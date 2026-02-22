منذ انطلاقة التحول الاقتصادي ضمن مستهدفات رؤية السعودية 2030، رسخت المملكة نهجاً مالياً يقوم على الانضباط، وتنويع الإيرادات، ورفع كفاءة الإنفاق، بما عزز متانة مركزها المالي وثقة المؤسسات الدولية في اقتصادها.

وأكدت وكالة فيتش تصنيفها الائتماني للمملكة عند +A مع نظرة مستقبلية مستقرة، وفق تقريرها الصادر في 17 يناير 2026، في إشارة إلى قوة الأسس المالية والقدرة على مواجهة التحديات الاقتصادية العالمية.

كما جاء تصنيف المملكة لدى وكالة موديز عند Aa3، مع نظرة مستقبلية مستقرة خلال عام 2025، ما يعكس اتساق التقييمات الدولية تجاه الاقتصاد السعودي، ويؤكد الثقة في مسار الإصلاحات الهيكلية التي تنفذها الدولة.

استقرار مالي

تعكس النظرة المستقبلية المستقرة ثقة وكالات التصنيف في قدرة المملكة على الحفاظ على مستويات دين عام آمنة، واحتياطيات قوية، وإدارة مالية حصيفة، مدعومة بسياسات تنويع الاقتصاد وتقليل الاعتماد على النفط، إضافة إلى استمرار تنفيذ المشاريع الإستراتيجية الكبرى.

ثقة دولية

ويُعد تثبيت التصنيف عند درجات مرتفعة مؤشراً مهماً للمستثمرين الدوليين، إذ يسهم في خفض كلفة الاقتراض، وتعزيز جاذبية السوق السعودية للاستثمارات الأجنبية، ويمنح القطاعين العام والخاص مرونة أكبر في تمويل المشروعات التنموية.

مسار إصلاحي متواصل

يأتي هذا التقييم في ظل استمرار الإصلاحات التنظيمية والمالية، وتنامي دور القطاعات غير النفطية في الناتج المحلي، ما يعزز استدامة النمو ويؤكد متانة الاقتصاد السعودي أمام التقلبات العالمية.