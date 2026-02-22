أكد أمين منطقة الباحة الدكتور علي بن محمد السواط، أن يوم التأسيس يحمل رسالة ناصعة الحروف، تؤسس في وعي الأجيال روح الانتماء لوطن أصيل في جغرافيته وتاريخه وثقافته ومنجزاته، وتبعث على الفخر والاعتزاز بجهود قادته العظماء الذين كانوا أهلاً لتحمل المسؤولية، ومراكمة المنجزات، وكسب الثقة من شعب لطالما حلمت أسلافه بهذا الأمن والرخاء الذي تحقق في غضون 3 قرون.
وعدّ السواط يوم التأسيس يوم استذكار سيرة الوطن السعودي، واستحضار الكفاح الذي أينعت ثماره، واتسع مداره، وزادت مفاخره ومآثره بما تحقق من وحدة وطنية على يد الملك المؤسس عبدالعزيز بن عبدالرحمن الفيصل، طيّب الله ثراه، فاستقرت الأوضاع، وانتهت الصراعات، وانطلقت مسيرة البناء والنماء، وعمّ الرخاء أرجاء وربوع البلاد، وأعلن صوت الإنصاف (المُلك لله ثم لعبد العزيز).
ولفت أمين منطقة الباحة إلى ما بلغته المملكة اليوم من حضور فخم يليق بسمعة ومكانة جزيرة العرب، التي اكتست في عهد الحزم والعزم على يد خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، وولي عهده الأمين رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، حُلّة الفخار، وغدت بلاد الحرمين مقصداً وقبلة لقاصديها في كل غاية سامية، ومقصد خير. وتعاقب العمل ليل نهار في ظل رؤية حققت مستهدفاتها قبل حلول موعدها بسمو المقاصد، وصدق الولاء، ومحفزات الإبداع والابتكار التي وفرتها الدولة لكل مواطن ومسؤول ليسهم في خدمة وطنه ورفاهية شعبه وأهله والمقيمين والزائرين والحجاج والمعتمرين.
وأوضح السواط أن أمانة منطقة الباحة استعدت لهذه المناسبة الوطنية العزيزة على قلوب الجميع، بتركيب الأعلام في الميادين والشوارع الرئيسية، وهيأت الحدائق والغابات والمتنزهات للمواطنين والمقيمين؛ تعزيزاً لمظاهر الفخر وتجسيداً لقيم الانتماء والاعتزاز، فيما تواصل فرق العمل الميدانية جهودها لتحقيق أهداف التنمية المستدامة، والارتقاء بمستوى الخدمات، ورفد جودة الحياة بالمساحات المخصصة للمشي، والرياضات، والتسوق، وتخصيص مواقع ونقاط بيع الأسر المنتجة، والمبادرات النوعية، بمتابعة أمير منطقة الباحة الأمير الدكتور حسام بن سعود بن عبدالعزيز، ونائبه الأمير فهد بن سعد بن عبدالله بن عبدالعزيز بن تركي آل سعود، وبتوجيهات وزير البلديات والإسكان ماجد بن عبد الله بن حمد الحقيل.
أمن وارف وبنيان راسخ
ثمّن أمين منطقة الباحة الجهود البلدية التي يسهم بها الزملاء في الأمانة والبلديات؛ من تفعيل دورهم في مناسبة وطنيّة كبرى، وتكثيف الأعمال الرقابية على الأنشطة التجارية والمنشآت الغذائية؛ للتأكد من الالتزام بالاشتراطات الصحية والإجراءات الوقائية، حفاظاً على سلامة المستهلكين وضمان جودة الخدمات المقدّمة.
