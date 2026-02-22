نحتفي في هذا اليوم بذكرى يوم التأسيس، مستذكرين انطلاق الدولة السعودية الأولى، حيث أُرسيت دعائم كيانٍ سياسي راسخ، قام على الوحدة والاستقرار والهوية الوطنية.

يمثّل يوم التأسيس مناسبة وطنية نستحضر فيها عمق تاريخ دولتنا الممتد لثلاثة قرون، وما شهده من مراحل بناء وتطوير، وصولاً إلى ما تنعم به المملكة اليوم من استقرار ونمو في ظل قيادة خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبد العزيز آل سعود، وولي عهده الأمين الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبد العزيز –حفظهما الله- وفي منظومة البحث العلمي والابتكار نستلهم من يوم التأسيس معاني المسؤولية والاستدامة، فنواصل العمل على دعم بيئة بحثية محفّزة وتمكين الباحثين، وتشجيع المبادرات النوعية، ودعم الشراكات الاستراتيجية، وتحويل المعرفة إلى قيمة مضافة، بما يسهم في تطوير المعرفة وتوظيفها لخدمة أولويات الوطن.

ويطيب لي بهذه المناسبة الوطنية الغالية أن أرفع أسمى آيات التهنئة للقيادة الرشيدة –حفظها الله–وللشعب السعودي الكريم، سائلة الله أن يديم على وطننا أمنه واستقراره، وأن يوفقنا جميعاً لمواصلة مسيرة البناء والعطاء.

- نائب رئيس الجامعة للبحث العلمي والابتكار