الذكرى تؤصل بداية الدولة السعودية وتأكيد عمقها الزمني
الجذور الراسخة شكلت مثالاً عظيماً في مواجهة التحديات
من دروس
الرؤية السعي إلى إضفاء المفاهيم الجديدة
تأسيس الدولة السعودية قبل أكثر من 3 قرون يعد من أحداث العز والفخر التي مرت بها البلاد عبر ملاحم سطّرها قادة ورجال عظماء أسسوا الدولة السعودية الأولى، ومن بعدها الدولة السعودية الثانية، وصولاً إلى تأسيس الدولة السعودية الثالثة على يدي الملك عبدالعزيز، وتوحيدها باسم المملكة العربية السعودية.
تؤسس الذكرى الخالدة لأيام تاريخية ومحطات مفصلية في تاريخ الدولة السعودية، فهي ذكرى تؤصل بداية الدولة السعودية وتأكيد عمقها الزمني، ورؤية الآخر من خارج النطاق الجغرافي، واستذكار امتداد الدولة المباركة والاعتزاز بجذورها الراسخة التي شكلت مثالاً عظيماً في مواجهة التحديات كافة، وضوءاً عاكساً لحضارتنا المتجذرة، وثقافتنا الراسخة التي بدأت من الدرعية تأسيساً واعتزازاً بالجذور الراسخة للدولة العظيمة وحضارتها التليدة.
لقد تفرّد تاريخ الدولة السعودية بثبات منهجها القويم، وإيمان شعبها العظيم بأسسها ومبادئها المتينة، إذ واجهت على امتداد تاريخها الظروف العصيبة، وصمدت الدولة الأولى أمام كل التحديات لتكتب تاريخاً مجيداً يذكره الأجيال بكل فخر واعتزاز.
إن استذكار يوم التأسيس أمام الأجيال التالية يربط الماضي بالحاضر، ومن دروس الرؤية ومفاهيمها السعي إلى إضفاء المفاهيم الجديدة في تاريخ المملكة ووثباتها الكبرى منذ تأسيسها، إذ حوّل الإمام محمد بن سعود الفكرة السياسية إلى واقع ينطلق من الدرعية؛ المدينة الدولة، إلى كيان أضحى اليوم نموذجاً نال إعجاب وتقدير العالم.
The anniversary marks the beginning of the Saudi state and confirms its deep historical roots.
The deep-rooted foundations have created a great example in facing challenges.
Lessons
of the vision aim to introduce new concepts.
The establishment of the Saudi state over three centuries ago is one of the events of pride and glory that the country has experienced through the epics written by great leaders and men who founded the first Saudi state, followed by the second Saudi state, culminating in the establishment of the third Saudi state by King Abdulaziz, and its unification under the name of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
The immortal anniversary establishes historical days and pivotal milestones in the history of the Saudi state. It is a commemoration that marks the beginning of the Saudi state and confirms its deep historical roots, the perspective of others from outside the geographical scope, and the remembrance of the extension of the blessed state and pride in its deep-rooted origins that have created a great example in facing all challenges, and a reflective light of our rooted civilization and our established culture that began from Diriyah, establishing and honoring the deep roots of the great state and its ancient civilization.
The history of the Saudi state is characterized by the steadfastness of its sound approach and the belief of its great people in its solid foundations and principles. Throughout its history, it has faced difficult circumstances, and the first state stood firm against all challenges to write a glorious history that generations remember with pride and honor.
Remembering the Day of Foundation in front of the following generations connects the past with the present. Among the lessons of the vision and its concepts is the pursuit of introducing new concepts in the history of the Kingdom and its major leaps since its establishment, as Imam Muhammad bin Saud transformed the political idea into a reality that emerged from Diriyah; the city-state, into an entity that has today become a model admired and appreciated by the world.