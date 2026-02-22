شكَّل دعم المملكة العربية السعودية لسورية نقطة التحول على الأصعدة كافة، وذلك امتداداً لنهج ثابت أسسه المؤسس الملك عبدالعزيز آل سعود، يقوم على مساندة الأشقاء في مختلف الظروف.

ترتبط المملكة العربية السعودية وسورية بعلاقات عربية قديمة، تعززت بعد قيام الدولة السعودية الحديثة، وسعت المملكة إلى دعم القضايا العربية؛ وفي مقدمتها وحدة الأراضي السورية واستقرارها.

شهدت العلاقات مراحل من التقارب، وشددت المملكة مراراً على موقفها الثابت الداعي إلى الحفاظ على وحدة سورية وسلامة شعبها، وقدمت دعماً إنسانياً وإغاثياً واسعاً بشكل رسمي وخيري، ما أسهم في تخفيف معاناة المتضررين من الحرب.

وانطلاقاً من دورها الإقليمي، شاركت المملكة في الجهود الدبلوماسية الرامية إلى إيجاد حل سياسي للأزمة السورية يحفظ وحدة الدولة ويحقق تطلعات الشعب السوري، كما عملت على دعم الحكومة الجديدة بقيادة الرئيس أحمد الشرع سياسياً واقتصادياً وتنموياً، وكان لتدخل ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان لدى الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب دور فاعل في إخراج سورية من العقوبات ومعالجة الأبعاد الاقتصادية التي كانت ستؤثر على مستقبل سورية الجديدة.

إن استقرار سورية وعودة عافيتها يمثلان جزءاً من رؤية أوسع لأمن المنطقة وازدهارها، وهو ما تؤكد عليه المملكة في مختلف المحافل، استمراراً لمسيرة بدأت قبل 3 قرون، وما زالت ترتكز على قيم التضامن والوحدة والعمل العربي المشترك.