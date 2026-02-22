استكملت مجموعة stc أداء دورها الحيوي في تمكين التحول الرقمي، من خلال تقديم تجارب رقمية رائدة ودعم القطاعات الوطنية، بما يشمل الثقافية والسياحية والرياضية والترفيهية. ويأتي ذلك بالتوازي مع إعلان نتائجها المالية الموحدة للسنة المالية المنتهية في 31 ديسمبر 2025م، مسجلةً أعلى إيرادات في تاريخها بلغت 77.8 مليار ريال، بنمو نسبته 2.5% مقارنة بالعام السابق، فيما ارتفع صافي الربح بنسبة 12.5% بعد استبعاد البنود غير المتكررة، بما يعكس قوة نموذج أعمال المجموعة واستمرار تنفيذ استراتيجيتها للنمو المستدام.

الاستدامة والمسؤولية المجتمعية

وتواصل المجموعة ريادتها في مجالات الاستدامة والمسؤولية المجتمعية، حيث أطلقت تقرير الاستدامة

والذي يستعرض التقدم المحرز في مجالات المسؤولية البيئية والاجتماعية والحوكمة، باعتبارها من أولوياتها الاستراتيجية. كما دشّنت المرحلة الرابعة من مبادرة الحافلة الذكية، الهادفة إلى تمكين كبار السن، ونشر الوعي الإلكتروني، ومكافحة الاحتيال، وتعزيز مهارات التعامل مع التقنيات الرقمية. وفي هذا الإطار، حققت مجموعة stc تقدمًا نوعيًا بحصولها على تصنيف AA ضمن مؤشر مورجان ستانلي كابيتال إنترناشيونال (MSCI) للممارسات البيئية والاجتماعية والحوكمة، إضافة إلى فوزها بالمركز الأول في جائزة الملك خالد للاستدامة في الرياض.

الابتكار.. والشراكات

وفي مجال الابتكار والشراكات التقنية العالمية، أثبتت المجموعة تميزها في منظومة التنظيم والابتكار من خلال توقيع اتفاقيات استراتيجية لتعزيز تطبيقات وتقنيات الذكاء الاصطناعي المتقدمة، شملت شراكات مع شركات AST SpaceMobile وSamsung وHUAWEI، Nokia إلى جانب اتفاقية مع شركة Telefónica لتقديم خدمات الأقمار الصناعية ومحطات الاتصال الأرضية. كما حققت المجموعة إنجازًا بارزًا بتنفيذ أول تجربة من نوعها في الشرق الأوسط وشمال أفريقيا لتردد 7 جيجاهيرتز الممكّن لتقنيات الجيل السادس (6G)، بدعم من هيئة الاتصالات والفضاء والتقنية، بما يؤكد جاهزية المملكة لمرحلة الاتصال المستقبلي المتقدم.

وأبرمت مجموعة stc عددًا من الشراكات الاستراتيجية مع كل من مؤسسة حديقة الملك سلمان، وشركة روشن، ونيوم والمربع، والدرعية، لدعم التحول الرقمي وتطوير بنية تحتية ذكية ومستدامة، إضافة إلى إنشاء ممر شبكة الألياف الأرضية الدولية بين المملكة العربية السعودية وسلطنة عُمان، بما يعزز البنية الرقمية العابرة للحدود.

طموحات المستقبل

وكان للمجموعة دور محوري في مواكبة طموحات المستقبل عبر دعم أكبر حدث عالمي للرياضات الإلكترونية في العاصمة الرياض، والمتمثل في كأس العالم للرياضات الإلكترونية لمدة ثلاثة أعوام، حيث أسهمت في تمكين أكثر من 3 ملايين مستخدم من الاستمتاع بتجربة اتصال عالية السرعة وكفاءة غير مسبوقة. كما تعاونت مع الاتحاد السعودي للرياضات الإلكترونية لتطوير الكفاءات الوطنية وتعزيز مكانة المملكة كوجهة عالمية رائدة في قطاع الألعاب الرقمية.

