On this glorious day, where national memory shines in its most beautiful forms, and history stands in reverence before the first moment of inception, we recall a historic dawn that illuminated from the heart of the Arabian Peninsula, dispelling the darkness of division, and establishing the foundations of a solid political entity whose impact has extended through the centuries. It is the dawn of the foundation that launched the journey of a state deeply rooted in the earth like palm trees, towering in its generosity, steadfast in its principles, and progressing in its mission.

It is the anniversary of the establishment of the first Saudi state by Imam Muhammad bin Saud in 1727 AD in Diriyah, when steadfast political will met with a conscious reform project, resulting in the emergence of a state that unified the ranks, restored security to the land, cohesion to the community, and order to life after decades of turmoil. Since that foundational moment, the Saudi state has progressed through its historical phases, preserving its essence, renewing its tools, until it settled into a solid phase of institutional building and comprehensive development.

Recalling the System of Values

The Day of Foundation is not merely a commemoration of a past event, but a vibrant recall of the system of values upon which the state was built: justice is the foundation of governance, unity is the safety valve, loyalty is the bond of belonging, and work is the path to renaissance. It is an occasion that renews feelings of pride and honor for what the founding fathers established as solid pillars, and for what the sons and grandchildren have continued to build and develop generation after generation, until the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia became an influential entity in its surroundings, and an active participant in its regional and international space.

The Saudi leadership has recognized, since the very beginning, that building the human being is the strongest pillar in the civilizational project of the state. Knowledge was central to the foundation journey, and educational pathways evolved from circles of knowledge and traditional schools to a comprehensive educational system that includes leading universities and advanced research centers, keeping pace with the latest knowledge and technological transformations. Today, under the Kingdom's Vision 2030, the role of universities is growing as a strategic driver of thought and development, a laboratory for crafting solutions, an incubator for innovation and entrepreneurship, and a cornerstone in developmental movement.

Establishing Academic Quality

Our university, drawing inspiration from the legacy of the foundation with meanings of steadfastness and determination, confidently strides towards establishing academic quality, enhancing impactful scientific research, solidifying community impact, expanding national and international partnerships, and preparing national cadres equipped with competence, awareness, and the ability to compete globally. Our responsibility does not stop at the scientific qualification of students, but extends to building a national character proud of its identity, open to the world, adhering to its values, and proactive in serving its homeland, for our state was not built by chance, but on a conscious vision, sincere determination, and deep faith in its religious and civilizational message. From this standpoint, our duty in the educational field is doubled; we are guardians of awareness, protectors of knowledge, and partners in shaping the future. The trust of the foundation carried by our ancestors is now passed on to the hands of our sons and daughters, so they may continue the journey of building with confidence and capability.

A Flag Flying High with Honor

On this precious national occasion, we extend our highest congratulations, accompanied by pride and honor, to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, to His Royal Highness the Crown Prince, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, to His Royal Highness the Governor of the Eastern Province, Prince Saud bin Nayef bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, to His Royal Highness the Deputy Governor, Prince Saud bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and to the noble Saudi people, asking the Almighty to maintain our homeland's security and stability, to bless its journey, and to crown its steps with further progress and prosperity.

May our glorious nation grow stronger and more esteemed every year, with its flag flying high with honor, witnessing a glorious history and embracing a brighter future.