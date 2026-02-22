أثبتت قيادة خادم الحرمين الشريفين والرؤية السديدة لولي العهد، أن التأسيس رؤية متجددة، تستند إلى إرث غني، تحاكي الواقع، وعيونها ترنو إلى المستقبل، مما جعل من المملكة ورشة عمل دائمة من التنمية والنماء والتطور، وأفردت لها مكانة متميزة على الساحة الإقليمية والدولية.

فالتأسيس في ذكراه، يمثل حدثاً كبيراً في تاريخ المنطقة استناداً لمكانة السعودية وعمقها ودورها المحوري، ويتطلع الإنسان العربي إلى المملكة العربية السعودية، وما تشهده من نهضة تنموية في مختلف المجالات، جعلت منها منارة ونموذجاً يحتذى في الحكم الرشيد، الذي يعمل بدون كلل أو ملل، من أجل تأمين مستقبل واعد للشباب السعودي، الذي يسير بثبات خلف قيادته الحكيمة، لبناء وطن ترنو إليه الأبصار ويشار إليه بالبنان.

إن الرؤية التنموية للمملكة لا تنحصر ضمن حدودها، بل تمتد لعموم المنطقة العربية، انطلاقاً من الانتماء العربي والشعور بالمسؤولية تجاه العرب، فالرؤية بمثابة مراجعة للفكر السياسي، الذي حكم عالمنا العربي لعقود.

إن يوم التأسيس المجيد، والرؤية السديدة لقيادة المملكة، تؤسس اليوم لمشروع تنموي حضاري عربي يعيد الاعتبار للأمة العربية، ويحاكي أمجاد الماضي بروح الأصالة والحداثة، يحقق الاستقرار ويصون مصالح الأمة.