The launch of the sports movement in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia dates back to 1952, when the first administration responsible for sports activities was established, which was then affiliated with the Ministry of Interior. Since then, Saudi sports have witnessed unprecedented activity and historical transformations on all levels, whether in administrative and organizational aspects or in sports and technical performance on the field, with direct support from the wise leadership throughout the ages, resulting in remarkable successes in all sports and excellence at the Gulf, Arab, Asian, and international levels.

The sports administration in the Kingdom has undergone historical phases, starting with its establishment in 1952 when it was part of the Ministry of Interior, before it transformed in 1974 into the General Presidency for Youth Welfare, and then into the General Sports Authority in 2016, and finally became the Ministry of Sports in February 2020.

During that period, dirt fields transformed into state-of-the-art sports cities where world championships are held, praised by the world. A total of 17 major sports cities have been established across various regions, with approximately 29 football stadiums hosting official matches, varying in classifications according to international standards. The Kingdom is currently experiencing significant expansion in sports infrastructure in preparation for the 2034 World Cup, with plans to develop and build many new stadiums, bringing the total sports facilities in the World Cup hosting file to 15 new and upgraded major stadiums in 5 major cities.