وفي قطاع الرياضة، واصلت مجموعة stc دورها الجوهري من خلال شراكتها الاستراتيجية مع الاتحاد السعودي لكرة القدم لإطلاق دوري النخبة تحت 21 عامًا، دعمًا للمواهب الوطنية وصناعة جيل جديد من اللاعبين المحترفين. كما قدمت تجربة اتصال استثنائية خلال سباق جائزة السعودية الكبرى stc للفورمولا 1، وأسهمت في تمكين المكفوفين من خوض تجربة رياضية أكثر شمولًا خلال كأس السوبر الإسباني عبر حلول تقنية مبتكرة.

وفي قطاع السياحة، عززت مجموعة stc حضورها كممكّن رقمي من خلال دعم البنية الرقمية للوجهات السياحية المستقبلية، وتحسين التجارب الرقمية للزوار، إضافة إلى رعايتها النسخة الأولى من منتدى TOURISE 2025 بالشراكة مع الهيئة السعودية للسياحة، مقدمةً حلولًا رقمية متكاملة لدعم التحول الرقمي السياحي في المملكة.

التمكين الرقمي وخدمة ضيوف الرحمن

وحظيت المجموعة بتكريم من صاحب السمو الملكي الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سعود تقديرًا لدورها في تمكين تجربة رقمية متقدمة خلال معرض الصقور والصيد السعودي الدولي ومهرجان الملك عبدالعزيز، تأكيدًا لمكانتها كشريك داعم للابتكار والرقمنة في الفعاليات الوطنية الكبرى.

وفي خدمة ضيوف الرحمن، أدت مجموعة stc دورًا محوريًا في تقديم تجربة رقمية ذكية في المشاعر المقدسة، من خلال توسيع شبكة الجيل الخامس في الحرمين الشريفين خلال موسم الحج، محققة أداءً قياسيًا وإنجازات نوعية. ووفقًا لتصنيفات Ookla، تصدرت stc المرتبة الأولى في السرعة الإجمالية وسرعة شبكة الجيل الخامس (5G) في المشاعر المقدسة، كما حصلت على جائزة أفضل تغطية وأسرع شبكة جوال في المملكة لعام 2025.

كما أسهمت المجموعة في إثراء التجربة الرقمية لضيوف الرحمن في مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة، عبر تسخير أحدث التقنيات العالمية، وتعزيز الأمن السيبراني، وتقديم حلول الاتصالات الحرجة وتقنيات إدارة الحشود بكفاءة وموثوقية عالية.

وعلى الصعيد الدولي، حققت مجموعة stc حضورًا لافتًا في أبرز المحافل العالمية، من خلال مشاركتها في مؤتمر LEAP 2025، ورعايتها البلاتينية لمنتدى الاستثمار السعودي الأمريكي، إلى جانب مشاركتها في المنتدى العالمي للأمن السيبراني 2025 ومعرض GITEX Global 2025، حيث استعرضت أحدث الحلول الرقمية والتقنيات المستقبلية، إضافة إلى مشاركاتها في معرض Seamless وغيرها من المؤتمرات الدولية الكبرى.

كما كان للمجموعة حضور بارز في المناسبات الوطنية الكبرى، حيث أسهمت في تمكين التجارب الرقمية خلال اليوم الوطني السعودي ويوم التأسيس، عبر حلول مبتكرة وشراكات استراتيجية دعمت الفعاليات في مختلف مناطق المملكة، بما يعكس التزامها بدورها الوطني كشريك رقمي رئيسي في تحقيق رؤية المملكة وبرامجها الوطنية.

ويُعد ما حققته مجموعة stc انعكاسًا لنجاحها في ترسيخ ثقافة العمل الجماعي وتبادل المعرفة والخبرات، وتعزيز التكامل بين قطاعات المجموعة وشركاتها التابعة، بما يدعم استراتيجيتها في التمكين الرقمي وقيادة التحول التقني. وتؤكد المجموعة التزامها المستمر بدعم الابتكار وتعزيز الأداء، وتتطلع إلى مواصلة هذا الزخم نحو مراحل أكثر تأثيرًا ونجاحًا في المستقبل.