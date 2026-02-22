في هذا اليوم الأغرّ، حيث تتجلّى الذاكرة الوطنية في أبهى صورها، ويقف التاريخ وقفة إجلال أمام لحظة البدء الأولى، نستحضر فجرًا تاريخيًا أضاء من قلب الجزيرة العربية، فبدّد عتمة الفرقة، وأرسى دعائم كيانٍ سياسيٍّ راسخٍ امتد أثره عبر القرون. إنه فجر التأسيس الذي أطلق مسيرة دولةٍ ضاربةٍ بجذورها في عمق الأرض كالنخيل، سامقةٍ في عطائها، ثابتةٍ على مبادئها، ماضيةٍ في رسالتها.

إنها ذكرى تأسيس الدولة السعودية الأولى على يد الإمام محمد بن سعود عام 1727م في الدرعية، حين تلاقت الإرادة السياسية الراسخة مع مشروعٍ إصلاحيٍّ واعٍ، فانبثقت من ذلك اللقاء دولةٌ وحّدت الصف، وأعادت للأرض أمنها، وللمجتمع تماسكه، وللحياة انتظامها بعد عقودٍ من الاضطراب. ومنذ تلك اللحظة التأسيسية، أخذت الدولة السعودية تتدرج في أطوارها التاريخية، محافظةً على جوهرها، متجدّدةً في أدواتها، حتى استقرّت في طورٍ راسخٍ من البناء المؤسسي والتنمية الشاملة.

استحضار لمنظومة القيم

إن يوم التأسيس ليس استذكارًا لحدثٍ مضى فحسب، بل هو استحضارٌ حيٌّ لمنظومة القيم التي قامت عليها الدولة: العدل أساس الحكم، والوحدة صمام الأمان، والولاء عقد الانتماء، والعمل سبيل النهضة. وهو مناسبةٌ تتجدّد فيها مشاعر الاعتزاز والفخر بما أرساه الآباء المؤسسون من دعائم راسخة، وبما واصل الأبناء والأحفاد تشييده وتطويره جيلاً بعد جيل، حتى غدت المملكة العربية السعودية كيانًا مؤثرًا في محيطه، وفاعلًا في فضائه الإقليمي والدولي..

لقد أدركت القيادة السعودية، منذ البدايات الأولى، أن بناء الإنسان هو الركيزة الأمتن في مشروع الدولة الحضاري. فكان العلم حاضرًا في صلب مسيرة التأسيس، وتطوّرت مسارات التعليم من حلقات العلم والكتاتيب إلى منظومة تعليمية متكاملة، تضم الجامعات الرائدة ومراكز البحث المتقدمة، وتواكب أحدث التحولات المعرفية والتقنية. واليوم، في ظل رؤية المملكة 2030، يتعاظم دور الجامعات بوصفها محركًا إستراتيجيًا للفكر والتطور، ومختبرًا لصناعة الحلول، وحاضنةً للابتكار وريادة الأعمال، وركيزة في الحراك التنموي.

ترسيخ الجودة الأكاديمية

إن جامعتنا، وهي تستلهم من إرث التأسيس معاني الثبات والعزيمة، تمضي بخطى واثقة نحو ترسيخ الجودة الأكاديمية، وتعزيز البحث العلمي المؤثر، وترسيخ الأثر المجتمعي، وتوسيع الشراكات الوطنية والدولية، وإعداد كوادر وطنية تمتلك الكفاءة والوعي والقدرة على المنافسة عالميًا. وإن مسؤوليتنا لا تقتصر على التأهيل العلمي للطلبة، بل تمتد إلى بناء الشخصية الوطنية المعتزة بهويتها، المنفتحة على العالم، المتمسكة بقيمها، والمبادِرة في خدمة وطنها، فدولتنا لم تُبنَ على المصادفة، بل على رؤيةٍ واعية، وعزيمةٍ صادقة، وإيمانٍ عميق برسالتها الدينية والحضارية. ومن هذا المنطلق، فإن واجبنا في الحقل التعليمي مضاعف؛ إذ نحن أوصياء على صناعة الوعي، وحراسٌ للمعرفة، وشركاء في صياغة المستقبل. وإن أمانة التأسيس التي حملها الأجداد، تنتقل اليوم إلى سواعد أبنائنا وبناتنا، ليواصلوا مسيرة البناء بثقةٍ واقتدار.

راية خفاقة بالعز

وفي هذه المناسبة الوطنية الغالية، نرفع أسمى آيات التهنئة المصحوبة بالفخر والاعتزاز إلى مقام خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، وإلى سمو ولي عهده الأمين صاحب السمو الملكي الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، وإلى سمو أمير المنطقة الشرقية صاحب السمو الملكي الأمير سعود بن نايف بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، وإلى سمو نائبه صاحب السمو الملكي الأمير سعود بن بندر بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، وإلى الشعب السعودي الكريم، سائلين المولى عز وجل أن يديم على وطننا أمنه واستقراره، وأن يبارك في مسيرته، ويكلل خطاه بمزيدٍ من التقدّم والازدهار.

وكل عامٍ ووطننا المجيد يزداد رسوخًا ومكانة، وتمضي رايته خفّاقةً بالعز، شاهدةً على تاريخٍ مجيد، وحاضنةً لمستقبلٍ أكثر إشراقًا.