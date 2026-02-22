Since the launch of the National Transformation Journey, the numbers have not been mere passing statistics; they have reflected the leadership's belief that the citizen is the main driver of development. Over the past year, Saudi Arabia has succeeded in shaping a new labor landscape, focusing on empowering national talents and ensuring their sustainable growth in a labor market that has become youthful, dynamic, and more competitive.

Perhaps the fact that the number of Saudi workers in the private sector has reached 2.57 million young men and women, the highest historical figure, demonstrates that the support, funding, and training system is operating under a robust strategy, making the Kingdom a global model in reducing unemployment rates, which have touched unprecedented historical levels at 7.1%.

Record Numbers

According to reports issued by the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development and the published official data, the last year witnessed the injection of more than 562,000 citizens into the labor market for the first time, with direct support from the Human Resources Development Fund (Hadaf). This movement was not random; it resulted from targeted localization decisions aimed at professions in consulting, engineering, and telecommunications, which contributed to enhancing the efficiency of the national workforce and boosting its productivity.

Official indicators confirmed that the "Wage Support" and "On-the-Job Training" (Tamheer) initiatives played a pivotal role in bridging the gap between educational outputs and market needs, as billions of riyals were disbursed to enable establishments to attract Saudi talents, creating a stable and motivating labor environment.

According to recent statistics and economic analyses, legislative reforms have focused intensively on "protecting workers' rights" and improving contractual relationships. Digital platforms, such as "Qiwa" and "Mudad," have contributed to automating contracts and ensuring wage payment transparency with a compliance rate exceeding 95%, which has led to a reduction in labor disputes and increased the attractiveness of the Saudi market for both local and international talents.

Moreover, the attraction of hundreds of global companies to open their regional headquarters in Riyadh has opened new horizons for Saudi cadres to work in global environments and gain international experience without the need to leave their homeland. Today, we are witnessing the fruits of deep planning that places the "worker" at the heart of the event, coinciding with the Kingdom's preparations to host major events, where these hands will be the ones to build the pillars of the future at Expo 2030 and beyond.