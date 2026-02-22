Since the launch of the economic transformation within the targets of Saudi Vision 2030, the Kingdom has established a financial approach based on discipline, revenue diversification, and enhancing spending efficiency, which has strengthened the robustness of its financial position and the confidence of international institutions in its economy.

Fitch Ratings confirmed its credit rating for the Kingdom at +A with a stable outlook, according to its report issued on January 17, 2026, indicating the strength of financial fundamentals and the ability to face global economic challenges.

The Kingdom's rating from Moody's was Aa3, with a stable outlook for 2025, reflecting the consistency of international assessments regarding the Saudi economy and affirming confidence in the path of structural reforms being implemented by the state.

Financial Stability

The stable outlook reflects the confidence of rating agencies in the Kingdom's ability to maintain safe levels of public debt, strong reserves, and prudent financial management, supported by policies aimed at diversifying the economy and reducing dependence on oil, in addition to the continued implementation of major strategic projects.

International Confidence

Maintaining the rating at high levels is an important indicator for international investors, as it contributes to lowering borrowing costs, enhancing the attractiveness of the Saudi market for foreign investments, and providing both the public and private sectors with greater flexibility in financing developmental projects.

Ongoing Reform Path

This assessment comes amid ongoing regulatory and financial reforms, and the growing role of non-oil sectors in the GDP, which enhances the sustainability of growth and affirms the resilience of the Saudi economy against global fluctuations.