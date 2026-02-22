The relevant state agencies have succeeded in achieving the safety enjoyed by the residents of the Kingdom.

The indicator aligns with the efforts made to provide security, safety, and a decent life.

Documented statistical reports have shown that the percentage of those who feel safe among the total population of Saudi Arabia while walking alone at night in their residential areas reached 92.6%. The statistical report reviewed the role of the relevant state sectors in achieving the safety enjoyed by the residents of the Kingdom in all regions and governorates, as this is in harmony with the efforts made to provide security, safety, and a decent life in the Kingdom across various fields, including economic, food, environmental, health, social, political, intellectual, technological, and cybersecurity, among others, and enhancing the services provided, in line with the Kingdom's Vision 2030.

It is worth mentioning that Saudi Arabia has also topped several indicators, continuing to make confident strides in governance, welfare, and quality of life, while government agencies have been on their way to digitizing all their services, placing Saudi Arabia at the forefront of the Middle East in this regard.

Additionally, the Kingdom ranked first among the G20 countries, according to data from the United Nations database on Sustainable Development Goals indicators.

The Neighborhood Safety Index bulletin is one of the outputs of the family socio-economic survey conducted earlier, which includes a number of indicators that serve the economic, social, and family fields in the Kingdom.

Security in Saudi Vision 2030 is a fundamental pillar of sustainable development, aiming to build a safe and stable society by modernizing the security system and achieving the top global rank in the security system, including cybersecurity, while focusing on preventive and smart security to protect smart cities and citizens, which has enhanced trust in security services and reduced crime.

