We draw inspiration from the founding anniversary, learning lessons about years of eternity, stability, and construction.

Today, Saudis reflect on and draw lessons from the founding anniversary, gaining insights into years of eternity, stability, and continuous construction that has never ceased for a moment. The meanings of belonging to deep-rooted origins, authentic values, and steadfast positions are embodied, along with the citizens' connection to the blessed state in a journey that began three centuries ago. Saudis take pride in this glorious history and in the state that has etched a bright record in construction and development from the day of its founding to the prosperous and flourishing era.

This national occasion embodies the meanings of pride in the deep-rooted origins and historical depth of this blessed state, as well as the close connection of its citizens with their leaders since the establishment of the first Saudi state three centuries ago, with its capital being Diriyah.

The sons of the Kingdom take pride in this great historical legacy established by Imam Muhammad bin Saud, in a great state that recorded a rich history of social, political, economic, and cultural events experienced by the people of the Arabian Peninsula at that time under the rule of the first Saudi state, through the rule of Imam Turki bin Abdullah bin Muhammad bin Saud, the founder of the second Saudi state, leading to the establishment of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia by its unifier, King Abdulaziz bin Abdulrahman - the builder of its renaissance, to whom credit is given, after God, for its development and growth, reaching what it is today in terms of internal renaissance and distinguished status regionally, Arabically, and globally, followed by his sons, the kings, up to the flourishing era of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and his trustworthy Crown Prince.

