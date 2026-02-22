نجحت أجهزة الدولة ذات العلاقة في تحقيق الأمان الذي ينعم به سكان المملكة

المؤشر ينسجم مع الجهود المبذولة لتوفير الأمن والأمان والحياة الكريمة

أظهرت تقارير أحصائية موثقة، أن نسبة الذين يشعرون بالأمان من إجمالي سكان السعودية أثناء السير بمفردهم ليلاً في مناطق سكنهم بلغت 92.6%. واستعرض التقرير الإحصائي دور قطاعات الدولة ذات العلاقة في تحقيق الأمان الذي ينعم به سكان المملكة في جميع المناطق والمحافظات، إذ جاء ذلك انسجاماً مع الجهود المبذولة لتوفير الأمن والأمان والحياة الكريمة في المملكة للعديد من المجالات المختلفة منها الأمن الاقتصادي، والغذائي، والبيئي، والصحي، والاجتماعي، والسياسي، والفكري، والتقني والسيبراني، وغيرها، والارتقاء بالخدمات المقدمة، تحقيقاً لرؤية المملكة 2030.

وغني عن الإشارة، أن السعودية تصدرت أيضاً مؤشرات عدة، وظلت تتقدم خطوات واثقة في الحوكمة والرفاه وجودة الحياة، ومضت الجهات الحكومية في طريقها إلى رقمنة كل خدماتها، الأمر الذي وضع السعودية في صدارة الشرق الأوسط في هذا الشأن.

كما تصدرت المملكة دول مجموعة العشرين، حسب بيانات الدول في قاعدة بيانات الأمم المتحدة لمؤشرات أهداف التنمية المستدامة.

وتُعد نشرة مؤشر الأمان في الحي أحد مخرجات المسح الاقتصادي الاجتماعي الأسري الذي نُفذ في فترة سابقة، ويضم المسح عدداً من المؤشرات التي تخدم المجالات الاقتصادية والاجتماعية والأسرية في المملكة.

ويعد الأمن في رؤية السعودية 2030 ركيزة أساسية للتنمية المستدامة، ويهدف إلى بناء مجتمع آمن ومستقر عبر تحديث المنظومة الأمنية، وتحقيق المرتبة الأولى عالمياً في المنظومة الأمنية، منها الأمن السيبراني، والتركيز على الأمن الوقائي والذكي لحماية المدن الذكية والمواطنين، ما عزز الثقة في الخدمات الأمنية وانخفاض الجريمة.

