

The Secretary of the Al-Baha Region, Dr. Ali bin Muhammad Al-Suwat, confirmed that the Founding Day carries a message with clear letters, establishing in the consciousness of generations the spirit of belonging to a homeland that is authentic in its geography, history, culture, and achievements. It instills pride and honor in the efforts of its great leaders who were worthy of bearing responsibility, accumulating achievements, and gaining the trust of a people whose ancestors have long dreamed of the security and prosperity that has been realized over the course of three centuries.

Al-Suwat considered the Founding Day a day of recalling the history of the Saudi homeland and bringing to mind the struggle whose fruits have ripened, its scope has expanded, and its glories and virtues have increased with the achievement of national unity at the hands of the founding king, Abdulaziz bin Abdulrahman Al-Faisal, may God rest his soul. The situation stabilized, conflicts ended, and the journey of construction and development began, with prosperity spreading across the lands and regions of the country, and the voice of justice declared (the kingdom belongs to God and then to Abdulaziz).

The Secretary of the Al-Baha Region pointed to what the Kingdom has achieved today in terms of a magnificent presence that befits the reputation and status of the Arabian Peninsula, which has donned the robe of pride during the era of determination and resolve under the leadership of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and his trustworthy Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz. The land of the Two Holy Mosques has become a destination and a focal point for those seeking noble purposes and goodness. Continuous work has been carried out day and night under a vision that has achieved its goals ahead of schedule, with noble objectives, sincere loyalty, and incentives for creativity and innovation provided by the state for every citizen and official to contribute to serving their homeland and the welfare of its people, residents, visitors, pilgrims, and Umrah performers.

Al-Suwat explained that the Al-Baha Region Municipality has prepared for this cherished national occasion by installing flags in the squares and main streets, and has prepared parks, forests, and recreational areas for citizens and residents; enhancing the manifestations of pride and embodying the values of belonging and honor. Meanwhile, fieldwork teams continue their efforts to achieve sustainable development goals, improve service levels, and enhance the quality of life with designated areas for walking, sports, and shopping, as well as allocating sites and sales points for productive families and qualitative initiatives, under the supervision of the Emir of Al-Baha Region, Prince Dr. Hussam bin Saud bin Abdulaziz, and his deputy, Prince Fahd bin Saud bin Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Saud, and with the directives of the Minister of Municipalities and Housing, Majid bin Abdullah bin Hamad Al-Hoqail.

Security and Solid Foundations

The Secretary of the Al-Baha Region praised the municipal efforts contributed by colleagues in the municipality and local governments; activating their role in a major national occasion and intensifying oversight on commercial activities and food establishments; to ensure compliance with health regulations and preventive measures, preserving consumer safety and ensuring the quality of services provided.

Al-Suwat stated: When the nation recalls on this day the anniversary of the establishment of the first Saudi state in 1727 by Imam Muhammad bin Saud, we feel a great sense of pride in our country and leadership as we enjoy the shade of ample security and thrive within a political and economic entity with deep roots, standing tall, united by national unity, security, and stability; based on principles and values derived from religious values, Arab authenticity, and social traditions. The features of a homeland founded on the principles of justice, the bond between leadership and society, and respect for authentic values have manifested, and its journey, which began steadily, will not stop, looking forward to a promising future with a clear vision and renewed ambition.