يطيب لنا في جامعة الإمام عبدالرحمن بن فيصل أن نرفع أسمى آيات التهاني والتبريكات لمقام خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبد العزيز آل سعود، وسمو ولي عهده الأمين الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز –حفظهما الله– وللشعب السعودي الكريم، بمناسبة يوم التأسيس، هذا اليوم الوطني الخالد الذي نستحضر فيه ذكرى انطلاق الدولة السعودية الأولى، وترسيخ قيم الوحدة، والاستقرار، والهوية الوطنية منذ أكثر من ثلاثة قرون.

إن يوم التأسيس مناسبة وطنية راسخة، نستحضر فيها انطلاقة الدولة السعودية الأولى، وما قامت عليه من أسس متينة وقيم أصيلة، في مقدمتها الوحدة، والاستقرار، والعدل، والاعتماد على العلم والمعرفة منهجاً للبناء والتنمية. وهو يوم يُجسّد عمق الجذور التاريخية لهذا الوطن المبارك، ويؤكد استمرارية مسيرته الحضارية الممتدة عبر القرون.

وانطلاقاً من هذا الإرث الوطني العريق، تؤكد جامعة الإمام عبدالرحمن بن فيصل التزامها بدورها الأكاديمي والوطني في الإسهام الفاعل في بناء الإنسان، وتنمية رأس المال البشري، وتطوير منظومة التعليم الجامعي، والارتقاء بجودة المخرجات الأكاديمية، بما ينسجم مع مستهدفات رؤية السعودية 2030، ويواكب تطلعات القيادة الرشيدة نحو مستقبل أكثر ازدهاراً واستدامة.

وتواصل الجامعة، بكوادرها الأكاديمية والإدارية وطلبتها، أداء رسالتها كمؤسسة تعليمية وطنية رائدة، تسهم في تعزيز الحضور العلمي والمعرفي للمملكة، وترسيخ مكانتها إقليمياً ودولياً، مستندةً إلى تاريخ وطني مشرف وطموح مؤسسي راسخ.

نسأل الله عز وجل أن يحفظ وطننا، وأن يديم عليه عزه وتقدمه، وأن يوفق أبناءه وبناته لمواصلة مسيرة البناء والعطاء، وأن يبقى يوم التأسيس رمزاً وطنياً خالداً للعزة والوحدة والاعتزاز بالجذور والانطلاق بثقة نحو المستقبل.

- نائب رئيس الجامعة للشؤون الأكاديمية