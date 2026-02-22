إرث

مؤسسي ممتد

المالك بيَّن أن إستراتيجية المجموعة ترتكز على إرث مؤسسي ممتد منذ تأسيس شركة ركاء التجارية القابضة المحدودة عام 1982، حيث تعمل أذرع المجموعة في مجالات متعددة وفق أدوار تكاملية تلبي احتياجات القطاعات المستفيدة وتواكب خطط التوسع في بيئة أعمال متغيرة.

وأكد أن رسالة «ركاء» تقوم على تقديم الاستشارات الإستراتيجية وخارطة الطريق للشركاء الراغبين في دخول السوق السعودي، موضحاً أن خبرة الشركة الممتدة لعقود مكّنتها من فهم عميق لخصوصية السوق المحلي ومتطلباته التنظيمية والتشغيلية.

واختتم المالك تصريحه بالتأكيد على أنّ «ركاء» ماضية في الحفاظ على موقعها في صدارة التحولات الاقتصادية في المملكة والخليج وعلى المستوى العالمي، عبر توسيع الشراكات النوعية، وتعزيز المحتوى المحلي في الصناعات العسكرية، ودعم مستهدفات الاقتصاد الدفاعي الوطني ضمن رؤية السعودية 2030.

أكد سلمان بن فهد المالك، الرئيس التنفيذي لشركة ركاء للتجهيزات العسكرية والأمنية، أنَّ مشاركة الشركة في معرض الدفاع العالمي 2026 بالرياض عكست الحضور المتنامي للقطاع الدفاعي السعودي، مشيراً إلى أن «ركاء» تعمل وفق رؤية إستراتيجية تتناغم مع التحول الكبير الذي يشهده القطاع العسكري في المملكة.

وقال المالك: إن الأيام الأولى للمعرض شهدت استقبال وفود رسمية وقيادات عسكرية رفيعة المستوى من داخل المملكة وخارجها، مبيناً أن اللقاءات أثمرت عن اتفاقيات نوعية في قطاع الصناعات العسكرية، تستهدف مد جسور التعاون التقني وتعزيز الجاهزية الوطنية بخبرات متقدمة.

وأوضح أن المعرض أتاح للشركة الوصول المباشر إلى كبار الموردين في سلاسل الإمداد الدفاعية، ما أسهم في توقيع عدد من العقود والشراكات، مؤكداً أن هذا الحراك يعكس الثقة المتزايدة في قدرات الشركات الوطنية داخل منظومة الأمن والدفاع.

وأضاف المالك: «اختتمنا مشاركتنا في معرض الدفاع العالمي 2026 باستقبال وفود رسمية وقيادات عسكرية رفيعة، وتوقيع اتفاقيات ختامية في قطاع الصناعات العسكرية، كما نعتز بتكريمنا كشريك في النسخة الثالثة من الحدث العالمي، وهو ما يؤكد دورنا الإستراتيجي في تطوير القدرات الدفاعية وتوطين الصناعات العسكرية في المملكة».

وأشار إلى أن ما يشهده القطاع العسكري في السعودية من تطوير تنظيمي وتشغيلي متسارع يتوافق مع مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030، مبيناً أن تأسيس شركة ركاء للتجهيزات الأمنية والعسكرية جاء لتعزيز هذا التوجه، حيث تم تسجيلها كشركة متخصصة في شراء وتسليم التجهيزات الأمنية والعسكرية للجهات الحكومية السعودية.