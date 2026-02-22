رحل الشيخ ممدوح بن طلال بن غضبان بن رمال في الـ6 من ديسمبر 2025، وفقدناه ونحن نستقبل رمضان بصيامه وسكينته.
جاء الغياب في وقتٍ تتقارب فيه القلوب، فكان الفقد أثقل، والحزن أعمق؛ لأن الرجال الذين يُغادرون في مواسم الطمأنينة يتركون فراغاً مضاعفاً في الوجدان.
كان الشيخ ممدوح من وجهاء حائل المعروفين بالحكمة، والسعي في إصلاح ذات البين، والحرص على تماسك المجتمع مع قيادته. عُرف برأي متزن، وكلمةٍ جامعة، وحضورٍ يهدّئ قبل أن يحسم. اعتاد الناس الرجوع إليه عند اشتداد الخلاف، فيستمع بعناية، ويقارب وجهات النظر، ويقود إلى الصلح بهدوء وثقة. لذلك بقي أثره حاضراً في قضايا أُغلقت، وقلوبٍ اجتمعت، ومجالس عادت إليها السكينة.
سار في درب الإصلاح بروح المسؤولية، ورأى في جمع الكلمة واجباً اجتماعياً، وفي دعم الاستقرار قيمة عليا. كان قريباً من الناس، ثابتاً في المواقف، واضحاً في المقاصد، كريماً في العطاء، محافظاً على ستر الخير. شارك في مبادرات العفو، وساهم في إنهاء خصومات، ودعم كل ما يعزز تلاحم المجتمع؛ إدراكاً بأن قوة المكان في وحدة أهله وتكاتفهم مع قيادتهم.
رحل الشيخ ممدوح، وبقيت سيرته شاهداً على زمنٍ احتاج إلى أمثاله. فقدناه في رمضان، وبقي أثره صائماً معنا في القيم التي عاش لها، وفي الأثر الذي تركه خلفه. سيظل اسمه حاضراً في ذاكرة حائل، رمزاً للحكمة، والإصلاح، والحرص على الناس.
رحمه الله رحمة واسعة، وتقبّل منه صالح عمله، وجعل ما قدّم في ميزان حسناته، وألهم أهله ومحبيه الصبر والسلوان.
Sheikh Mandooh bin Talal bin Ghadban bin Ramal passed away on December 6, 2025, and we lost him as we welcomed Ramadan with its fasting and tranquility.
The absence came at a time when hearts were drawing closer, making the loss heavier and the sorrow deeper; because men who depart during seasons of reassurance leave a multiplied void in the soul.
Sheikh Mandooh was one of the notable figures of Hail, known for his wisdom, efforts in reconciling differences, and dedication to the cohesion of the community with its leadership. He was recognized for his balanced opinions, unifying words, and a presence that calms before making decisions. People would turn to him during times of intense conflict, where he would listen attentively, bridge viewpoints, and lead to reconciliation with calmness and confidence. Therefore, his influence remains present in closed cases, united hearts, and gatherings that returned to tranquility.
He walked the path of reform with a sense of responsibility, seeing the unification of voices as a social duty, and supporting stability as a supreme value. He was close to the people, steadfast in his positions, clear in his intentions, generous in giving, and protective of the good. He participated in initiatives for forgiveness, contributed to ending disputes, and supported everything that strengthens community cohesion; realizing that the strength of a place lies in the unity of its people and their solidarity with their leadership.
Sheikh Mandooh has departed, but his legacy remains a testament to a time that needed individuals like him. We lost him in Ramadan, yet his impact continues to fast with us in the values he lived for and the legacy he left behind. His name will remain in the memory of Hail, a symbol of wisdom, reform, and care for the people.
May God have mercy on him and accept his good deeds, and may what he has offered be weighed in his favor, and may He inspire his family and loved ones with patience and solace.