Saudi Founding Day is a national occasion dear to the heart of every citizen, as we recall on this day the beginning of the Kingdom's rich history, which reflects the cultural and civilizational heritage and the deep-rooted values established by our ancestors when the first Saudi state was founded by Imam Muhammad bin Saud in 1727 (1139 AH) in Diriyah, becoming the starting point for building a strong state based on unity and stability in the Arabian Peninsula.

The commemoration of Founding Day highlights the efforts made to unify the country and achieve security and safety, reminding us of our deep roots that extend for more than three centuries, which enhances in every citizen a sense of pride in the homeland and belonging to it, not only because of the political and economic status of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia but also due to its honorable and authentic history.

Founding Day is not just a passing day; it is a call to take pride in the continuity of the Saudi state as a good tree whose roots are firm and its branches reach the sky, and a call to strengthen the connection between citizens and their leaders who have guided this country to its glory. It is a call to remember the achievements of our leaders over the years and a call to take pride in the national unity established by the late King Abdulaziz bin Abdulrahman Al Saud, the founder of the modern Saudi state. May God protect our homeland and our wise leadership, and may our dear homeland, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, be safe, strong, dignified, and proud every year.

- Vice President of Imam Abdulrahman bin Faisal University for Development and Community Partnership