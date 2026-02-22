On Foundation Day, we do not just celebrate a historical anniversary; we evoke the moment of great transformation that changed the course of this land. A moment when the idea of a unifying state was born, as political decision met social will, to begin a project whose aim was not control, but stability, and whose goal was not expansion, but unifying the voice.

The founder, King Abdulaziz Al Saud, may God have mercy on him, understood that building a state is not based on tribalism, but on unity and justice among people. One of his words that embodied this approach was: “I am one of you; if I do well, support me, and if I do wrong, correct me.” This phrase was not an emotional speech, but a declaration of principle; that the state in its Saudi concept is a partnership of responsibility, and that leadership is part of the community, not a separate entity.

From the very beginning, the foundation was not a fleeting event in a turbulent context, but a long-term project that reshaped the relationship between society and authority, turning division into unity, chaos into security, and conflict into order.

Today, after three centuries of historical extension, the description of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz - may God protect him - for Foundation Day comes when he said: “A celebration of the history of the state, the unity of its people, and its steadfastness in the face of challenges, and its ambition towards the future.” These words encapsulate the equation of the Saudi state: deep roots in history, a cohesive people, steadfastness in the face of transformations, and ambition that transcends the limits of the moment.

Foundation Day is not merely a celebratory occasion; it is a moment of reflection on the secret of continuity; for states are built on beginnings, but they are measured by their ability to endure. Between Diriyah and today lies a journey that proves that unity was not a temporary option, but a foundational principle that cannot be compromised.

Pride in our roots does not mean being content with the past, but rather means launching from it with confidence. The state that began as a unifying idea has today become a model of stability and developmental transformation, without abandoning its identity or principles.

On Foundation Day, we do not repeat phrases of pride; rather, we renew our commitment.

A commitment that national unity remains above all considerations, and that the state project continues as it began: strong in its decisions, just in its approach, steadfast in its path, and ambitious in its vision.

For a homeland founded on the idea of unity knows no path other than it.