تعود انطلاقة الحركة الرياضية في المملكة العربية السعودية إلى عام 1952، حين أُنشئت وقتها أول إدارة مسؤولة عن النشاط الرياضي، وكانت تابعة وقتها لوزارة الداخلية، قبل أن تشهد الرياضة السعودية حراكاً غير مسبوق وتحولات تاريخية على الأصعدة كافة، سواءً من النواحي الإدارية والتنظيمية أو الرياضية والفنية داخل الملعب، بدعم مباشر من القيادة الرشيدة على مر العصور، ما أنتج نجاحات مشهودة في الرياضات كافة، وتفوقاً على المستوى الخليجي والعربي والآسيوي والدولي.

وشهدت الإدارة الرياضية في المملكة مراحل تاريخية، بداية بتأسيسها في 1952 وكانت وقتها تابعة لوزارة الداخلية، قبل أن تتحول في 1974 إلى الرئاسة العامة لرعاية الشباب، ومن ثم تحولت إلى الهيئة العامة للرياضة في 2016، وأخيراً أصبحت وزارة الرياضة في فبراير 2020.

وخلال تلك الفترة، تحولت الملاعب الترابية إلى مدن رياضية على أحدث طراز عالمي تقام عليها بطولات عالمية أشاد بها العالم،إذ تم إنشاء 17 مدينة رياضية رئيسية موزعة في مختلف المناطق، مع وجود 29 ملعباً لكرة القدم تقريباً تُقام عليها المباريات الرسمية، وتختلف تصنيفاتها بحسب المعايير الدولية، وتشهد المملكة حالياً توسعاً كبيراً في البنية التحتية الرياضية استعداداً لكأس العالم 2034، إذ تم التخطيط لتطوير وبناء العديد من الملاعب الجديدة، ليصل إجمالي المنشآت الرياضية في ملف استضافة المونديال إلى 15 ملعباً رئيسياً جديداً ومُحدثاً في 5 مدن رئيسية.