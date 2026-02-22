It is an honor for me to extend my highest congratulations and best wishes to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, to His Royal Highness the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman, to the Emir of Najran, Prince Jalwa bin Abdulaziz bin Musaid, and to his deputy, Prince Turki bin Hadhlool bin Abdulaziz, on the occasion of the Foundation Day anniversary.

This anniversary allows us to embrace the clouds with pride in our leadership and a sense of belonging to our nation, which has unified words and ranks in a model that is rarely found elsewhere in the world, especially in the cohesion between wise leadership and loyal, sincere citizens.

The anniversary of Foundation Day, which falls on February 22 of each year, makes us recall exceptional historical moments that fill us with pride and honor through bright and authentic milestones.

The birth of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is a cherished memory in our hearts, as it is based on solidarity and brotherhood, shining with its success in establishing unity and eliminating chaos and strife, after its leaders harnessed resources to provide a decent living for its citizens and elevate it to the status it deserves.

This precious memory in our hearts allows us to recall years filled with pride and honor and success stories that testify to good leadership towards building and development, leading us to our prosperous era under the leadership of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. This era has witnessed the largest historical leap towards internal construction for the Saudi citizen and externally for military, political, and economic prestige, qualifying our nation to be a leader of visions and a realization of the hopes and aspirations of peoples.

The memory of Foundation Day and its celebration every year remains a testament to the authenticity and heritage of Saudi Arabia since the establishment of the first Saudi state, through the second, and reaching the third, where the word unified on the principles of Islam and succeeded in overcoming difficulties and achieving the aspirations and hopes of the citizen, until it became today a global model to be emulated in all fields.