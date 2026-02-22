Since the establishment of the Arab League in the mid-1940s, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has played a pivotal role in founding the Arab organization and supporting its political and economic pathways, becoming one of the pillars of joint Arab action and having a significant presence in various regional issues addressed by the League throughout its history.

The official announcement of the League's establishment came in March 1945 in the Egyptian capital, Cairo, following a series of Arab consultations that were preceded by preparatory meetings in the city of Alexandria in 1944, in which Saudi Arabia actively participated and contributed to shaping the idea of creating an Arab entity that would bring together the then-independent states under a framework that coordinates their political positions and supports their common issues.

Role in the Foundation

From the very first moment, Riyadh supported the idea of establishing a unified Arab organization that preserves the independence of member states and enhances solidarity among them, contributing to the formulation of the general vision for joint Arab action, especially regarding support for Arab liberation issues and maintaining regional stability.

The Kingdom also participated in all the foundational stages that preceded the signing of the charter and was among the founding countries that saw the League as a necessary framework for protecting Arab interests in light of the political transformations that followed World War II.

Political and Financial Support

In the following decades, the Saudi role within the League emerged during sensitive political junctures, as Riyadh played the role of mediator and supporter of de-escalation efforts in several Arab crises, contributing to bridging the viewpoints among member states during times of tension.

The Kingdom also provided ongoing financial support for many initiatives of joint Arab action, whether through its contributions to the budgets of the League's institutions or by supporting Arab developmental funds and programs that emerged from its decisions, in addition to supporting relief and reconstruction efforts in Arab countries that experienced crises and conflicts.

Influential Arab Weight

Saudi Arabia is viewed within the League as one of the most prominent centers of political and economic weight in the Arab world, due to its regional and international status and its role in promoting initiatives aimed at achieving stability and development in the region.

Over the course of eight decades, the Kingdom's presence has remained a fundamental element in the journey of the Arab League, whether through its political positions or its institutional support, solidifying its position as one of the main pillars of joint Arab action.