً كبيراً، وامتدت جهوده من بعده خارج نجد على يد ابنه الإمام عبدالعزيز وأحفاده الإمام سعود بن عبدالعزيز والإمام عبدالله بن سعود فدخلت في حكمهم معظم مناطق شبه الجزيرة العربية، وشهدت الدولة نهضة شاملة في جميع نواحيها السياسية والاقتصادية والاجتماعية والعلمية والثقافية، وأصبحت عاصمتها الدرعية منارة للعلم والثقافة ومفتاحاً للحضارة.
ومن الدرعية أرض الأئمة والأبطال استمر امتداد الدولة على يد الإمام تركي بن عبدالله مؤسس الدولة السعودية الثانية في عام 1240هـ/ 1824م ضارباً بذلك أروع الأمثلة في الشجاعة والإقدام في إعادة مجد الدولة السعودية بمدة قياسية لم تتجاوز سبع سنوات بالرغم من تعاقب الأزمات والصعوبات التي عانت منها الدولة، إلا أنه تمكن من تثبيت حكمة في نجد متخذاً من الرياض الحصينة عاصمة لدولته، وقام بضم إقليم الأحساء في شرقي البلاد المورد الاقتصادي الهام للدولة السعودية في جميع فترات حكمها، واستمر الإمام تركي بن عبدالله وابنه فيصل من بعده في استعادة نفوذ آل سعود في شبه الجزيرة العربية، وتعد فترة حكمهم فترة بناء إداري وسياسي واقتصادي للبلاد. ولكن بعد وفاة الإمام فيصل بن تركي اضطربت الأوضاع، مما أتاح الفرصة للطامعين، وقد كانت المنطقة الشرقية الوجهة المناسبة للإمام عبد الرحمن بن فيصل وابنه عبدالعزيز وحاشيته لجمع قوة عسكرية تعينه على استرداد حكمه، واستمرت المحاولات مدة عشر سنوات إلى أن تمكن الملك عبد العزيز-طيب الله ثراه- في عام 1319هـ/ 1902م من استرداد الرياض؛ إرث آبائه وأجداده والعودة بأسرته إليها ليبدأ صفحة جديدة من صفحات التاريخ السعودي، وكان هذا الحدث محطة تاريخية هامة في مسيرة التاريخ السعودي إلى أمجاد بعيدة مشكلة كياناً عظيماً نعيش اليوم على أرضه بأمن ورخاء ورؤية طموحة شكلت نقطة تحول كبرى في كافة المجالات. ونستشهد في ذلك بمقولة سيدي خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان -حفظه الله- التي تتضمن «أن قيام وثبات هذا الكيان لم يكن سهلاً، بل قامت هذه الدولة العظيمة على تضحيات وبطولات وعبرت الكثير من الصعوبات لتصل إلى ما وصلت إليه من نماء وازدهار تحت ظل قيادتها المباركة».
حفظ الله أمن وأمان بلادنا في رخاء وازدهار.
* أستاذ التاريخ والتراث المساعد في جامعة الإمام عبدالرحمن بن فيصل
ووكيلة كلية الآداب للشؤون الأكاديمية
Founding Day is a significant historical milestone in the journey of the Saudi state, and an important event with profound meanings and implications in the hearts of people. It carries essential historical feelings and meanings linked to the arduous struggle and the glories and heroics of the leaders of the Saudi state and their great achievements. On this occasion, I extend my highest congratulations and best wishes to the esteemed position of my master, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud - may God protect him - and to His Royal Highness, my master, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz - may God protect him - and to the noble Saudi people.
On this glorious day, we recall the arduous struggle and the glories of the leaders of the Saudi state and their great achievements, which are deeply rooted in history where tales and heroics are recounted. The first Diriyah stands out, known for the Shariah of Diriyah in the Eastern region, located about 40 kilometers from Dammam. It was settled by Mani' Al-Muraydi and his tribe, the thirteenth ancestor of King Salman bin Abdulaziz - may God protect him - after they moved from the center of the Arabian Peninsula, which at that time suffered from instability and the harsh policies of the Al-Akhidri state, in addition to the drought and famine that afflicted the region. The challenges were many, but Mani's determination and courage exceeded all limits, establishing a cohesive community for himself and his tribe in the east of the country, witnessing the strength of ambition and will in facing challenges, yet the aspirations were greater.
