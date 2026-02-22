منذ ولادة جامعة الدول العربية منتصف أربعينيات القرن الماضي، لعبت المملكة العربية السعودية دوراً محورياً في تأسيس المنظمة العربية ودعم مسارات عملها السياسي والاقتصادي، لتصبح أحد أعمدة العمل العربي المشترك وصاحبة حضور مؤثر في مختلف الملفات الإقليمية التي تناولتها الجامعة على امتداد تاريخها.

وجاء الإعلان الرسمي عن تأسيس الجامعة في مارس 1945 بالعاصمة المصرية القاهرة، بعد سلسلة مشاورات عربية سبقتها اجتماعات تحضيرية في مدينة الإسكندرية عام 1944، شاركت فيها السعودية بفاعلية، وأسهمت في بلورة فكرة إنشاء كيان عربي يجمع الدول المستقلة آنذاك تحت مظلة تنسق مواقفها السياسية وتدعم قضاياها المشتركة.

دور في التأسيس

ومنذ اللحظة الأولى، دعمت الرياض فكرة قيام منظمة عربية موحدة تحافظ على استقلال الدول الأعضاء وتعزز التضامن بينها، وأسهمت في صياغة الرؤية العامة للعمل العربي المشترك، خصوصاً في ما يتعلق بدعم قضايا التحرر العربي والحفاظ على استقرار المنطقة.

كما شاركت المملكة في كل المراحل التأسيسية التي سبقت توقيع الميثاق، وكانت ضمن الدول المؤسسة التي رأت في الجامعة إطاراً ضرورياً لحماية المصالح العربية في ظل التحولات السياسية التي أعقبت الحرب العالمية الثانية.

دعم سياسي ومالي

وخلال العقود التالية، برز الدور السعودي داخل الجامعة في محطات سياسية حساسة، إذ لعبت الرياض دور الوسيط والداعم لجهود التهدئة في عدد من الأزمات العربية، وساهمت في تقريب وجهات النظر بين الدول الأعضاء في أوقات التوتر.

كما قدمت المملكة دعماً مالياً مستمراً للعديد من مبادرات العمل العربي المشترك، سواء عبر مساهماتها في موازنات مؤسسات الجامعة أو من خلال دعم صناديق وبرامج تنموية عربية انبثقت عن قراراتها، إضافة إلى دعم جهود الإغاثة وإعادة الإعمار في دول عربية شهدت أزمات وصراعات.

ثقل عربي مؤثر

ويُنظر إلى السعودية داخل الجامعة باعتبارها أحد أبرز مراكز الثقل السياسي والاقتصادي في العالم العربي، نظراً لمكانتها الإقليمية والدولية، ودورها في دفع المبادرات الهادفة إلى تحقيق الاستقرار والتنمية في المنطقة.

وعلى مدى ثمانية عقود، ظل حضور المملكة عنصراً أساسياً في مسيرة الجامعة العربية، سواء عبر مواقفها السياسية أو دعمها المؤسسي، ما رسخ موقعها كأحد الأعمدة الرئيسية للعمل العربي المشترك.