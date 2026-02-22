يوم التأسيس السعودي مناسبة وطنية غالية على قلب كل مواطن، حيث نستذكر في هذا اليوم بداية تاريخ المملكة العريق، الذي يعكس الإرث الثقافي والحضاري والقيم الراسخة التي أسّسها أجدادنا عندما تأسّست الدولة السعودية الأولى على يد الإمام محمد بن سعود في عام 1727 (1139هـ)، في الدرعية وأصبحت نقطة الانطلاق لبناء دولة قوية تقوم على الوحدة والاستقرار في شبه الجزيرة العربية.

ذكرى يوم التأسيس تسلّط الضوء على الجهود التي بُذلت في سبيل توحيد البلاد وتحقيق الأمن والأمان ويذكّرنا بجذورنا العريقة الممتدة لأكثر من ثلاثة قرون، ما يعزز لدى كل مواطن الشعور بالفخر بالوطن والانتماء له ليس لمكانة المملكة العربية السعودية سياسياً واقتصادياً فحسب بل لتاريخها المشرف والأصيل.

يوم التأسيس ليس مجرد يوم عابر، إنه دعوة إلى الاعتزاز باستمرار الدولة السعودية كشجرة طيبة أصلها ثابت وفرعها في السماء، ودعوة إلى تعزيز الارتباط المواطنين بقادتهم الذين قادوا هذه البلاد إلى مجدها، دعوة لاستذكار إنجازات قياداتنا على مر السنين، ودعوة للاعتزاز بالوحدة الوطنية التي أرساها المغفور له -بإذن الله- الملك عبدالعزيز بن عبدالرحمن آل سعود مؤسس الدولة السعودية الحديثة. حفظ الله وطننا وقيادتنا الحكيمة، وكل عام ووطننا الغالي المملكة العربية السعودية في أمان وقوة وعزة وشموخ.

- نائب رئيس جامعة الإمام عبدالرحمن بن فيصل للتطوير والشراكة المجتمعية