With every challenge, the doors of history opened little by little to witness the transformations that the country underwent. Diriyah in the east of the Arabian Peninsula was the first transformation station from which the success stories of leaders were narrated, and the heroic stances of the ancestors were recorded. The importance of the first Diriyah dates back to the mid-9th century AH, approximately 600 years ago, when it was the pivotal starting point in the history of the Arabian Peninsula when Mani' Al-Muraydi and his tribe left to pave the way for achieving aspirations and ambitions, challenging the sands of the desert, returning to the land of Al-Yamamah, the homeland of his ancestors. His arrival was at the invitation of the ruler of Al-Yamamah, his cousin Prince Ibn Dir' to settle in Najd, and one of the most important reasons for Ibn Dir's invitation to Mani' Al-Muraydi was to strengthen his position in the Al-Arid region. This call had a significant impact, leading to an unexpected historical development. Ibn Dir' granted him the locations of "Ghasiba" and "Al-Malibid," located northwest of the city of Al-Hajr. Mani' made "Ghasiba" his headquarters and built a wall around it, while he designated Al-Malibid for agriculture, naming it Diriyah in reference to his tribe, the Al-Duru' tribe, around the year 850 AH / 1446 AD. This event is considered one of the most prominent events in the Arabian Peninsula. The establishment of Diriyah was the first building block for the foundation of the greatest state that arose in the region, and its leadership was taken over by several of Mani's sons and grandchildren until Imam Muhammad bin Saud assumed its leadership, declaring the establishment of the first Saudi state in 1139 AH / 1727 AD. During his reign, the conditions transformed from chaos to order, from fear to security, and from division and fragmentation to unity, stability, and gathering under one banner based on a solid foundation, a clear vision, and firm principles rooted in the Quran and Sunnah and justice. He was able to establish a political entity independent of any power that had not been known in the Arabian Peninsula for many centuries. He was known for his piety, love for goodness, and courage. Imam Muhammad bin Saud was keen on implementing many internal and regional reforms, unifying the two halves of Diriyah under one rule after it had been divided into two centers, spreading political stability and loyalty to no power, focusing on internal matters, strengthening the Diriyah community, and unifying its individuals. He secured trade and pilgrimage routes and organized the economic affairs of the state. He also succeeded in confronting the campaigns that sought to eliminate the Saudi state. He ruled for 40 years, unifying most of the Najd region, leading it himself, and during his reign, the Najd region witnessed significant stability. His efforts extended beyond Najd through his son Imam Abdulaziz and his grandchildren Imam Saud bin Abdulaziz and Imam Abdullah bin Saud, who brought most regions of the Arabian Peninsula under their rule, witnessing a comprehensive renaissance in all its political, economic, social, scientific, and cultural aspects, with its capital Diriyah becoming a beacon of knowledge and culture and a key to civilization.
From Diriyah, the land of imams and heroes, the state continued to expand under Imam Turki bin Abdullah, the founder of the second Saudi state in 1240 AH / 1824 AD, exemplifying courage and determination in restoring the glory of the Saudi state in a record time of no more than seven years despite the crises and difficulties that the state faced. He managed to establish a rule in Najd, making the fortified Riyadh the capital of his state, and annexed the Al-Ahsa region in the east of the country, an important economic resource for the Saudi state throughout its rule. Imam Turki bin Abdullah and his son Faisal continued to restore the influence of the Al Saud family in the Arabian Peninsula. Their reign was a period of administrative, political, and economic building for the country. However, after the death of Imam Faisal bin Turki, the situation became unstable, allowing opportunities for those who sought power. The Eastern region became the appropriate destination for Imam Abdul Rahman bin Faisal, his son Abdulaziz, and his entourage to gather a military force to help him regain his rule. The attempts continued for ten years until King Abdulaziz - may God rest his soul - managed in 1319 AH / 1902 AD to reclaim Riyadh, the legacy of his fathers and ancestors, and return with his family to begin a new chapter in Saudi history. This event was a significant historical milestone in the journey of Saudi history towards distant glories, forming a great entity on which we live today in security and prosperity, with an ambitious vision that marked a major turning point in all fields. We cite in this the saying of my master, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman - may God protect him - which includes, "The establishment and steadfastness of this entity was not easy; rather, this great state was built on sacrifices and heroics and overcame many difficulties to reach what it has achieved in growth and prosperity under its blessed leadership."
May God preserve the security and safety of our country in prosperity and flourishing.
* Assistant Professor of History and Heritage at Imam Abdulrahman bin Faisal University
And Dean of the College of Arts for Academic Affairs