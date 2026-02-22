العلاقات السعودية - المصرية لا تقوم على السياسة فقط، بل تتجلّى بوضوح في الثقافة والتعليم والفنون، منذ إرسال أول بعثة تعليمية سعودية إلى مصر عام 1926 على يد الملك عبدالعزيز بن عبدالرحمن آل سعود، أصبح المصريون مرجعاً للعلم والفنون في الجزيرة العربية، فيما ساهم السعوديون في تعزيز التبادل الثقافي واللغوي بين البلدين.

شهدت القاهرة والرياض تبادل الفنانين والمثقفين؛ من المسرح والسينما إلى الشعر والموسيقى، والمهرجانات المشتركة، والمعارض الفنية، واللقاءات الثقافية ساهمت في تعريف شعبيّ البلدين بثقافة الآخر، وبناء جيل واعٍ بالقيم المشتركة والتراث العربي المشترك.

لم تقتصر العلاقات على التعليم التقليدي، بل توسعت لتشمل الجامعات والمعاهد الفنية والمهنية، حيث التحق آلاف الطلاب السعوديين بالكليات المصرية، وتبادل أساتذة الجامعات الخبرات، ما أثرى الفكر والمعرفة وأسهم في بناء كوادر مؤهلة تخدم رؤية التنمية في كلا البلدين.

تحافظ المبادرات الثقافية على الروابط التاريخية بين البلدين، من التراث الشعبي إلى العمارة والفنون الإسلامية، وتؤكد على وحدة الهوية العربية والمصير المشترك، وتغذي الروابط الشعبية التي تتجاوز حدود السياسة والاقتصاد.

اليوم، ومع التطور الرقمي والمنصات الإعلامية الجديدة، تتوسع الشراكة الثقافية السعودية - المصرية، ما يجعل العلاقة بين الرياض والقاهرة نموذجاً حياً للتعاون الثقافي والمعرفي العربي المشترك، مستمراً عبر الأجيال.