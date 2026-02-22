منذ انطلاق رحلة التحول الوطني لم تكن الأرقام مجرد إحصاءات عابرة، بل كانت انعكاساً لإيمان القيادة بأن المواطن هو المحرك الرئيسي للتنمية. وخلال العام الماضي، نجحت السعودية في صياغة مشهد عمالي جديد، يرتكز على تمكين الكفاءات الوطنية وضمان استدامة نموها في سوق عمل بات يافعاً وحيوياً وأكثر تنافسية.

ولعل وصول عدد العاملين السعوديين في القطاع الخاص إلى حاجز 2.57 مليون شاب وشابة، وهو الرقم الأعلى تاريخياً، يبرهن على أن منظومة الدعم والتمويل والتدريب تسير وفق إستراتيجية حصينة، جعلت من المملكة نموذجاً عالمياً في خفض معدلات البطالة التي لامست مستويات تاريخية غير مسبوقة عند 7.1%.

أرقام قياسية

وبحسب التقارير الصادرة عن وزارة الموارد البشرية والتنمية الاجتماعية، والبيانات الرسمية المنشورة، فإن العام الأخير شهد ضخ أكثر من 562 ألف مواطن ومواطنة في سوق العمل لأول مرة، بدعم مباشر من صندوق تنمية الموارد البشرية (هدف)، هذا الحراك لم يكن عشوائياً، بل جاء نتيجة قرارات توطين نوعية استهدفت مهن الاستشارات، والهندسة، والاتصالات، ما ساهم في رفع كفاءة القوى العاملة الوطنية وتعزيز إنتاجيتها.

وأكدت المؤشرات الرسمية، أن مبادرات «دعم الأجور» و«التدريب على رأس العمل» (تمهير) لعبت دوراً محورياً في جسر الفجوة بين المخرجات التعليمية واحتياجات السوق، حيث تم صرف مليارات الريالات لتمكين المنشآت من استقطاب الكفاءات السعودية، ما خلق بيئة عمالية مستقرة ومحفزة.

ووفقاً لما كشفته الإحصاءات والتحليلات الاقتصادية الأخيرة، فإن الإصلاحات التشريعية ركزت بشكل مكثف على «حماية حقوق العاملين» وتحسين العلاقة التعاقدية، إذ ساهمت المنصات الرقمية، مثل «قوى» و«مُدد» في أتمتة العقود وضمان شفافية صرف الأجور بنسبة التزام تجاوزت 95%، ما أدى إلى خفض النزاعات العمالية ورفع جاذبية السوق السعودي للكفاءات المحلية والدولية على حد سواء.

كما أن استقطاب مئات الشركات العالمية لفتح مقراتها الإقليمية في الرياض فتح آفاقاً جديدة للكوادر السعودية للعمل في بيئات عالمية، والحصول على خبرات دولية دون الحاجة لمغادرة أرض الوطن. إننا نشهد اليوم ثمار تخطيط عميق يضع «العامل» في قلب الحدث، تزامناً مع استعدادات المملكة لاستضافة الأحداث الكبرى، حيث ستكون هذه السواعد هي من يشيد صروح المستقبل في إكسبو 2030 وما بعده.