استكملت مجموعة stc أداء دورها الحيوي في تمكين التحول الرقمي، من خلال تقديم تجارب رقمية رائدة ودعم القطاعات الوطنية، بما يشمل الثقافية والسياحية والرياضية والترفيهية. ويأتي ذلك بالتوازي مع إعلان نتائجها المالية الموحدة للسنة المالية المنتهية في 31 ديسمبر 2025م، مسجلةً أعلى إيرادات في تاريخها بلغت 77.8 مليار ريال، بنمو نسبته 2.5% مقارنة بالعام السابق، فيما ارتفع صافي الربح بنسبة 12.5% بعد استبعاد البنود غير المتكررة، بما يعكس قوة نموذج أعمال المجموعة واستمرار تنفيذ استراتيجيتها للنمو المستدام.
الاستدامة والمسؤولية المجتمعية
وتواصل المجموعة ريادتها في مجالات الاستدامة والمسؤولية المجتمعية، حيث أطلقت تقرير الاستدامة
والذي يستعرض التقدم المحرز في مجالات المسؤولية البيئية والاجتماعية والحوكمة، باعتبارها من أولوياتها الاستراتيجية. كما دشّنت المرحلة الرابعة من مبادرة الحافلة الذكية، الهادفة إلى تمكين كبار السن، ونشر الوعي الإلكتروني، ومكافحة الاحتيال، وتعزيز مهارات التعامل مع التقنيات الرقمية. وفي هذا الإطار، حققت مجموعة stc تقدمًا نوعيًا بحصولها على تصنيف AA ضمن مؤشر مورجان ستانلي كابيتال إنترناشيونال (MSCI) للممارسات البيئية والاجتماعية والحوكمة، إضافة إلى فوزها بالمركز الأول في جائزة الملك خالد للاستدامة في الرياض.
الابتكار.. والشراكات
وفي مجال الابتكار والشراكات التقنية العالمية، أثبتت المجموعة تميزها في منظومة التنظيم والابتكار من خلال توقيع اتفاقيات استراتيجية لتعزيز تطبيقات وتقنيات الذكاء الاصطناعي المتقدمة، شملت شراكات مع شركات AST SpaceMobile وSamsung وHUAWEI، Nokia إلى جانب اتفاقية مع شركة Telefónica لتقديم خدمات الأقمار الصناعية ومحطات الاتصال الأرضية. كما حققت المجموعة إنجازًا بارزًا بتنفيذ أول تجربة من نوعها في الشرق الأوسط وشمال أفريقيا لتردد 7 جيجاهيرتز الممكّن لتقنيات الجيل السادس (6G)، بدعم من هيئة الاتصالات والفضاء والتقنية، بما يؤكد جاهزية المملكة لمرحلة الاتصال المستقبلي المتقدم.
وأبرمت مجموعة stc عددًا من الشراكات الاستراتيجية مع كل من مؤسسة حديقة الملك سلمان، وشركة روشن، ونيوم والمربع، والدرعية، لدعم التحول الرقمي وتطوير بنية تحتية ذكية ومستدامة، إضافة إلى إنشاء ممر شبكة الألياف الأرضية الدولية بين المملكة العربية السعودية وسلطنة عُمان، بما يعزز البنية الرقمية العابرة للحدود.
طموحات المستقبل
وكان للمجموعة دور محوري في مواكبة طموحات المستقبل عبر دعم أكبر حدث عالمي للرياضات الإلكترونية في العاصمة الرياض، والمتمثل في كأس العالم للرياضات الإلكترونية لمدة ثلاثة أعوام، حيث أسهمت في تمكين أكثر من 3 ملايين مستخدم من الاستمتاع بتجربة اتصال عالية السرعة وكفاءة غير مسبوقة. كما تعاونت مع الاتحاد السعودي للرياضات الإلكترونية لتطوير الكفاءات الوطنية وتعزيز مكانة المملكة كوجهة عالمية رائدة في قطاع الألعاب الرقمية.
وفي قطاع الرياضة، واصلت مجموعة stc دورها الجوهري من خلال شراكتها الاستراتيجية مع الاتحاد السعودي لكرة القدم لإطلاق دوري النخبة تحت 21 عامًا، دعمًا للمواهب الوطنية وصناعة جيل جديد من اللاعبين المحترفين. كما قدمت تجربة اتصال استثنائية خلال سباق جائزة السعودية الكبرى stc للفورمولا 1، وأسهمت في تمكين المكفوفين من خوض تجربة رياضية أكثر شمولًا خلال كأس السوبر الإسباني عبر حلول تقنية مبتكرة.
