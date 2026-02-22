لم تكن الروابط بين السعودية ومصر وليدة السياسة الحديثة، بل نشأت عبر قرون من المصاهرة والتجارة ورحلات الحج وتداخل المصالح، حتى جاء تأسيس الدولة السعودية الثالثة بقيادة الملك عبدالعزيز بن عبدالرحمن آل سعود ليضع أسس علاقة رسمية متينة، تُوِّجت بإرسال أول بعثة تعليمية سعودية إلى القاهرة عام 1926، في خطوة مبكرة لبناء جسور المعرفة والتعاون بين الشعبين.

محطات سياسية فارقة

وشهدت الأراضي المصرية واحدة من أهم اللحظات السياسية في تاريخ المنطقة، عندما زار الملك عبدالعزيز مصر عام 1945، حيث التقى الرئيس الأمريكي فرانكلين روزفلت، ثم عقد اجتماعاً مع رئيس الوزراء البريطاني ونستون تشرشل بحضور وزير الخارجية البريطاني أنطوني إيدن، في لقاءات أكدت مكانة المنطقة في توازنات السياسة الدولية آنذاك، ورسّخت حضور السعودية ومصر معاً في المشهد الإقليمي والدولي.

موقف 1956

وعندما تعرضت مصر للعدوان الثلاثي عام 1956 عقب تأميم قناة السويس، وقفت المملكة موقفاً حاسماً بدعم الشعب المصري سياسياً ومالياً، في واحدة من أبرز صور التضامن العربي. وشهدت تلك المرحلة تطوع عدد من الشباب السعوديين في معسكرات التدريب العسكرية، وكان بينهم الأمير الشاب -آنذاك- الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز وعدد من الأمراء، في مشهد عكس عمق الشعور بالمصير المشترك بين البلدين، ضمن سياسة الدعم التي أقرتها الدولة في عهد الملك سعود بن عبدالعزيز.

شراكة مستمرة

هذه المحطات لم تكن مجرد وقائع تاريخية عابرة، بل شكلت قاعدة صلبة لعلاقة عربية استثنائية تقوم على الثقة والتكامل والمواقف المتبادلة في أوقات الرخاء والشدة. واليوم، في ظل التحولات الإقليمية والدولية، تواصل الرياض والقاهرة تطوير شراكتهما في السياسة والاقتصاد والثقافة والأمن، لتبقى العلاقة السعودية المصرية واحدة من أهم ركائز الاستقرار والعمل العربي المشترك