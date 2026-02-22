

The leadership of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and the wise vision of the Crown Prince have proven that the foundation is a renewed vision, based on a rich legacy, reflecting reality while its eyes are set on the future. This has made the Kingdom a continuous workshop of development, growth, and progress, granting it a distinguished position on the regional and international stage.

Thus, the foundation, in its commemoration, represents a significant event in the history of the region, based on Saudi Arabia's status, depth, and pivotal role. The Arab individual looks towards the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the developmental renaissance it is witnessing in various fields, which has made it a beacon and a model to be emulated in wise governance, tirelessly working to secure a promising future for Saudi youth, who confidently follow their wise leadership to build a homeland that draws admiration and is pointed to with pride.

The developmental vision of the Kingdom is not confined within its borders but extends to the entire Arab region, stemming from Arab belonging and a sense of responsibility towards Arabs. The vision serves as a review of the political thought that has governed our Arab world for decades.

The glorious Day of Foundation and the wise vision of the Kingdom's leadership today lay the groundwork for an Arab civilizational development project that restores dignity to the Arab nation, echoing the glories of the past with a spirit of authenticity and modernity, achieving stability and safeguarding the interests of the nation.