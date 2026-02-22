The stc Group has completed its vital role in enabling digital transformation by providing pioneering digital experiences and supporting national sectors, including cultural, tourism, sports, and entertainment. This comes in parallel with the announcement of its consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2025, recording the highest revenues in its history, amounting to 77.8 billion riyals, with a growth rate of 2.5% compared to the previous year, while net profit increased by 12.5% after excluding non-recurring items, reflecting the strength of the group's business model and the continued implementation of its sustainable growth strategy.

Sustainability and Corporate Social Responsibility

The group continues to lead in the fields of sustainability and corporate social responsibility, having launched its sustainability report

which reviews the progress made in environmental, social, and governance responsibilities, as they are among its strategic priorities. It also launched the fourth phase of the Smart Bus Initiative, aimed at empowering the elderly, raising electronic awareness, combating fraud, and enhancing skills in dealing with digital technologies. In this context, the stc Group achieved a qualitative advancement by obtaining an AA rating within the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) index for environmental, social, and governance practices, in addition to winning first place in the King Khalid Sustainability Award in Riyadh.

Innovation and Partnerships

In the field of innovation and global technical partnerships, the group has demonstrated its excellence in the regulatory and innovation ecosystem by signing strategic agreements to enhance advanced artificial intelligence applications and technologies, including partnerships with AST SpaceMobile, Samsung, HUAWEI, and Nokia, along with an agreement with Telefónica to provide satellite services and ground communication stations. The group also achieved a significant milestone by implementing the first experiment of its kind in the Middle East and North Africa for the 7 GHz frequency enabling sixth-generation (6G) technologies, supported by the Communications, Space, and Technology Authority, confirming the Kingdom's readiness for advanced future connectivity.

The stc Group has established several strategic partnerships with the King Salman Park Foundation, Roshn, NEOM, and Diriyah, to support digital transformation and develop smart and sustainable infrastructure, in addition to creating an international ground fiber network corridor between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Sultanate of Oman, enhancing cross-border digital infrastructure.

Future Aspirations

The group played a pivotal role in aligning with future aspirations by supporting the largest global event for electronic sports in the capital Riyadh, represented by the Electronic Sports World Cup for three years, contributing to enabling more than 3 million users to enjoy a high-speed and unprecedented efficient connectivity experience. It also collaborated with the Saudi Esports Federation to develop national competencies and enhance the Kingdom's position as a leading global destination in the digital gaming sector.

In the sports sector, the stc Group continued its essential role through its strategic partnership with the Saudi Football Federation to launch the Elite League for under 21 years, supporting national talents and creating a new generation of professional players. It also provided an exceptional connectivity experience during the Saudi Grand Prix stc Formula 1 race and contributed to enabling visually impaired individuals to have a more inclusive sports experience during the Spanish Super Cup through innovative technological solutions.

In the tourism sector, the stc Group enhanced its presence as a digital enabler by supporting the digital infrastructure of future tourist destinations and improving the digital experiences of visitors, in addition to sponsoring the first edition of the TOURISE 2025 Forum in partnership with the Saudi Tourism Authority, providing integrated digital solutions to support digital transformation in tourism in the Kingdom.

Digital Empowerment and Serving Guests of Allah

The group was honored by His Royal Highness Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud in recognition of its role in enabling an advanced digital experience during the Saudi Falcons and Hunting International Exhibition and King Abdulaziz Festival, affirming its position as a supportive partner for innovation and digitization in major national events.

In serving the Guests of Allah, the stc Group played a pivotal role in providing a smart digital experience in the holy sites by expanding the 5G network in the Two Holy Mosques during the Hajj season, achieving record performance and qualitative achievements. According to Ookla rankings, stc ranked first in overall speed and 5G network speed in the holy sites, and it received the award for best coverage and fastest mobile network in the Kingdom for 2025.

The group also contributed to enriching the digital experience for the Guests of Allah in Mecca and Medina by harnessing the latest global technologies, enhancing cybersecurity, and providing critical communication solutions and crowd management technologies with high efficiency and reliability.

On the international front, the stc Group made a remarkable presence at major global forums, participating in the LEAP 2025 conference, being a platinum sponsor of the Saudi-American Investment Forum, and participating in the Global Cybersecurity Forum 2025 and GITEX Global 2025, where it showcased the latest digital solutions and future technologies, in addition to its participation in the Seamless exhibition and other major international conferences.

The group also had a prominent presence in major national events, contributing to enabling digital experiences during the Saudi National Day and Foundation Day through innovative solutions and strategic partnerships that supported events in various regions of the Kingdom, reflecting its commitment to its national role as a key digital partner in achieving the Kingdom's vision and its national programs.

What the stc Group has achieved reflects its success in establishing a culture of teamwork and knowledge and experience sharing, enhancing integration between the group's sectors and its subsidiaries, supporting its strategy in digital empowerment and leading technological transformation. The group reaffirms its ongoing commitment to supporting innovation and enhancing performance, looking forward to continuing this momentum towards more impactful and successful phases in the future.