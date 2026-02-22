It is our pleasure at Imam Abdulrahman bin Faisal University to extend our highest congratulations and blessings to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and to His Royal Highness, the Crown Prince, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz – may Allah protect them – and to the noble Saudi people, on the occasion of Founding Day, this eternal national day in which we commemorate the launch of the first Saudi state and the establishment of the values of unity, stability, and national identity for more than three centuries.

Founding Day is a deep-rooted national occasion, in which we recall the inception of the first Saudi state and the solid foundations and authentic values upon which it was built, foremost among them unity, stability, justice, and reliance on knowledge and education as a methodology for construction and development. It is a day that embodies the depth of the historical roots of this blessed nation and affirms the continuity of its civilizational journey that has spanned centuries.

Building on this rich national heritage, Imam Abdulrahman bin Faisal University reaffirms its commitment to its academic and national role in actively contributing to human development, enhancing human capital, advancing the university education system, and improving the quality of academic outputs, in alignment with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030, and in line with the aspirations of the wise leadership towards a more prosperous and sustainable future.

The university continues, with its academic and administrative staff and students, to fulfill its mission as a pioneering national educational institution, contributing to enhancing the scientific and intellectual presence of the Kingdom and solidifying its position regionally and internationally, based on a proud national history and a strong institutional ambition.

We ask Allah, the Almighty, to protect our homeland, to sustain its honor and progress, to grant success to its sons and daughters in continuing the journey of construction and giving, and to keep Founding Day as an eternal national symbol of pride, unity, and appreciation of our roots while confidently moving towards the future.

- Vice President of the University for Academic Affairs