تنفذ أمانة منطقة الباحة باقة متكاملة من الفعاليات والبرامج الميدانية، بمناسبة يوم التأسيس؛ وانطلقت فقرات الاحتفال من مساء يوم أمس السبت؛ بحزمة من البرامج والأنشطة الترفيهية المتنوعة، التي تستهدف مختلف فئات المجتمع. وأوضحت الأمانة أنها ستُقيم (14) فعالية متنوعة، من بينها فعاليتان بمدينة الباحة في المنطقة المركزية وممشى الحاوية، إلى جانب فعاليات تُقام في جميع محافظات المنطقة، بما يتيح للأهالي والزوّار فرصة الاستمتاع بالأجواء الاحتفالية في المتنزهات والميادين والمرافق العامة.

وتتضمّن الفعاليات عروضًا فنية وتراثية، ومبادرة «لبسنا يوم بدينا»؛ بهدف تعزيز الهوية الوطنية، إلى جانب عرض وتدشين مبادرات مجتمعية، وأركان للأسر المنتجة، وتقديم هدايا تذكارية، وألعاب ترفيهية، ومناطق مخصصة للتصوير؛ بما يعكس عمق الموروث الثقافي، ويعزز أجواء الفرح بهذه المناسبة الوطنية.

وتهدف الاحتفالات بيوم التأسيس إلى تعزيز الوعي بتاريخ المملكة، وترسيخ قيم الوحدة والانتماء الوطني، والاحتفاء بالإرث الثقافي والحضاري الذي يُشكل جزءًا أصيلًا من هوية الوطن.

وتواصل الأمانة جهودها التنموية خلال شهر رمضان؛ بدعم الباعة الجائلين، وتنظيم النشاط التجاري، والارتقاء بالمشهد الحضري، عبر رقابة ذكية وبرامج تأهيل تصنع قصص نجاح مستدامة.

وتواصل الفرق الميدانية جهودها في مدينة الباحة لتعزيز أعمال النظافة، وتهيئة بيئة صحية وآمنة تتناسب مع أجواء الشهر الفضيل.

ومن خلال جهود ميدانية مكثفة وجولات رقابية مستمرة؛ عززت الفرق الميدانية حضورها، لضمان سلامة الغذاء والالتزام بالاشتراطات الصحية في الأسواق والمنشآت، إضافة إلى أعمال صيانة مستمرة لتعزيز السلامة المرورية وتحسين المشهد الحضري، فيما تتواصل الجهود لاستدامة خضرة المماشي، وتهيئة بيئة صحية ومريحة.

وأطلقت أمانة منطقة الباحة الموسم الثاني من مبادرة «بسطة خير» للعام الحالي، تزامنًا مع حلول شهر رمضان، ضمن جهودها الرامية إلى دعم رواد الأعمال والأسر المنتجة، وتمكين الباعة الجائلين، وتهيئة مواقع منظمة تعزّز جودة الحياة، وتواكب الحراك الاقتصادي والاجتماعي في المنطقة خلال الشهر الفضيل، وتهدف المبادرة إلى تنظيم مواقع مخصصة لعرض وبيع المنتجات الرمضانية؛ بما يسهم في تعزيز الامتثال للاشتراطات البلدية والصحية، ورفع مستوى السلامة والجودة، وإيجاد بيئة تسويقية ملائمة للمشروعات الصغيرة والمتوسطة، بما يعكس روح التكافل والعطاء التي يتميّز بها شهر رمضان.

ودعت أمانة منطقة الباحة جميع المهتمين إلى المبادرة بالتسجيل وحجز مواقعهم، والاستفادة من الفرص المتاحة ضمن موسم الخير؛ بما يسهم في تنشيط الحركة الاقتصادية، ودعم المشاريع الوطنية، وتحقيق مستهدفات التنمية المحلية في المنطقة.