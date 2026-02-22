This year, the anniversary of the founding of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia coincides with appreciated efforts led by the Kingdom in Yemen, to restore centuries of communication, brotherhood, and partnership in geography, blood, and lineage, and to affirm to everyone that the Saudi and Yemeni peoples are one body that no one can separate.

The relationships established by the founder, King Abdulaziz bin Abdulrahman Al Saud - may God have mercy on him - marked a new beginning for multiple phases, represented in strengthening the spirit of brotherhood and building ties between the Saudi and Yemeni peoples.

Saudi Arabia has witnessed a great renaissance since its founding, and the Yemeni people have been witnesses to its significant successes. According to confirmations from Yemeni leaders, politicians, and historians, the Kingdom has been a support and a pillar for its brothers in Yemen throughout various crises and times, assisting Yemeni authorities in thwarting all conspiracies and sabotage plans that threaten the security and stability of Yemen and the region.

The wisdom of Saudi leadership and its cleverness in dealing with the Yemeni file have contributed to sparing Yemen from many conspiracies, and have led to igniting the spirit of love, brotherhood, and connection between the Saudi and Yemeni peoples, making them one body in the face of all the challenges and difficulties facing the two countries.

The most prominent role in enhancing political, economic, developmental, and community partnership

The events witnessed in Hadhramaut, Al-Mahrah, Aden, and Abyan were merely a small part of the many challenges that Saudi Arabia stood with the Yemeni people in, with all its capabilities, preventing the country from entering a cycle of internal wars, putting an end to terrorism and chaos, enhancing stability, and contributing to securing the life of the ordinary citizen and providing services to him. These significant and fraternal efforts add to the mingling of Saudi and Yemeni blood in the battles of dignity and defense of Yemen, whether in Operation Decisive Storm and Restore Hope or in the subsequent battles against other terrorist organizations such as ISIS, Al-Qaeda, and others.

The Saudi efforts to prevent the escalation of the crisis in 2011 through the Gulf Initiative were just one of the ongoing humanitarian and brotherly efforts since the birth of the Yemeni Republic in the 1960s.

The greatness of the Kingdom and its status in the hearts of the Yemeni people is unmatched by anyone; the Kingdom is considered the state of honesty, loyalty, and sincerity in dealings. This is how every Yemeni describes it, and they celebrate its occasions, including the Foundation Day, which they see as a window through which the Kingdom has been able to compete with global powers in advancement, construction, development, and stability.

The founder, King Abdulaziz, and all his sons paid special attention to the Saudi-Yemeni relationship, providing everything they could for the renaissance and stability of Yemen. The evidence of this is the affirmation by Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman, in his speech during the signing of the Riyadh Agreement, on the importance of this relationship.