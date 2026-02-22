رجل الأعمال علي بن عباجة آل عباس

يشرّفني أن أرفع أسمى آيات التهاني والتبريكات إلى خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، وإلى سمو ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان، وإلى أمير منطقة نجران الأمير جلوي بن عبدالعزيز بن مساعد، وإلى نائبه الأمير تركي بن هذلول بن عبدالعزيز، بمناسبة ذكرى يوم التأسيس.

هذه الذكرى التي تجعلنا نعانق السحاب فخراً بقيادتنا واعتزازاً بانتمائنا لوطننا الذي وحّد الكلمة والصف في نموذج قلّ أن يوجد له مثيل في العالم، خاصة في التلاحم بين القيادة الحكيمة والشعب الوفي المخلص.

فذكرى يوم التأسيس الذي يوافق 22 من فبراير من كل عام تجعلنا نستعيد لحظات تاريخية استثنائية تُشعرنا بالفخر والاعتزاز بمحطات مشرقة وأصيلة.

ميلاد المملكة العربية السعودية ذكرى عزيزة على قلوبنا، فهي مرتكزة على التلاحم والتآخي، مشرقة بنجاحها في ترسيخ الوحدة والقضاء على الفوضى والتناحر، بعد أن سخّر قادتها الإمكانات لتوفير سُبل العيش الكريم لأبنائه والارتقاء به ليتبوأ المكانة التي تليق به ويستحقها.

وهذه الذكرى الغالية على قلوبنا تجعلنا نستعيد أعواماً مليئة بالفخر والاعتزاز وقصص نجاح شاهدة على حسن القيادة نحو البناء والتنمية، وصولاً إلى عهدنا الزاهر بقيادة خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، وولي العهد الأمير محمد بن سلمان، هذا العهد الذي شهد أكبر نقلة تاريخية نحو البناء داخلياً من أجل المواطن السعودي وخارجياً من أجل هيبة عسكرية وسياسية واقتصادية أهلت وطننا لأن يكون قائداً للرؤى ومحققاً لآمال وتطلعات الشعوب.

وتبقى ذكرى التأسيس والاحتفاء بها في كل عام شاهدة على أصالة وعراقة السعودية منذ نشأة الدولة السعودية الأولى، مروراً بالثانية ووصولاً للثالثة فتوحّدت الكلمة على منهج الإسلام ونجحت في تجاوز الصعاب وتحقيق طموحات المواطن وتطلعاته حتى أصبحت اليوم أنموذجاً عالمياً يحتذى به في كل المجالات.