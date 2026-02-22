Sheikh Mandooh bin Talal bin Ghadban bin Ramal passed away on December 6, 2025, and we lost him as we welcomed Ramadan with its fasting and tranquility.

The absence came at a time when hearts were drawing closer, making the loss heavier and the sorrow deeper; because men who depart during seasons of reassurance leave a multiplied void in the soul.

Sheikh Mandooh was one of the notable figures of Hail, known for his wisdom, efforts in reconciling differences, and dedication to the cohesion of the community with its leadership. He was recognized for his balanced opinions, unifying words, and a presence that calms before making decisions. People would turn to him during times of intense conflict, where he would listen attentively, bridge viewpoints, and lead to reconciliation with calmness and confidence. Therefore, his influence remains present in closed cases, united hearts, and gatherings that returned to tranquility.

He walked the path of reform with a sense of responsibility, seeing the unification of voices as a social duty, and supporting stability as a supreme value. He was close to the people, steadfast in his positions, clear in his intentions, generous in giving, and protective of the good. He participated in initiatives for forgiveness, contributed to ending disputes, and supported everything that strengthens community cohesion; realizing that the strength of a place lies in the unity of its people and their solidarity with their leadership.

Sheikh Mandooh has departed, but his legacy remains a testament to a time that needed individuals like him. We lost him in Ramadan, yet his impact continues to fast with us in the values he lived for and the legacy he left behind. His name will remain in the memory of Hail, a symbol of wisdom, reform, and care for the people.

May God have mercy on him and accept his good deeds, and may what he has offered be weighed in his favor, and may He inspire his family and loved ones with patience and solace.