Today, we celebrate the anniversary of Foundation Day, recalling the launch of the first Saudi state, where the foundations of a solid political entity were established, based on unity, stability, and national identity.

Foundation Day represents a national occasion in which we reflect on the deep history of our state that spans three centuries, and the phases of construction and development it has witnessed, leading to the stability and growth that the Kingdom enjoys today under the leadership of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and his trustworthy Crown Prince, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz – may God protect them both. In the realm of scientific research and innovation, we draw inspiration from Foundation Day regarding the meanings of responsibility and sustainability, as we continue to work on supporting a stimulating research environment, empowering researchers, encouraging quality initiatives, supporting strategic partnerships, and transforming knowledge into added value, contributing to the development of knowledge and utilizing it to serve the nation's priorities.

On this precious national occasion, I am pleased to extend my heartfelt congratulations to the wise leadership – may God protect it – and to the noble Saudi people, praying that God continues to grant our homeland security and stability, and that He grants us all success in continuing the path of construction and giving.

- Vice President of the University for Scientific Research and Innovation