The anniversary marks the beginning of the Saudi state and affirms its historical depth.

The deep roots have formed a great example in facing challenges.

Lessons

from the vision aim to introduce new concepts.

The establishment of the Saudi state over 3 centuries ago is one of the events of pride and honor that the country has experienced through the epics written by great leaders and men who founded the first Saudi state, followed by the second Saudi state, leading to the establishment of the third Saudi state by King Abdulaziz, and its unification under the name of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The eternal anniversary establishes historical days and pivotal stations in the history of the Saudi state; it is a memory that marks the beginning of the Saudi state and affirms its historical depth, the perspective of others from outside the geographical scope, and the remembrance of the extension of the blessed state and pride in its deep-rooted origins that have formed a great example in facing all challenges, and a reflective light of our rooted civilization and our solid culture that began from Diriyah, establishing and honoring the deep roots of the great state and its ancient civilization.

The history of the Saudi state is characterized by the stability of its sound methodology and the belief of its great people in its solid foundations and principles, as it faced throughout its history difficult circumstances, and the first state stood firm against all challenges to write a glorious history that generations remember with pride and honor.

Remembering the Day of Foundation before the following generations connects the past with the present, and from the lessons of the vision and its concepts is the pursuit of introducing new concepts in the history of the Kingdom and its great leaps since its establishment, as Imam Muhammad bin Saud transformed the political idea into a reality that launched from Diriyah; the city-state, into an entity that has today become a model admired and respected by the world.