وفي قطاع السياحة، عززت مجموعة stc حضورها كممكّن رقمي من خلال دعم البنية الرقمية للوجهات السياحية المستقبلية، وتحسين التجارب الرقمية للزوار، إضافة إلى رعايتها النسخة الأولى من منتدى TOURISE 2025 بالشراكة مع الهيئة السعودية للسياحة، مقدمةً حلولًا رقمية متكاملة لدعم التحول الرقمي السياحي في المملكة.
التمكين الرقمي وخدمة ضيوف الرحمن
وحظيت المجموعة بتكريم من صاحب السمو الملكي الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سعود تقديرًا لدورها في تمكين تجربة رقمية متقدمة خلال معرض الصقور والصيد السعودي الدولي ومهرجان الملك عبدالعزيز، تأكيدًا لمكانتها كشريك داعم للابتكار والرقمنة في الفعاليات الوطنية الكبرى.
وفي خدمة ضيوف الرحمن، أدت مجموعة stc دورًا محوريًا في تقديم تجربة رقمية ذكية في المشاعر المقدسة، من خلال توسيع شبكة الجيل الخامس في الحرمين الشريفين خلال موسم الحج، محققة أداءً قياسيًا وإنجازات نوعية. ووفقًا لتصنيفات Ookla، تصدرت stc المرتبة الأولى في السرعة الإجمالية وسرعة شبكة الجيل الخامس (5G) في المشاعر المقدسة، كما حصلت على جائزة أفضل تغطية وأسرع شبكة جوال في المملكة لعام 2025.
كما أسهمت المجموعة في إثراء التجربة الرقمية لضيوف الرحمن في مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة، عبر تسخير أحدث التقنيات العالمية، وتعزيز الأمن السيبراني، وتقديم حلول الاتصالات الحرجة وتقنيات إدارة الحشود بكفاءة وموثوقية عالية.
وعلى الصعيد الدولي، حققت مجموعة stc حضورًا لافتًا في أبرز المحافل العالمية، من خلال مشاركتها في مؤتمر LEAP 2025، ورعايتها البلاتينية لمنتدى الاستثمار السعودي الأمريكي، إلى جانب مشاركتها في المنتدى العالمي للأمن السيبراني 2025 ومعرض GITEX Global 2025، حيث استعرضت أحدث الحلول الرقمية والتقنيات المستقبلية، إضافة إلى مشاركاتها في معرض Seamless وغيرها من المؤتمرات الدولية الكبرى.
كما كان للمجموعة حضور بارز في المناسبات الوطنية الكبرى، حيث أسهمت في تمكين التجارب الرقمية خلال اليوم الوطني السعودي ويوم التأسيس، عبر حلول مبتكرة وشراكات استراتيجية دعمت الفعاليات في مختلف مناطق المملكة، بما يعكس التزامها بدورها الوطني كشريك رقمي رئيسي في تحقيق رؤية المملكة وبرامجها الوطنية.
ويُعد ما حققته مجموعة stc انعكاسًا لنجاحها في ترسيخ ثقافة العمل الجماعي وتبادل المعرفة والخبرات، وتعزيز التكامل بين قطاعات المجموعة وشركاتها التابعة، بما يدعم استراتيجيتها في التمكين الرقمي وقيادة التحول التقني. وتؤكد المجموعة التزامها المستمر بدعم الابتكار وتعزيز الأداء، وتتطلع إلى مواصلة هذا الزخم نحو مراحل أكثر تأثيرًا ونجاحًا في المستقبل.
The stc Group has completed its vital role in enabling digital transformation by providing pioneering digital experiences and supporting national sectors, including cultural, tourism, sports, and entertainment. This comes in parallel with the announcement of its consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2025, recording the highest revenues in its history, amounting to 77.8 billion riyals, with a growth rate of 2.5% compared to the previous year, while net profit increased by 12.5% after excluding non-recurring items, reflecting the strength of the group's business model and the continued implementation of its sustainable growth strategy.
