منذ انطلاق رحلة التحول الوطني لم تكن الأرقام مجرد إحصاءات عابرة، بل كانت انعكاساً لإيمان القيادة بأن المواطن هو المحرك الرئيسي للتنمية. وخلال العام الماضي، نجحت السعودية في صياغة مشهد عمالي جديد، يرتكز على تمكين الكفاءات الوطنية وضمان استدامة نموها في سوق عمل بات يافعاً وحيوياً وأكثر تنافسية.
ولعل وصول عدد العاملين السعوديين في القطاع الخاص إلى حاجز 2.57 مليون شاب وشابة، وهو الرقم الأعلى تاريخياً، يبرهن على أن منظومة الدعم والتمويل والتدريب تسير وفق إستراتيجية حصينة، جعلت من المملكة نموذجاً عالمياً في خفض معدلات البطالة التي لامست مستويات تاريخية غير مسبوقة عند 7.1%.
أرقام قياسية
وبحسب التقارير الصادرة عن وزارة الموارد البشرية والتنمية الاجتماعية، والبيانات الرسمية المنشورة، فإن العام الأخير شهد ضخ أكثر من 562 ألف مواطن ومواطنة في سوق العمل لأول مرة، بدعم مباشر من صندوق تنمية الموارد البشرية (هدف)، هذا الحراك لم يكن عشوائياً، بل جاء نتيجة قرارات توطين نوعية استهدفت مهن الاستشارات، والهندسة، والاتصالات، ما ساهم في رفع كفاءة القوى العاملة الوطنية وتعزيز إنتاجيتها.
وأكدت المؤشرات الرسمية، أن مبادرات «دعم الأجور» و«التدريب على رأس العمل» (تمهير) لعبت دوراً محورياً في جسر الفجوة بين المخرجات التعليمية واحتياجات السوق، حيث تم صرف مليارات الريالات لتمكين المنشآت من استقطاب الكفاءات السعودية، ما خلق بيئة عمالية مستقرة ومحفزة.
ووفقاً لما كشفته الإحصاءات والتحليلات الاقتصادية الأخيرة، فإن الإصلاحات التشريعية ركزت بشكل مكثف على «حماية حقوق العاملين» وتحسين العلاقة التعاقدية، إذ ساهمت المنصات الرقمية، مثل «قوى» و«مُدد» في أتمتة العقود وضمان شفافية صرف الأجور بنسبة التزام تجاوزت 95%، ما أدى إلى خفض النزاعات العمالية ورفع جاذبية السوق السعودي للكفاءات المحلية والدولية على حد سواء.
كما أن استقطاب مئات الشركات العالمية لفتح مقراتها الإقليمية في الرياض فتح آفاقاً جديدة للكوادر السعودية للعمل في بيئات عالمية، والحصول على خبرات دولية دون الحاجة لمغادرة أرض الوطن. إننا نشهد اليوم ثمار تخطيط عميق يضع «العامل» في قلب الحدث، تزامناً مع استعدادات المملكة لاستضافة الأحداث الكبرى، حيث ستكون هذه السواعد هي من يشيد صروح المستقبل في إكسبو 2030 وما بعده.
Since the launch of the National Transformation Journey, the numbers have not been mere passing statistics; they have reflected the leadership's belief that the citizen is the main driver of development. Over the past year, Saudi Arabia has succeeded in shaping a new labor landscape, focusing on empowering national talents and ensuring their sustainable growth in a labor market that has become youthful, dynamic, and more competitive.
Perhaps the fact that the number of Saudi workers in the private sector has reached 2.57 million young men and women, the highest historical figure, demonstrates that the support, funding, and training system is operating under a robust strategy, making the Kingdom a global model in reducing unemployment rates, which have touched unprecedented historical levels at 7.1%.
Record Numbers
According to reports issued by the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development and the published official data, the last year witnessed the injection of more than 562,000 citizens into the labor market for the first time, with direct support from the Human Resources Development Fund (Hadaf). This movement was not random; it resulted from targeted localization decisions aimed at professions in consulting, engineering, and telecommunications, which contributed to enhancing the efficiency of the national workforce and boosting its productivity.
Official indicators confirmed that the "Wage Support" and "On-the-Job Training" (Tamheer) initiatives played a pivotal role in bridging the gap between educational outputs and market needs, as billions of riyals were disbursed to enable establishments to attract Saudi talents, creating a stable and motivating labor environment.
According to recent statistics and economic analyses, legislative reforms have focused intensively on "protecting workers' rights" and improving contractual relationships. Digital platforms, such as "Qiwa" and "Mudad," have contributed to automating contracts and ensuring wage payment transparency with a compliance rate exceeding 95%, which has led to a reduction in labor disputes and increased the attractiveness of the Saudi market for both local and international talents.
Moreover, the attraction of hundreds of global companies to open their regional headquarters in Riyadh has opened new horizons for Saudi cadres to work in global environments and gain international experience without the need to leave their homeland. Today, we are witnessing the fruits of deep planning that places the "worker" at the heart of the event, coinciding with the Kingdom's preparations to host major events, where these hands will be the ones to build the pillars of the future at Expo 2030 and beyond.