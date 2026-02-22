The Saudi-Maltese Business Council has witnessed significant progress following the reception of its president, Abdulhadi Al-Hababi, by the Ambassador of the Republic of Malta at the headquarters of the Federation of Chambers, in a step that reflects the increasing pace of institutional work of the council and its direction towards deepening economic cooperation between the two countries.

Al-Hababi explained that the meeting brought together several members of the Saudi-Maltese council and focused on discussing mechanisms for joint cooperation, which supports the opening of new investment and trade pathways. This initiative is part of an operational approach adopted by the council to enhance its presence as an effective linking platform between the business community in the Kingdom and its European counterpart.

The meeting reflects the council's transition from traditional coordination to a phase of practical activation of partnerships, with a clear focus on promising sectors including sports investment, tourism, and logistics services. This direction aligns with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030, which aims to diversify the economy and enhance the efficiency of international partnerships.