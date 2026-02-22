رفع الأستاذ سلمان المالك عضو مجلس إدارة شركة ركاء القابضة التهنئة لخادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، وسمو ولي عهده الأمين -حفظهما الله- بذكرى يوم التأسيس، سائلاً المولى عز وجل أن يحفظ هذا الوطن، وأن يديم عليه استقراره ونماءه واستمرار عطائه ورخائه.
وقال المالك: «إن ذكرى يوم التأسيس تجسِّد عراقة تاريخ الدولة السعودية التي نعتز بعمقها السياسي والثقافي والحضاري منذ ثلاثة قرونٍ تحققت خلالها الوحدة بعد الفرقة، وقامت على كتاب الله وسنة رسوله المصطفى صلى الله عليه وسلم».
وأضاف: «إن هذا العمق التاريخي لوطننا يرسِّخ معاني العطاء والتضحية في سبيل خدمة كل مواطن سعودي لينعم بالرخاء والرفاهية منذ تأسيس الدولة السعودية الأولى، وحتى هذا العهد الذي ننعم فيه بقيادتنا الرشيدة -أيدها الله-»، منوهاً بما شهدته الدولة السعودية منذ تأسيسها وحتى وقتنا الزاهر من مراحل النمو والتطور والقفزات التنموية المتسارعة في مختلف المجالات.
وأشار: يعد يوم التأسيس استذكاراً لامتداد الدولة السعودية من ثلاثة قرون، وإبرازاً للعمق التاريخي والحضاري لها، واحتفاءً بالإرث الثقافي المتنوع، ووفاءً لمن أسهم في خدمة الوطن من الأئمة والملوك والمواطنين.
Professor Salman Al-Malik, a member of the Board of Directors of Raka Holding Company, extended his congratulations to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and His Royal Highness the Crown Prince - may Allah protect them - on the occasion of Founding Day, asking the Almighty to preserve this nation and to sustain its stability, growth, and continued prosperity.
Al-Malik stated: "The anniversary of Founding Day embodies the rich history of the Saudi state, which we pride ourselves on for its political, cultural, and civilizational depth over the past three centuries, during which unity was achieved after division, and it was established on the Book of Allah and the Sunnah of His Messenger, may peace be upon him."
He added: "This historical depth of our nation reinforces the meanings of giving and sacrifice in the service of every Saudi citizen, allowing them to enjoy prosperity and welfare since the establishment of the first Saudi state, up to this era in which we thrive under our wise leadership - may Allah support it," noting the stages of growth, development, and rapid developmental leaps that the Saudi state has witnessed from its establishment to our current prosperous time across various fields.
He pointed out that Founding Day serves as a reminder of the Saudi state's three-century legacy, highlighting its historical and civilizational depth, celebrating its diverse cultural heritage, and honoring those who contributed to the service of the nation, including imams, kings, and citizens.