The philosophical researcher Mohamed Mahfouz believes that time has considerations in the Islamic perspective, due to the accompanying directives or legislations specific to that moment in time, including the month of Ramadan, which has a unique religious and social significance that colors the lives of the fasting individuals and Islamic communities for an entire month. During this time, priorities shift, and daily agendas change or adapt.

Mahfouz explained that the Almighty has distinguished this holy month with unique divine blessings, including: that sins are forgiven in it, the devils are chained, and God records our breaths as glorification, our sleep as worship, and the fasting, which is one of the obligations and duties of the month, creates spiritual and psychological purity, and enhances a person's sense of tenderness and humility. According to the Islamic perspective, Ramadan is a comprehensive educational and moral school. On the ethical level, tenderness and compassion for the poor and needy enter the heart of the fasting person after witnessing the pain of hunger and thirst, and paying attention to the poor and needy and extending a helping hand to them is one of the manifestations of this holy month. Ramadan is a month of fighting poverty, not the poor, by working to eliminate all the causes and necessities of poverty. Fasting should not open our appetite to eat what is delicious and delightful, but rather it should open our minds, hearts, and souls to feel the pain of the needy and the poor, and to take the initiative to end their suffering.

Goodness for All

Mahfouz considered one of the moral dimensions of Ramadan to be liberation from selfishness and the creation of goodness for everyone. A community that adheres to the obligation of fasting is keen on its strength and immunity. A morally strong community is the result of correct worship and noble morals, and it is one of the effects of devotion. Fasting prepares souls and minds and provides complete readiness to overcome the problems that a person faces in life. It is a motivator to strengthen family ties in our society and to increase the bonds of relationship among relatives, as these steps bring dignity and strength to the entire community. True strength in society comes from the strength of family building.

Mahfouz called for us to take steps and initiate initiatives aimed at strengthening family building in our society. Just as we need to sense the material needs of people, we also need to sense their moral and ethical needs. Perhaps one of the most prominent of these needs is a person's, whether male or female, need for a loving, supportive, and cooperative family.

Overcoming Psychological Defeat

He emphasized that Ramadan is an opportunity to overcome the state of psychological defeat that our Arab and Islamic communities may be experiencing. No matter the circumstances and conditions, we should not retreat into ourselves or live in a square of despair and frustration. Ramadan is the month of changing equations and breaking the state of despair and hopelessness. What a person experiences in terms of misfortunes or difficulties is not the end of the road, but rather a link in the chain of human existence. We can end this link through good deeds and resilience in the face of life's various trials, as a desperate person defeats themselves with their despair, and a frustrated person ends the elements of their self-strength with their frustration. What is required, inspired by the blessed month of Ramadan, is that our will remains strong and our spirits high, so that the elements of despair and frustration do not manage to infiltrate us.

Mahfouz sees Ramadan as an occasion for each of us to direct our efforts towards improving our situations, closing our gaps, addressing some of our flaws, and developing our relationship with the Almighty. It is a time for self-improvement and addressing some of our shortcomings. The person who has severed ties with their relatives can end this estrangement, the miser can learn, train, and cultivate generosity, and the one who is neglectful of their worship or careless about their obligations can end this neglect and carelessness during this holy month. It is a month filled with opportunities to nurture ourselves towards goodness in all its fields and levels.