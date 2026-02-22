رفع الأستاذ سلمان المالك عضو مجلس إدارة شركة ركاء القابضة التهنئة لخادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، وسمو ولي عهده الأمين -حفظهما الله- بذكرى يوم التأسيس، سائلاً المولى عز وجل أن يحفظ هذا الوطن، وأن يديم عليه استقراره ونماءه واستمرار عطائه ورخائه.

وقال المالك: «إن ذكرى يوم التأسيس تجسِّد عراقة تاريخ الدولة السعودية التي نعتز بعمقها السياسي والثقافي والحضاري منذ ثلاثة قرونٍ تحققت خلالها الوحدة بعد الفرقة، وقامت على كتاب الله وسنة رسوله المصطفى صلى الله عليه وسلم».

وأضاف: «إن هذا العمق التاريخي لوطننا يرسِّخ معاني العطاء والتضحية في سبيل خدمة كل مواطن سعودي لينعم بالرخاء والرفاهية منذ تأسيس الدولة السعودية الأولى، وحتى هذا العهد الذي ننعم فيه بقيادتنا الرشيدة -أيدها الله-»، منوهاً بما شهدته الدولة السعودية منذ تأسيسها وحتى وقتنا الزاهر من مراحل النمو والتطور والقفزات التنموية المتسارعة في مختلف المجالات.

وأشار: يعد يوم التأسيس استذكاراً لامتداد الدولة السعودية من ثلاثة قرون، وإبرازاً للعمق التاريخي والحضاري لها، واحتفاءً بالإرث الثقافي المتنوع، ووفاءً لمن أسهم في خدمة الوطن من الأئمة والملوك والمواطنين.