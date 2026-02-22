In an organizational step aimed at enhancing the stability of the real estate market and achieving balance between the parties in the rental relationship, it has been decided to halt the annual increase in rental values for properties located within the urban boundaries of Riyadh for a period of five years, with the decision applying to both existing and new contracts.

This approach reflects the concern of the relevant authorities to regulate the pace of rental increases that the market has witnessed in the past period, protecting tenants from sudden fluctuations and enhancing clarity for owners and investors in the real estate sector.

Legislative Stability

Halting the annual increase represents a temporary regulatory framework aimed at achieving balance, as it provides tenants with financial stability that allows them to plan for the long term, especially for families and small and medium-sized enterprises, while offering owners a clearer environment for managing contracts without rapid annual changes.

Comprehensive Application

The decision gains additional importance as it encompasses both existing and new contracts; this means unifying rental treatment within the urban boundaries and preventing any discrepancies in application, which enhances fairness and transparency in the market.

Supporting Quality of Life

The decision also aligns with the objectives of improving the quality of life in the capital by reducing the living pressures associated with housing and maintaining the stability of the real estate market, contributing to balanced urban growth and the city's attractiveness for investment and work.

This measure confirms that regulating the market is not aimed at curbing real estate activity, but rather at recalibrating it to achieve sustainability, balancing the interests of owners and tenants, and enhancing confidence in the real estate environment in the long term.