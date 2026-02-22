A significant shift is being witnessed across all vital sectors in general and the sports sector in particular, aimed at elevating the sports sector to achieve its objectives within Saudi Vision 2030, thereby enhancing the Kingdom's position in sports on various fronts. The Council of Ministers approved the Sports Law project during its session held on Tuesday, November 25, 2025, which aims to organize the sports sector in the Kingdom, contributing to achieving its objectives and providing an advanced sports environment that positively impacts federations, clubs, athletes, and society as a whole.

The Sports Law project aims to establish the general regulatory framework for the sports sector in the Kingdom and define the roles and responsibilities among entities and individuals within the sector. It is based on a number of objectives and fundamental pillars that are at the core of developing the sports system, through enhancing governance and transparency in sports entities, developing the regulatory environment, supporting the advancement of sports management, improving the quality of institutional work, in addition to stimulating sports investment by providing regulatory and facilitative mechanisms that enhance the attractiveness of investment in the sports sector.

The project also aims to develop community and competitive sports by supporting programs and initiatives, organizing sports facilities and activities at the regional level, in addition to empowering elite athletes and talents through a supportive organizational structure that contributes to raising performance levels across different categories, and finally enhancing integration among relevant entities in the sports sector, which raises the efficiency of coordination, supervision, and oversight.

The Sports Law project is also a facilitator for achieving the National Sports Strategy by linking its objectives to its main axes, such as increasing the sports participation index, discovering and honing talents, developing elite athletes, and achieving excellence in hosting major sporting events.