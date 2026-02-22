أكد أمين منطقة الباحة الدكتور علي بن محمد السواط، أن يوم التأسيس يحمل رسالة ناصعة الحروف، تؤسس في وعي الأجيال روح الانتماء لوطن أصيل في جغرافيته وتاريخه وثقافته ومنجزاته، وتبعث على الفخر والاعتزاز بجهود قادته العظماء الذين كانوا أهلاً لتحمل المسؤولية، ومراكمة المنجزات، وكسب الثقة من شعب لطالما حلمت أسلافه بهذا الأمن والرخاء الذي تحقق في غضون 3 قرون.

وعدّ السواط يوم التأسيس يوم استذكار سيرة الوطن السعودي، واستحضار الكفاح الذي أينعت ثماره، واتسع مداره، وزادت مفاخره ومآثره بما تحقق من وحدة وطنية على يد الملك المؤسس عبدالعزيز بن عبدالرحمن الفيصل، طيّب الله ثراه، فاستقرت الأوضاع، وانتهت الصراعات، وانطلقت مسيرة البناء والنماء، وعمّ الرخاء أرجاء وربوع البلاد، وأعلن صوت الإنصاف (المُلك لله ثم لعبد العزيز).

ولفت أمين منطقة الباحة إلى ما بلغته المملكة اليوم من حضور فخم يليق بسمعة ومكانة جزيرة العرب، التي اكتست في عهد الحزم والعزم على يد خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، وولي عهده الأمين رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، حُلّة الفخار، وغدت بلاد الحرمين مقصداً وقبلة لقاصديها في كل غاية سامية، ومقصد خير. وتعاقب العمل ليل نهار في ظل رؤية حققت مستهدفاتها قبل حلول موعدها بسمو المقاصد، وصدق الولاء، ومحفزات الإبداع والابتكار التي وفرتها الدولة لكل مواطن ومسؤول ليسهم في خدمة وطنه ورفاهية شعبه وأهله والمقيمين والزائرين والحجاج والمعتمرين.

وأوضح السواط أن أمانة منطقة الباحة استعدت لهذه المناسبة الوطنية العزيزة على قلوب الجميع، بتركيب الأعلام في الميادين والشوارع الرئيسية، وهيأت الحدائق والغابات والمتنزهات للمواطنين والمقيمين؛ تعزيزاً لمظاهر الفخر وتجسيداً لقيم الانتماء والاعتزاز، فيما تواصل فرق العمل الميدانية جهودها لتحقيق أهداف التنمية المستدامة، والارتقاء بمستوى الخدمات، ورفد جودة الحياة بالمساحات المخصصة للمشي، والرياضات، والتسوق، وتخصيص مواقع ونقاط بيع الأسر المنتجة، والمبادرات النوعية، بمتابعة أمير منطقة الباحة الأمير الدكتور حسام بن سعود بن عبدالعزيز، ونائبه الأمير فهد بن سعد بن عبدالله بن عبدالعزيز بن تركي آل سعود، وبتوجيهات وزير البلديات والإسكان ماجد بن عبد الله بن حمد الحقيل.

أمن وارف وبنيان راسخ

ثمّن أمين منطقة الباحة الجهود البلدية التي يسهم بها الزملاء في الأمانة والبلديات؛ من تفعيل دورهم في مناسبة وطنيّة كبرى، وتكثيف الأعمال الرقابية على الأنشطة التجارية والمنشآت الغذائية؛ للتأكد من الالتزام بالاشتراطات الصحية والإجراءات الوقائية، حفاظاً على سلامة المستهلكين وضمان جودة الخدمات المقدّمة.

وقال السواط: عندما يستعيد الوطن في هذا اليوم ذكرى قيام الدولة السعودية الأولى عام 1727 على يد الإمام محمد بن سعود، فإننا نشعر باعتداد كبير بدولتنا وقيادتنا ونحن نتفيأ ظلال أمن وارف، وننعم بكيان سياسي واقتصادي راسخ الجذور، شامخ البنيان، لحمته وسُداه الوحدة الوطنية والأمن والاستقرار؛ مستنداً إلى منطلقات ومعطيات من القيم الدينية والأصالة العربية، والتقاليد الاجتماعية، فتجسّدت ملامح وطنٍ تأسّس على مبادئ العدل، والتلاحم بين القيادة والمجتمع، واحترام القيم الأصيلة، ولم ولن تتوقف مسيرته التي انطلقت بثباتٍ، متطلّعة إلى مستقبل واعد برؤيةٍ واضحة وطموحٍ متجدد.