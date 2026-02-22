في خطوة تنظيمية تستهدف تعزيز استقرار السوق العقارية وتحقيق التوازن بين أطراف العلاقة الإيجارية، تقرَّر إيقاف الزيادة السنوية في قيمة الإيجار للعقارات الواقعة داخل النطاق العمراني لمدينة الرياض لمدة خمس سنوات، على أن يشمل القرار العقود القائمة والجديدة على حد سواء.

ويعكس هذا التوجه حرص الجهات المعنية على ضبط وتيرة الارتفاعات الإيجارية التي شهدتها السوق خلال الفترة الماضية، بما يحمي المستأجرين من التقلبات المفاجئة، ويعزز وضوح الرؤية للمُلّاك والمستثمرين في القطاع العقاري.

استقرار تشريعي

يمثل إيقاف الزيادة السنوية إطاراً تنظيمياً مؤقتاً يهدف إلى تحقيق التوازن، إذ يمنح المستأجرين استقراراً مالياً يمكنهم من التخطيط بعيد المدى، خصوصاً للأسر والمنشآت الصغيرة والمتوسطة، في حين يتيح للملاك بيئة أكثر وضوحاً في إدارة التعاقدات دون تغييرات سنوية متسارعة.

شمولية التطبيق

ويكتسب القرار أهمية إضافية كونه يشمل العقود القائمة والجديدة؛ ما يعني توحيد المعاملة الإيجارية داخل النطاق العمراني، ومنع أي تفاوت في التطبيق، الأمر الذي يعزز العدالة والشفافية في السوق.

دعم جودة الحياة

كما يتسق القرار مع مستهدفات تحسين جودة الحياة في العاصمة، عبر الحد من الضغوط المعيشية المرتبطة بالسكن، والحفاظ على استقرار السوق العقارية، بما يسهم في دعم النمو الحضري المتوازن وجاذبية المدينة للاستثمار والعمل.

ويؤكد هذا الإجراء أن تنظيم السوق لا يهدف إلى كبح النشاط العقاري، بل إلى إعادة ضبطه بما يحقق الاستدامة، ويوازن بين مصالح الملاك والمستأجرين، ويعزز الثقة في البيئة العقارية على المدى الطويل.