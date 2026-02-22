يرى الباحث الفلسفي محمد محفوظ، أن للأزمنة في الرؤية الإسلامية اعتبارات، بحكم ما يتلازم معها من توجيهات أو تشريعات خاصة بتلك اللحظة الزمنية، ومنها شهر رمضان الذي له خصوصية دينية واجتماعية تصبغ حياة الصائم والمجتمعات الإسلامية خلال شهر كامل، وتتبدل فيه الأولويات، وتتغير أو تتكيف فيه الأجندة اليومية.

وأوضح محفوظ، أن البارئ عز وجل ميّز الشهر الكريم بنعم إلهية فريدة، منها: أن الذنوب فيه مغفورة، والشياطين فيه مقيدة، ويكتب الله أنفاسنا فيه تسبيحاً، ونومنا عبادة، والصيام الذي من واجبات الشهر وفرائضه، يخلق الصفاء الروحي والنفسي، ويطور من إحساس الإنسان بالرقة والخشوع، وشهر رمضان وفق الرؤية الإسلامية، مدرسة تربوية وأخلاقية متكاملة، فعلى المستوى الأخلاقي فإن الرقة والرحمة للفقراء والمحتاجين تدخل قلب الصائم بعد الذي يراه من ألم الجوع والعطش، والالتفات إلى الشرائح الفقيرة والمحتاجة ومد يد العون والدعم لهم من تجليات الشهر الكريم، فرمضان شهر محاربة الفقر وليس الفقراء، بالعمل على إنهاء كل أسباب الفقر وموجباته المختلفة، فالصيام ينبغي أن لا يفتح شهيتنا لأكل ما لذ وطاب، وإنما ينبغي أن يفتح عقولنا وقلوبنا وأرواحنا لتحسس آلام المحتاجين والفقراء، والمبادرة إلى إنهاء معاناتهم.

الخير للجميع

وعدّ محفوظ من أبعاد رمضان الأخلاقية الانعتاق من الأنانية، وصناعة الخير للجميع، إذ إن المجتمع الذي التزم بفريضة الصيام يحرص على قوته وحصانته، فالمجتمع القوي معنوياً نتاج العبادات الصحيحة، والأخلاق الكريمة، وأثر من آثار التعبد، فالصوم يهيئ النفوس والعقول ويوفر الاستعداد التام للتغلب على المشكلات التي تواجه الإنسان في حياته.. ومحفّز لتعزيز البناء الأسري في مجتمعنا وزيادة أواصر العلاقة بين الأرحام، كون في هذه الخطوات عزة ومنعة لكل المجتمع.. لأن القوة الحقيقية في المجتمع من قوة البناء الأسري.

ودعا محفوظ إلى أن نخطو خطوات ونقوم بمبادرات تستهدف تقوية البناء الأسري في مجتمعنا.. إذ إنه كما أننا بحاجة أن نتحسس حاجات الناس المادية، نحن بحاجة أيضاً أن نتحسس حاجاتهم المعنوية والأخلاقية.. ولعل من أبرز هذه الحاجات حاجة الإنسان، رجلاً أو امرأة، إلى أسرة متحابة ومتضامنة ومتعاونة مع بعضها البعض.

الخروج من الهزيمة النفسية

أكد، أن رمضان فرصة للخروج من حالة الهزيمة النفسية التي ربما تعيشها مجتمعاتنا العربية والإسلامية.. إذ مهما كانت الظروف والأحوال، فينبغي أن لا ننكفئ على أنفسنا أو نعيش في مربع اليأس والإحباط.. فشهر رمضان هو شهر تغيير المعادلات، وكسر حالة اليأس والقنوط والإحباط.. فما يعيشه الإنسان من مساوئ أو صعوبات، ليس نهاية المطاف، وإنما هو حلقة من حلقات الوجود الإنساني، وبإمكاننا أن ننهي هذه الحلقة بالعمل الصالح والصمود أمام محن الحياة المختلفة، كون الإنسان اليائس يهزم نفسه بيأسه، والإنسان المحبط ينهي عناصر قوته الذاتية بإحباطه، وإن المطلوب ومن وحي شهر رمضان المبارك أن تبقى إرادتنا صلبة ونفسيتنا عالية، كي لا تتمكن عناصر اليأس والإحباط من التسلل إلينا.

ويرى محفوظ، أن رمضان مناسبة لكي تتجه جهود كل واحد منا لإصلاح أوضاعه وسد ثغراته ومعالجة بعض عيوبه ويطور من علاقته بالخالق عز وجل، وتطوير ذواتنا ومعالجة بعض عيوبنا ونواقصنا.. فالإنسان القاطع رحمه بإمكانه أن ينهي حالة القطيعة مع أرحامه، والبخيل بإمكانه أن يتعلم ويتدرب ويتربى على الكرم، والغافل عن عبادته، أو المستهتر بفرائضه، بإمكانه أن ينهي هذه الغفلة والاستهتار خلال الشهر الكريم. فهو شهر تتوفر فيه كل الفرص، لكي نربي ذواتنا على الخير بكل مجالاته ومستوياته.