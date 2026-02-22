نقلة كبيرة تشهدها جميع القطاعات الحيوية عموماً والرياضية خصوصاً نحو الارتقاء بالقطاع الرياضي، لتحقيق مستهدفاته ضمن رؤية السعودية 2030، بما يعزز مكانة المملكة رياضياً على مختلف الأصعدة، إذ صدرت موافقة مجلس الوزراء في جلسته المنعقدة الثلاثاء 25 نوفمبر 2025، على مشروع نظام الرياضة؛ الذي يهدف إلى تنظيم القطاع الرياضي في المملكة، بما يسهم في تحقيق مستهدفاته، ويُسهِم في توفير بيئة رياضية متقدمة، بما يحقق أثره الإيجابي على الاتحادات والأندية والرياضيين والمجتمع عموماً.
ويستهدف مشروع نظام الرياضة، وضع الإطار التنظيمي العام للقطاع الرياضي في المملكة، وتحديد الأدوار والمسؤوليات بين الكيانات والأفراد في القطاع، فيما يرتكز على عدد من المستهدفات والركائز الأساسية التي تُعد جوهر تطوير المنظومة الرياضية، من خلال تعزيز الحوكمة والشفافية في الكيانات الرياضية، وتطوير البيئة التنظيمية، بما يدعم الارتقاء بالإدارة الرياضية، وتحسين جودة العمل المؤسسي، إضافة إلى تحفيز الاستثمار الرياضي، عبر توفير آليات نظامية وميسرة، تعزز جاذبية الاستثمار في القطاع الرياضي.
كما يستهدف المشروع تنمية الرياضة المجتمعية والتنافسية، من خلال دعم البرامج والمبادرات، وتنظيم المرافق والأنشطة الرياضية على مستوى المناطق، علاوة على تمكين رياضيي النخبة والمواهب، عبر بنية تنظيمية داعمة، تساهم في رفع مستوى الأداء للفئات المختلفة، وأخيراً تعزيز التكامل بين الجهات ذات العلاقة في القطاع الرياضي، بما يرفع كفاءة التنسيق والإشراف والرقابة.
ويعد مشروع نظام الرياضة كذلك، ممكّناً لتحقيق الإستراتيجية الوطنية للرياضة، من خلال ربط مستهدفاته بمحاورها الرئيسية، مثل رفع مؤشر ممارسة الرياضة، واكتشاف وصقل المواهب، وتطوير رياضيي النخبة، وتحقيق التميز باستضافة الفعاليات الرياضية الكبرى.
