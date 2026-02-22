رحل الشيخ ممدوح بن طلال بن غضبان بن رمال في الـ6 من ديسمبر 2025، وفقدناه ونحن نستقبل رمضان بصيامه وسكينته.

جاء الغياب في وقتٍ تتقارب فيه القلوب، فكان الفقد أثقل، والحزن أعمق؛ لأن الرجال الذين يُغادرون في مواسم الطمأنينة يتركون فراغاً مضاعفاً في الوجدان.

كان الشيخ ممدوح من وجهاء حائل المعروفين بالحكمة، والسعي في إصلاح ذات البين، والحرص على تماسك المجتمع مع قيادته. عُرف برأي متزن، وكلمةٍ جامعة، وحضورٍ يهدّئ قبل أن يحسم. اعتاد الناس الرجوع إليه عند اشتداد الخلاف، فيستمع بعناية، ويقارب وجهات النظر، ويقود إلى الصلح بهدوء وثقة. لذلك بقي أثره حاضراً في قضايا أُغلقت، وقلوبٍ اجتمعت، ومجالس عادت إليها السكينة.

سار في درب الإصلاح بروح المسؤولية، ورأى في جمع الكلمة واجباً اجتماعياً، وفي دعم الاستقرار قيمة عليا. كان قريباً من الناس، ثابتاً في المواقف، واضحاً في المقاصد، كريماً في العطاء، محافظاً على ستر الخير. شارك في مبادرات العفو، وساهم في إنهاء خصومات، ودعم كل ما يعزز تلاحم المجتمع؛ إدراكاً بأن قوة المكان في وحدة أهله وتكاتفهم مع قيادتهم.

رحل الشيخ ممدوح، وبقيت سيرته شاهداً على زمنٍ احتاج إلى أمثاله. فقدناه في رمضان، وبقي أثره صائماً معنا في القيم التي عاش لها، وفي الأثر الذي تركه خلفه. سيظل اسمه حاضراً في ذاكرة حائل، رمزاً للحكمة، والإصلاح، والحرص على الناس.

رحمه الله رحمة واسعة، وتقبّل منه صالح عمله، وجعل ما قدّم في ميزان حسناته، وألهم أهله ومحبيه الصبر والسلوان.