يتزامن ذكرى تأسيس المملكة العربية السعودية هذا العام مع جهود مقدرة تقودها المملكة في اليمن، لتعيد للتاريخ قروناً من التواصل والإخاء والشراكة في الجغرافيا والدم والنسب، وتؤكد للجميع أن الشعبين السعودي واليمني جسد واحد لا يستطيع أحد أن يفرق بينهما.

إن هذه العلاقات التي وضع أسسها المؤسس الملك عبدالعزيز بن عبدالرحمن آل سعود - رحمه الله - شكلت بداية جديدة لمراحل متعددة، تمثلت في توطيد روح الإخاء وبناء الروابط بين الشعبين السعودي واليمني.

وشهدت السعودية نهضة كبيرة منذ تأسيسها، وكان الشعب اليمني شاهداً على النجاحات الكبيرة. ووفقاً لتأكيدات القيادات والسياسيين والمؤرخين اليمنيين فإن المملكة منذ تأسيسها كانت السند والعضد لأشقائها في اليمن في مختلف الأزمات والأزمنة، وساندت السلطات اليمنية في إفشال كل الدسائس والمخططات التخريبية التي تهدد أمن واستقرار اليمن والمنطقة.

إن حنكة القيادة السعودية ودهاءها في التعامل مع الملف اليمني، أسهم في تجنيب اليمن الكثير من المؤامرات، وأدى إلى إذكاء روح المحبة والإخاء والترابط بين الشعبين السعودي واليمني، ما يجعلهما جسداً واحداً في وجه كل التحديات والمصاعب التي تواجه البلدين.

الدور الأبرز في تعزيز الشراكة السياسية والاقتصادية والتنموية والمجتمعية

ولم تكن الأحداث التي شهدتها حضرموت والمهرة وعدن وأبين إلا جزءاً يسيراً من الكثير من التحديات التي وقفت السعودية مع الشعب اليمني فيها بكل إمكاناتها، ومنعت البلاد من الدخول في دوامة الحروب الداخلية ووضعت حداً للإرهاب والفوضى، وعززت الاستقرار وأسهمت في تأمين حياة المواطن البسيط، وتوفير الخدمات له، لتضاف هذه الجهود الكبيرة والأخوية إلى اختلاط الدم السعودي واليمني في معارك الكرامة والدفاع عن اليمن سواءً في عاصفة الحزم وإعادة الأمل أو ما تبعها من معارك ضد التنظيمات الإرهابية الأخرى كداعش والقاعدة وغيرهما.

لم تكن الجهود السعودية بمنع تفاقم الأزمة في عام 2011 عبر المبادرة الخليجية إلا واحدة من الجهود الإنسانية والأخوية المستمرة منذ ولادة الجمهورية اليمنية في ستينات القرن الماضي.

إن عظمة المملكة ومكانتها في قلوب الشعب اليمني لا ينافسها أحد، فالمملكة تعتبر هي دولة الصدق والوفاء والإخلاص في التعامل.. هكذا يصفها كل يمني، بل يحتفل بمناسباتها ومنها يوم التأسيس الذي يرون فيه نافذة استطاعت من خلالها المملكة الوصول إلى منافسة القوى العالمية في النهوض والبناء والتنمية والاستقرار.

لقد كان المؤسس الملك عبدالعزيز وأبناؤه جميعاً يولون العلاقة السعودية اليمنية اهتماماً خاصاً، ويقدمون كل ما بوسعهم في سبيل نهضة واستقرار اليمن، والدليل على ذلك تأكيد ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان، في كلمته أثناء توقيع اتفاقية الرياض، على أهمية هذه العلاقة.