The establishment of the Saudi state over three centuries ago is one of the events of pride and glory that the country has experienced through the epics written by great leaders and men who founded the first Saudi state, followed by the second Saudi state, culminating in the establishment of the third Saudi state by King Abdulaziz, and its unification under the name of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The immortal anniversary establishes historical days and pivotal milestones in the history of the Saudi state. It is a commemoration that marks the beginning of the Saudi state and confirms its deep historical roots, the perspective of others from outside the geographical scope, and the remembrance of the extension of the blessed state and pride in its deep-rooted origins that have created a great example in facing all challenges, and a reflective light of our rooted civilization and our established culture that began from Diriyah, establishing and honoring the deep roots of the great state and its ancient civilization.

The history of the Saudi state is characterized by the steadfastness of its sound approach and the belief of its great people in its solid foundations and principles. Throughout its history, it has faced difficult circumstances, and the first state stood firm against all challenges to write a glorious history that generations remember with pride and honor.

Remembering the Day of Foundation in front of the following generations connects the past with the present. Among the lessons of the vision and its concepts is the pursuit of introducing new concepts in the history of the Kingdom and its major leaps since its establishment, as Imam Muhammad bin Saud transformed the political idea into a reality that emerged from Diriyah; the city-state, into an entity that has today become a model admired and appreciated by the world.