وقال السواط: عندما يستعيد الوطن في هذا اليوم ذكرى قيام الدولة السعودية الأولى عام 1727 على يد الإمام محمد بن سعود، فإننا نشعر باعتداد كبير بدولتنا وقيادتنا ونحن نتفيأ ظلال أمن وارف، وننعم بكيان سياسي واقتصادي راسخ الجذور، شامخ البنيان، لحمته وسُداه الوحدة الوطنية والأمن والاستقرار؛ مستنداً إلى منطلقات ومعطيات من القيم الدينية والأصالة العربية، والتقاليد الاجتماعية، فتجسّدت ملامح وطنٍ تأسّس على مبادئ العدل، والتلاحم بين القيادة والمجتمع، واحترام القيم الأصيلة، ولم ولن تتوقف مسيرته التي انطلقت بثباتٍ، متطلّعة إلى مستقبل واعد برؤيةٍ واضحة وطموحٍ متجدد.
The Secretary of the Al-Baha Region, Dr. Ali bin Muhammad Al-Suwat, confirmed that the Founding Day carries a message with clear letters, establishing in the consciousness of generations the spirit of belonging to a homeland that is authentic in its geography, history, culture, and achievements. It instills pride and honor in the efforts of its great leaders who were worthy of bearing responsibility, accumulating achievements, and gaining the trust of a people whose ancestors have long dreamed of the security and prosperity that has been realized over the course of three centuries.
Al-Suwat considered the Founding Day a day of recalling the history of the Saudi homeland and bringing to mind the struggle whose fruits have ripened, its scope has expanded, and its glories and virtues have increased with the achievement of national unity at the hands of the founding king, Abdulaziz bin Abdulrahman Al-Faisal, may God rest his soul. The situation stabilized, conflicts ended, and the journey of construction and development began, with prosperity spreading across the lands and regions of the country, and the voice of justice declared (the kingdom belongs to God and then to Abdulaziz).
The Secretary of the Al-Baha Region pointed to what the Kingdom has achieved today in terms of a magnificent presence that befits the reputation and status of the Arabian Peninsula, which has donned the robe of pride during the era of determination and resolve under the leadership of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and his trustworthy Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz. The land of the Two Holy Mosques has become a destination and a focal point for those seeking noble purposes and goodness. Continuous work has been carried out day and night under a vision that has achieved its goals ahead of schedule, with noble objectives, sincere loyalty, and incentives for creativity and innovation provided by the state for every citizen and official to contribute to serving their homeland and the welfare of its people, residents, visitors, pilgrims, and Umrah performers.
Al-Suwat explained that the Al-Baha Region Municipality has prepared for this cherished national occasion by installing flags in the squares and main streets, and has prepared parks, forests, and recreational areas for citizens and residents; enhancing the manifestations of pride and embodying the values of belonging and honor. Meanwhile, fieldwork teams continue their efforts to achieve sustainable development goals, improve service levels, and enhance the quality of life with designated areas for walking, sports, and shopping, as well as allocating sites and sales points for productive families and qualitative initiatives, under the supervision of the Emir of Al-Baha Region, Prince Dr. Hussam bin Saud bin Abdulaziz, and his deputy, Prince Fahd bin Saud bin Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Saud, and with the directives of the Minister of Municipalities and Housing, Majid bin Abdullah bin Hamad Al-Hoqail.
Security and Solid Foundations
The Secretary of the Al-Baha Region praised the municipal efforts contributed by colleagues in the municipality and local governments; activating their role in a major national occasion and intensifying oversight on commercial activities and food establishments; to ensure compliance with health regulations and preventive measures, preserving consumer safety and ensuring the quality of services provided.
Al-Suwat stated: When the nation recalls on this day the anniversary of the establishment of the first Saudi state in 1727 by Imam Muhammad bin Saud, we feel a great sense of pride in our country and leadership as we enjoy the shade of ample security and thrive within a political and economic entity with deep roots, standing tall, united by national unity, security, and stability; based on principles and values derived from religious values, Arab authenticity, and social traditions. The features of a homeland founded on the principles of justice, the bond between leadership and society, and respect for authentic values have manifested, and its journey, which began steadily, will not stop, looking forward to a promising future with a clear vision and renewed ambition.