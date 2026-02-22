The Saudi-Egyptian relations are not based solely on politics; they are clearly manifested in culture, education, and the arts. Since the first Saudi educational mission was sent to Egypt in 1926 by King Abdulaziz bin Abdulrahman Al Saud, Egyptians have become a reference for knowledge and arts in the Arabian Peninsula, while Saudis have contributed to enhancing cultural and linguistic exchange between the two countries.

Cairo and Riyadh have witnessed the exchange of artists and intellectuals; from theater and cinema to poetry and music, joint festivals, art exhibitions, and cultural meetings have contributed to introducing the peoples of both countries to each other's culture and building a generation aware of shared values and common Arab heritage.

The relations have not been limited to traditional education; they have expanded to include universities and technical and vocational institutes, where thousands of Saudi students have enrolled in Egyptian colleges, and university professors have exchanged experiences, enriching thought and knowledge and contributing to building qualified cadres that serve the development vision in both countries.

Cultural initiatives maintain the historical ties between the two countries, from popular heritage to architecture and Islamic arts, emphasizing the unity of Arab identity and shared destiny, and nourishing popular ties that transcend the boundaries of politics and economics.

Today, with digital development and new media platforms, the Saudi-Egyptian cultural partnership is expanding, making the relationship between Riyadh and Cairo a living model of Arab cultural and knowledge cooperation, continuing across generations.