رفع أمراء المناطق ونوابهم والوزراء وكبار المسؤولين، نيابة عن أنفسهم وعن أهالي مناطقهم، أسمى آيات الشكر والتقدير إلى خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، وإلى ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان، بمناسبة صدور الموافقة الكريمة على إطلاق الحملة الوطنية للعمل الخيري في نسختها السادسة التي انطلقت مساء الجمعة، وتقديم تبرعين كريمين عبر منصة إحسان، بواقع 40 مليون ريال من خادم الحرمين الشريفين، و30 مليون ريال من ولي العهد.

وأكدوا، أن إطلاق هذه النسخة الجديدة يأتي امتداداً لاهتمام القيادة بالعمل الخيري ودعمها المستمر له، وهو نهج أصيل دأبت عليه المملكة عبر تاريخها، تجسيداً لقيم التكافل الاجتماعي وتعزيزاً للتلاحم بين أبناء الوطن في هذه البلاد المباركة.

وأشاروا إلى ما توليه القيادة من عناية خاصة للأعمال الخيرية والإنسانية، وما تحظى به منصة إحسان من دعم واهتمام مباشر من ولي العهد، بما يعزز الدور الريادي للمملكة في ميادين الخير والعطاء.

وبيّنوا، أن الحملة الوطنية للعمل الخيري تواصل نجاحاتها المتتالية، مستندة إلى ما شهدته من دعم واسع من أبناء الوطن، وما تحقق من أعمال البر والإحسان خلال السنوات الماضية.

واختتموا بالدعاء إلى الله تعالى، أن يحفظ خادم الحرمين الشريفين، وولي عهده الأمين، وأن يجزيهما خير الجزاء، وأن يديم على المملكة أمنها وعزها ورخاءها.