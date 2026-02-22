Businessman Ali bin Abajah Al Abbas

It is my honor to extend my highest congratulations and best wishes to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, to His Royal Highness the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman, to the Emir of Najran, Prince Jalwa bin Abdulaziz bin Musaid, and to his deputy, Prince Turki bin Hadhlool bin Abdulaziz, on the occasion of the Foundation Day anniversary.

This anniversary makes us embrace the clouds with pride in our leadership and admiration for our belonging to our homeland, which united the word and ranks in a model rarely found elsewhere in the world, especially in the cohesion between the wise leadership and the loyal, sincere people.

The anniversary of Foundation Day, which falls on February 22 of each year, allows us to recall exceptional historical moments that fill us with pride and honor for bright and authentic milestones.

The birth of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is a cherished memory in our hearts, as it is based on solidarity and brotherhood, shining with its success in establishing unity and eliminating chaos and strife, after its leaders harnessed resources to provide a decent living for its citizens and elevate it to the status it deserves.

This precious memory in our hearts allows us to recall years filled with pride and honor and success stories that testify to the good leadership towards construction and development, leading to our prosperous era under the leadership of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. This era has witnessed the greatest historical leap towards internal construction for the Saudi citizen and external efforts for military, political, and economic prestige that have qualified our homeland to be a leader of visions and a realization of the hopes and aspirations of peoples.

The memory of Foundation Day and the celebration of it every year remain a testament to the authenticity and heritage of Saudi Arabia since the establishment of the first Saudi state, through the second, and reaching the third, where the word united on the principles of Islam and succeeded in overcoming difficulties and achieving the aspirations and hopes of citizens, making it today a global model to be emulated in all fields.