بين الماضي والحاضر، كانت السعودية الوحيدة التي تقف بكل ثقلها مع القضية الفلسطينية، سواء على المستوى السياسي أو الاقتصادي أو الإعمار والإغاثة.

لقد رفض الملك عبدالعزيز عام 1926 أن يعترف للبريطانيين بشرعية وجودهم في فلسطين، ولم يقبل بوعد بلفور، وفي عام 1935 أرسل ولي عهده الملك سعود إلى فلسطين للوقوف على أحوال الشعب الفلسطيني والتعبير لهم عن تضامن المملكة التام ودعمها لتحركهم من أجل نيل حقوقهم المشروعة، وليس هذا فحسب بل تصدى المؤسس عام 1947 بقوة لقرار تقسيم فلسطين، وخاطب الإنجليز من موقف قوة محذراً إياهم من المضي قدماً في تنفيذ القرار الجائر، وكلف ابنه الملك فيصل بتكوين لجان شعبية في أنحاء المملكة العربية السعودية لجمع التبرعات للفلسطينيين.

وفي عام 1939، أمر الملك عبدالعزيز بتقديم الدعم العسكري للفلسطينيين، وقرر (رحمه الله) شراء الأسلحة وإرسالها إليهم رغم الظروف السياسية والاقتصادية التي تمر بها المنطقة العربية آنذاك، وتبنى موقفاً تاريخياً بمفرده، إذ دعا إلى بقاء الفلسطينيين داخل فلسطين، على أن يلتزم العرب بالدعم، لأن خروجهم إماتة لقضيتهم.

ولم يكن الأمر مرتبطاً بالمؤسس، بل إن الملك سعود واصل تلك المواقف وجعل القضية الفلسطينية القضية الأم، والشغل الشاغل في أجندته اليومية، محلياً وعربياً وإسلامياً، كما أن الملك فيصل كان له تأثير كبير على مسيرة القضية الفلسطينية، وأسس بعد نكبة 1967 الجبهة العربية الموحدة التي وقفت بالمرصاد أمام زحف الصهيونية العالمية، وخلال لقائه بالرئيس الفرنسي شارل ديغول أقنعه بعدالة القضية الفلسطينية، وتم قطع الإمداد الفرنسي لإسرائيل بالسلاح منذ ذلك اليوم من عام 1967، كما غيّر الحظر البترولي على عدد من القوى الدولية المؤثرة، عام 1973، موازين القوى لصالح القضية والعرب، إذ سجلت المملكة موقفاً عربياً غير مسبوق، وسار الملك خالد على النهج نفسه، ودعا باستمرار وفي كل المناسبات إلى التضامن الإسلامي من أجل تحرير فلسطين.

لقد كانت قضية فلسطين حاضرة في وجدان الملك فهد وسياساته، وعُقدت المؤتمرات الفاعلة، وفتحت المملكة أبوابها للفلسطينيين بعد إخراجهم من لبنان، دون إلزامهم بكفيل.

الملك عبدالله هو الآخر تصدّرت مبادراته الحلول السلمية للقضية من خلال مبادرته العربية، وكان صارماً في موقفه ضد الاحتلال للأراضي العربية، وعلى رأسها القدس الشريف، وقدم كافة أشكال الدعم السياسي والمادي للشعب الفلسطيني طيلة فترة توليه الحكم.

واليوم يولي خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، وولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان، القضية الفلسطينية أهمية كبيرة، عبر استضافة المملكة للقمم العربية والإسلامية وقيادة دبلوماسيتها لجهود الاعتراف بالدولة الفلسطينية والتأكيد على الحقوق المشروعة للشعب الفلسطيني في قيام دولته المستقلة وعاصمتها القدس.

لقد كانت للملك سلمان مواقف قوية على إنهاء الإجرام الإسرائيلي بحق الفلسطينيين، فضلاً عن الجسر الإنساني المستمر عبر مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة الإنسانية، كما أن ولي العهد الأمير محمد بن سلمان تبنّى المواقف ذاتها وله بصمات قوية في الوصول إلى السلام في غزة ووقف نزيف الدم المستمر سواء في مواقفه ولقاءاته مع الدول الفاعلة أو عبر دبلوماسيته النشطة التي أثمرت عن نتائج إيجابية كبيرة واعتراف أكثر من 161 دولة بفلسطين، وهو ما أجبر الاحتلال الإسرائيلي على الرضوخ للسلام ووقف جرائم الإبادة في غزة.