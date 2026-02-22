نجحت أجهزة الدولة ذات العلاقة في تحقيق الأمان الذي ينعم به سكان المملكة
أظهرت تقارير أحصائية موثقة، أن نسبة الذين يشعرون بالأمان من إجمالي سكان السعودية أثناء السير بمفردهم ليلاً في مناطق سكنهم بلغت 92.6%. واستعرض التقرير الإحصائي دور قطاعات الدولة ذات العلاقة في تحقيق الأمان الذي ينعم به سكان المملكة في جميع المناطق والمحافظات، إذ جاء ذلك انسجاماً مع الجهود المبذولة لتوفير الأمن والأمان والحياة الكريمة في المملكة للعديد من المجالات المختلفة منها الأمن الاقتصادي، والغذائي، والبيئي، والصحي، والاجتماعي، والسياسي، والفكري، والتقني والسيبراني، وغيرها، والارتقاء بالخدمات المقدمة، تحقيقاً لرؤية المملكة 2030.
وغني عن الإشارة، أن السعودية تصدرت أيضاً مؤشرات عدة، وظلت تتقدم خطوات واثقة في الحوكمة والرفاه وجودة الحياة، ومضت الجهات الحكومية في طريقها إلى رقمنة كل خدماتها، الأمر الذي وضع السعودية في صدارة الشرق الأوسط في هذا الشأن.
كما تصدرت المملكة دول مجموعة العشرين، حسب بيانات الدول في قاعدة بيانات الأمم المتحدة لمؤشرات أهداف التنمية المستدامة.
وتُعد نشرة مؤشر الأمان في الحي أحد مخرجات المسح الاقتصادي الاجتماعي الأسري الذي نُفذ في فترة سابقة، ويضم المسح عدداً من المؤشرات التي تخدم المجالات الاقتصادية والاجتماعية والأسرية في المملكة.
ويعد الأمن في رؤية السعودية 2030 ركيزة أساسية للتنمية المستدامة، ويهدف إلى بناء مجتمع آمن ومستقر عبر تحديث المنظومة الأمنية، وتحقيق المرتبة الأولى عالمياً في المنظومة الأمنية، منها الأمن السيبراني، والتركيز على الأمن الوقائي والذكي لحماية المدن الذكية والمواطنين، ما عزز الثقة في الخدمات الأمنية وانخفاض الجريمة.
Documented statistical reports have shown that the percentage of those who feel safe among the total population of Saudi Arabia while walking alone at night in their residential areas reached 92.6%. The statistical report reviewed the role of the relevant state sectors in achieving the safety enjoyed by the residents of the Kingdom in all regions and governorates, as this is in harmony with the efforts made to provide security, safety, and a decent life in the Kingdom across various fields, including economic, food, environmental, health, social, political, intellectual, technological, and cybersecurity, among others, and enhancing the services provided, in line with the Kingdom's Vision 2030.
It is worth mentioning that Saudi Arabia has also topped several indicators, continuing to make confident strides in governance, welfare, and quality of life, while government agencies have been on their way to digitizing all their services, placing Saudi Arabia at the forefront of the Middle East in this regard.
Additionally, the Kingdom ranked first among the G20 countries, according to data from the United Nations database on Sustainable Development Goals indicators.
The Neighborhood Safety Index bulletin is one of the outputs of the family socio-economic survey conducted earlier, which includes a number of indicators that serve the economic, social, and family fields in the Kingdom.
Security in Saudi Vision 2030 is a fundamental pillar of sustainable development, aiming to build a safe and stable society by modernizing the security system and achieving the top global rank in the security system, including cybersecurity, while focusing on preventive and smart security to protect smart cities and citizens, which has enhanced trust in security services and reduced crime.