Sustainability and Corporate Social Responsibility
The group continues to lead in the fields of sustainability and corporate social responsibility, having launched its sustainability report
which reviews the progress made in environmental, social, and governance responsibilities, as they are among its strategic priorities. It also launched the fourth phase of the Smart Bus Initiative, aimed at empowering the elderly, raising electronic awareness, combating fraud, and enhancing skills in dealing with digital technologies. In this context, the stc Group achieved a qualitative advancement by obtaining an AA rating within the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) index for environmental, social, and governance practices, in addition to winning first place in the King Khalid Sustainability Award in Riyadh.
Innovation and Partnerships
In the field of innovation and global technical partnerships, the group has demonstrated its excellence in the regulatory and innovation ecosystem by signing strategic agreements to enhance advanced artificial intelligence applications and technologies, including partnerships with AST SpaceMobile, Samsung, HUAWEI, and Nokia, along with an agreement with Telefónica to provide satellite services and ground communication stations. The group also achieved a significant milestone by implementing the first experiment of its kind in the Middle East and North Africa for the 7 GHz frequency enabling sixth-generation (6G) technologies, supported by the Communications, Space, and Technology Authority, confirming the Kingdom's readiness for advanced future connectivity.
The stc Group has established several strategic partnerships with the King Salman Park Foundation, Roshn, NEOM, and Diriyah, to support digital transformation and develop smart and sustainable infrastructure, in addition to creating an international ground fiber network corridor between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Sultanate of Oman, enhancing cross-border digital infrastructure.
Future Aspirations
The group played a pivotal role in aligning with future aspirations by supporting the largest global event for electronic sports in the capital Riyadh, represented by the Electronic Sports World Cup for three years, contributing to enabling more than 3 million users to enjoy a high-speed and unprecedented efficient connectivity experience. It also collaborated with the Saudi Esports Federation to develop national competencies and enhance the Kingdom's position as a leading global destination in the digital gaming sector.
In the sports sector, the stc Group continued its essential role through its strategic partnership with the Saudi Football Federation to launch the Elite League for under 21 years, supporting national talents and creating a new generation of professional players. It also provided an exceptional connectivity experience during the Saudi Grand Prix stc Formula 1 race and contributed to enabling visually impaired individuals to have a more inclusive sports experience during the Spanish Super Cup through innovative technological solutions.
In the tourism sector, the stc Group enhanced its presence as a digital enabler by supporting the digital infrastructure of future tourist destinations and improving the digital experiences of visitors, in addition to sponsoring the first edition of the TOURISE 2025 Forum in partnership with the Saudi Tourism Authority, providing integrated digital solutions to support digital transformation in tourism in the Kingdom.
Digital Empowerment and Serving Guests of Allah
The group was honored by His Royal Highness Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud in recognition of its role in enabling an advanced digital experience during the Saudi Falcons and Hunting International Exhibition and King Abdulaziz Festival, affirming its position as a supportive partner for innovation and digitization in major national events.
In serving the Guests of Allah, the stc Group played a pivotal role in providing a smart digital experience in the holy sites by expanding the 5G network in the Two Holy Mosques during the Hajj season, achieving record performance and qualitative achievements. According to Ookla rankings, stc ranked first in overall speed and 5G network speed in the holy sites, and it received the award for best coverage and fastest mobile network in the Kingdom for 2025.
The group also contributed to enriching the digital experience for the Guests of Allah in Mecca and Medina by harnessing the latest global technologies, enhancing cybersecurity, and providing critical communication solutions and crowd management technologies with high efficiency and reliability.
On the international front, the stc Group made a remarkable presence at major global forums, participating in the LEAP 2025 conference, being a platinum sponsor of the Saudi-American Investment Forum, and participating in the Global Cybersecurity Forum 2025 and GITEX Global 2025, where it showcased the latest digital solutions and future technologies, in addition to its participation in the Seamless exhibition and other major international conferences.
The group also had a prominent presence in major national events, contributing to enabling digital experiences during the Saudi National Day and Foundation Day through innovative solutions and strategic partnerships that supported events in various regions of the Kingdom, reflecting its commitment to its national role as a key digital partner in achieving the Kingdom's vision and its national programs.
What the stc Group has achieved reflects its success in establishing a culture of teamwork and knowledge and experience sharing, enhancing integration between the group's sectors and its subsidiaries, supporting its strategy in digital empowerment and leading technological transformation. The group reaffirms its ongoing commitment to supporting innovation and enhancing performance, looking forward to continuing this momentum towards more impactful and successful phases in the future.