شهد مجلس الأعمال السعودي المالطي حراكاً متقدماً عقب استقبال رئيسه عبدالهادي الحبابي، سفير جمهورية مالطا في مقر اتحاد الغرف، في خطوة تعكس تصاعد وتيرة العمل المؤسسي للمجلس وتوجهه نحو تعميق التعاون الاقتصادي بين البلدين.

وأوضح الحبابي، أن اللقاء جمع عدداً من أعضاء المجلس السعودي المالطي، وتركز على بحث آليات التعاون المشترك، بما يدعم فتح مسارات استثمارية وتجارية جديدة. هذا التحرك يأتي ضمن نهج تشغيلي يتبناه المجلس لتعزيز حضوره كمنصة ربط فعّالة بين مجتمع الأعمال في المملكة ونظيره الأوروبي.

الاجتماع يعكس انتقال المجلس من إطار التنسيق التقليدي إلى مرحلة التفعيل العملي للشراكات، مع تركيز واضح على قطاعات واعدة تشمل الاستثمار الرياضي، والسياحة، والخدمات اللوجستية. هذا التوجه يتقاطع مع مستهدفات رؤية السعودية 2030، الهادفة إلى تنويع الاقتصاد ورفع كفاءة الشراكات الدولية.