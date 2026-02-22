The Municipality of Al-Baha is implementing a comprehensive package of events and field programs to celebrate Founding Day; the celebration activities began yesterday evening, Saturday, with a variety of recreational programs and activities targeting different segments of the community. The municipality clarified that it will hold (14) diverse events, including two events in the city of Al-Baha in the central area and the Container Walk, in addition to events taking place in all governorates of the region, allowing residents and visitors the opportunity to enjoy the festive atmosphere in parks, squares, and public facilities.

The events include artistic and heritage performances, and the initiative "We Wore It on the Day We Started"; aimed at enhancing national identity, along with showcasing and launching community initiatives, sections for productive families, providing commemorative gifts, recreational games, and designated photo areas; reflecting the depth of cultural heritage and enhancing the joyful atmosphere of this national occasion.

The celebrations of Founding Day aim to enhance awareness of the history of the Kingdom, instill values of unity and national belonging, and celebrate the cultural and civilizational heritage that forms an integral part of the nation's identity.

The municipality continues its developmental efforts during the month of Ramadan; supporting street vendors, organizing commercial activities, and elevating the urban scene through smart monitoring and rehabilitation programs that create sustainable success stories.

The field teams continue their efforts in the city of Al-Baha to enhance cleanliness efforts and prepare a healthy and safe environment that suits the atmosphere of the holy month.

Through intensive field efforts and continuous monitoring tours; the field teams have strengthened their presence to ensure food safety and compliance with health regulations in markets and establishments, in addition to ongoing maintenance work to enhance traffic safety and improve the urban scene, while efforts continue to sustain the greenery of walkways and prepare a healthy and comfortable environment.

The Municipality of Al-Baha has launched the second season of the "Basta Khair" initiative for this year, coinciding with the arrival of the month of Ramadan, as part of its efforts to support entrepreneurs and productive families, empower street vendors, and prepare organized locations that enhance quality of life and keep pace with the economic and social movement in the region during the holy month. The initiative aims to organize designated locations for displaying and selling Ramadan products; contributing to enhancing compliance with municipal and health regulations, raising the level of safety and quality, and creating a suitable marketing environment for small and medium enterprises, reflecting the spirit of solidarity and giving that characterizes the month of Ramadan.

The Municipality of Al-Baha invites all interested parties to take the initiative to register and reserve their locations, and benefit from the available opportunities during the season of goodness; contributing to stimulating economic activity, supporting national projects, and achieving local development targets in the region.