في يوم التأسيس لا نحتفي بذكرى تاريخية فحسب، بل نستحضر لحظة التحول الكبرى التي غيّرت مسار هذه الأرض. لحظةً وُلدت فيها فكرة الدولة الجامعة، حين اجتمع القرار السياسي بالإرادة الاجتماعية، ليبدأ مشروعٌ لم يكن هدفه السيطرة، بل الاستقرار، ولم يكن غايته التوسع، بل توحيد الكلمة.

لقد أدرك المؤسس الملك عبدالعزيز آل سعود، طيب الله ثراه، أن بناء الدولة لا يقوم على العصبيات، بل على وحدة الصف والعدل بين الناس. ومن كلماته التي جسدت هذا النهج قوله: «أنا واحدٌ منكم، إن أحسنت فأعينوني، وإن أسأت فقوموني». لم تكن هذه العبارة خطاباً عاطفياً، بل إعلان مبدأ؛ أن الدولة في مفهومها السعودي شراكة مسؤولية، وأن القيادة جزء من المجتمع لا كياناً منفصلاً عنه.

ومنذ البدايات الأولى لم يكن التأسيس حدثاً عابراً في سياق مضطرب، بل كان مشروعاً طويل النفس أعاد صياغة العلاقة بين المجتمع والسلطة، وحوّل التفرق إلى وحدة، والاضطراب إلى أمن، والتنازع إلى نظام.

واليوم، وبعد ثلاثة قرون من الامتداد التاريخي، يأتي توصيف خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز -حفظه الله- ليوم التأسيس حين قال: «احتفال بتاريخ الدولة، ووحدة شعبها، وثباتها في مواجهة التحديات، وطموحها نحو المستقبل». هذه الكلمات تختصر معادلة الدولة السعودية: جذورٌ ضاربة في التاريخ، وشعبٌ متماسك، وثباتٌ أمام التحولات، وطموحٌ يتجاوز حدود اللحظة.

ويوم التأسيس ليس مناسبة احتفالية بقدر ما هو وقفة تأمل في سر الاستمرارية؛ فالدول تُبنى بالبدايات، لكنها تُقاس بقدرتها على البقاء. وما بين الدرعية واليوم مسيرة تثبت أن الوحدة لم تكن خياراً مرحلياً، بل قاعدة تأسيسية لا يمكن التفريط بها.

إن الاعتزاز بالجذور لا يعني الاكتفاء بالماضي، بل يعني الانطلاق منه بثقة. فالدولة التي بدأت فكرةً جامعة، أصبحت اليوم نموذجاً في الاستقرار والتحول التنموي، دون أن تتخلى عن هويتها أو ثوابتها.

في يوم التأسيس، لا نكرر عبارات الفخر، بل نجدد الالتزام.

التزامٌ بأن تبقى الوحدة الوطنية فوق كل اعتبار، وأن يستمر مشروع الدولة كما بدأ: قوياً في قراره، عادلاً في منهجه، ثابتاً في مساره، وطموحاً في رؤيته.

فالوطن الذي تأسس على فكرة الوحدة لا يعرف طريقاً إلى غيرها.