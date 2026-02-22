Heritage

The owner stated that the group's strategy is based on an extended institutional heritage since the establishment of Raka'a Commercial Holding Company in 1982, where the group's arms operate in multiple fields according to complementary roles that meet the needs of the benefiting sectors and keep pace with expansion plans in a changing business environment.

He emphasized that Raka'a's mission is to provide strategic consulting and a roadmap for partners wishing to enter the Saudi market, explaining that the company's decades-long experience has enabled it to gain a deep understanding of the local market's uniqueness and its regulatory and operational requirements.

The owner concluded his statement by affirming that Raka'a is committed to maintaining its position at the forefront of economic transformations in the Kingdom, the Gulf, and globally, by expanding qualitative partnerships, enhancing local content in military industries, and supporting the objectives of the national defense economy within Saudi Vision 2030.

Salman bin Fahd Al-Malik, CEO of Raka'a for Military and Security Equipment, confirmed that the company's participation in the World Defense Exhibition 2026 in Riyadh reflected the growing presence of the Saudi defense sector, noting that Raka'a operates under a strategic vision that aligns with the significant transformation occurring in the military sector in the Kingdom.

Al-Malik stated that the early days of the exhibition witnessed the reception of official delegations and high-level military leaders from inside and outside the Kingdom, indicating that the meetings resulted in qualitative agreements in the military industries sector, aimed at building bridges for technical cooperation and enhancing national readiness with advanced expertise.

He clarified that the exhibition provided the company with direct access to major suppliers in defense supply chains, which contributed to signing several contracts and partnerships, affirming that this movement reflects the increasing confidence in the capabilities of national companies within the security and defense system.

Al-Malik added: "We concluded our participation in the World Defense Exhibition 2026 by receiving official delegations and high-level military leaders, and signing final agreements in the military industries sector. We are also proud to be honored as a partner in the third edition of this global event, which confirms our strategic role in developing defense capabilities and localizing military industries in the Kingdom."

He pointed out that the rapid organizational and operational development witnessed by the military sector in Saudi Arabia aligns with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030, explaining that the establishment of Raka'a for Security and Military Equipment was aimed at enhancing this direction, as it was registered as a specialized company in purchasing and delivering security and military equipment to Saudi government entities.