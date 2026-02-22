الذكرى تؤصل بداية الدولة السعودية وتأكيد عمقها الزمني

الجذور الراسخة شكلت مثالاً عظيماً في مواجهة التحديات

من دروس

الرؤية السعي إلى إضفاء المفاهيم الجديدة

تأسيس الدولة السعودية قبل أكثر من 3 قرون يعد من أحداث العز والفخر التي مرت بها البلاد عبر ملاحم سطّرها قادة ورجال عظماء أسسوا الدولة السعودية الأولى، ومن بعدها الدولة السعودية الثانية، وصولاً إلى تأسيس الدولة السعودية الثالثة على يدي الملك عبدالعزيز، وتوحيدها باسم المملكة العربية السعودية.

تؤسس الذكرى الخالدة لأيام تاريخية ومحطات مفصلية في تاريخ الدولة السعودية، فهي ذكرى تؤصل بداية الدولة السعودية وتأكيد عمقها الزمني، ورؤية الآخر من خارج النطاق الجغرافي، واستذكار امتداد الدولة المباركة والاعتزاز بجذورها الراسخة التي شكلت مثالاً عظيماً في مواجهة التحديات كافة، وضوءاً عاكساً لحضارتنا المتجذرة، وثقافتنا الراسخة التي بدأت من الدرعية تأسيساً واعتزازاً بالجذور الراسخة للدولة العظيمة وحضارتها التليدة.

لقد تفرّد تاريخ الدولة السعودية بثبات منهجها القويم، وإيمان شعبها العظيم بأسسها ومبادئها المتينة، إذ واجهت على امتداد تاريخها الظروف العصيبة، وصمدت الدولة الأولى أمام كل التحديات لتكتب تاريخاً مجيداً يذكره الأجيال بكل فخر واعتزاز.

إن استذكار يوم التأسيس أمام الأجيال التالية يربط الماضي بالحاضر، ومن دروس الرؤية ومفاهيمها السعي إلى إضفاء المفاهيم الجديدة في تاريخ المملكة ووثباتها الكبرى منذ تأسيسها، إذ حوّل الإمام محمد بن سعود الفكرة السياسية إلى واقع ينطلق من الدرعية؛ المدينة الدولة، إلى كيان أضحى اليوم نموذجاً نال إعجاب وتقدير العالم.