The support of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for Syria has been a turning point on all fronts, extending from a consistent approach established by the founder King Abdulaziz Al Saud, which is based on supporting brothers in various circumstances.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Syria have long-standing Arab relations, which were strengthened after the establishment of the modern Saudi state. The Kingdom has sought to support Arab issues, foremost among them the unity and stability of Syrian territories.

The relations have witnessed phases of rapprochement, and the Kingdom has repeatedly emphasized its firm stance calling for the preservation of Syria's unity and the safety of its people. It has provided extensive humanitarian and relief support both officially and through charitable means, contributing to alleviating the suffering of those affected by the war.

Based on its regional role, the Kingdom participated in diplomatic efforts aimed at finding a political solution to the Syrian crisis that preserves the unity of the state and fulfills the aspirations of the Syrian people. It also worked to support the new government led by President Ahmad al-Shara politically, economically, and developmentally. The intervention of Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman with President Donald Trump played an active role in lifting sanctions on Syria and addressing the economic dimensions that would have affected the future of the new Syria.

The stability of Syria and its return to health represent part of a broader vision for the security and prosperity of the region, which the Kingdom emphasizes in various forums, continuing a journey that began three centuries ago and still relies on the values of solidarity, unity, and joint Arab action.