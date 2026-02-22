نستلهم من ذكرى التأسيس الدروس عن أعوام الخلود والثبات والبناء

السعوديون اليوم يسترجعون ويستلهمون من ذكرى التاسيس الدروس والعبر عن أعوام الخلود والثبات والبناء المستمر الذي لم يتوقف لحظة، إذ تتجسد معاني الانتماء للجذور الراسخة، والقيم الأصيلة، والمواقف الثابتة، وارتباط المواطنين بالدولة المباركة في مسيرة بدأت قبل 3 قرون، ويعتز السعوديون بهذا التاريخ المجيد وبالدولة التي نقشت سجلاً ناصعاً في البناء والتطور من يوم التأسيس حتى العهد الميمون الزاهر.

تتجسّد في هذه المناسبة الوطنية معاني الاعتزاز بالجذور الراسخة والعمق التاريخي لهذه الدولة المباركة، وارتباط مواطنيها الوثيق بقادتها منذ تأسيس الدولة السعودية الأولى قبل 3 قرون وعاصمتها الدرعية.

يفتخر أبناء المملكة بهذا الإرث التاريخي الكبير الذي أسّسه الإمام محمد بن سعود، في دولة عظيمة رسمت سجلاً حافلاً لأحداث الحياة الاجتماعية والسياسية والاقتصادية والثقافية التي عاشها أبناء الجزيرة العربية آنذاك تحت حكم الدولة السعودية الأولى، مروراً بحكم الإمام تركي بن عبدالله بن محمد بن سعود مؤسس الدولة السعودية الثانية، وصولاً إلى تأسيس المملكة العربية السعودية على يد موحدها الملك عبدالعزيز بن عبدالرحمن - وباني نهضتها الذي ينسب إليه الفضل بعد الله في تطورها ونمائها ووصولها إلى ما وصلت إليه اليوم من نهضة داخلية ومكانة متميزة عربياً وإقليمياً وعالمياً، ومن بعده أبناؤه الملوك حتى العهد الزاهر لخادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، وولي عهده الأمين.

