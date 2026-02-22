Professor Salman Al-Malik, a member of the Board of Directors of Raka Holding Company, extended his congratulations to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and His Royal Highness the Crown Prince - may Allah protect them - on the occasion of Founding Day, asking the Almighty to preserve this nation and to sustain its stability, growth, and continued prosperity.

Al-Malik stated: "The anniversary of Founding Day embodies the rich history of the Saudi state, which we pride ourselves on for its political, cultural, and civilizational depth over the past three centuries, during which unity was achieved after division, and it was established on the Book of Allah and the Sunnah of His Messenger, may peace be upon him."

He added: "This historical depth of our nation reinforces the meanings of giving and sacrifice in the service of every Saudi citizen, allowing them to enjoy prosperity and welfare since the establishment of the first Saudi state, up to this era in which we thrive under our wise leadership - may Allah support it," noting the stages of growth, development, and rapid developmental leaps that the Saudi state has witnessed from its establishment to our current prosperous time across various fields.

He pointed out that Founding Day serves as a reminder of the Saudi state's three-century legacy, highlighting its historical and civilizational depth, celebrating its diverse cultural heritage, and honoring those who contributed to the service of the nation, including imams, kings, and citizens.