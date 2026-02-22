The princes of the regions, their deputies, ministers, and senior officials expressed, on behalf of themselves and the people of their regions, their highest expressions of gratitude and appreciation to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and to the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman, on the occasion of the generous approval to launch the sixth edition of the national campaign for charitable work, which commenced on Friday evening, and for the two generous donations made through the Ihsan platform, amounting to 40 million riyals from the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and 30 million riyals from the Crown Prince.

They affirmed that the launch of this new edition is a continuation of the leadership's interest in charitable work and its ongoing support for it, which is a genuine approach that the Kingdom has adhered to throughout its history, embodying the values of social solidarity and enhancing the cohesion among the citizens of this blessed land.

They pointed out the special attention that the leadership gives to charitable and humanitarian work, and the direct support and interest that the Ihsan platform receives from the Crown Prince, which reinforces the Kingdom's pioneering role in the fields of goodness and giving.

They indicated that the national campaign for charitable work continues its successive successes, based on the wide support it has received from the citizens of the nation and the charitable deeds accomplished over the past years.

They concluded by praying to Allah, the Almighty, to protect the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and his trustworthy Crown Prince, to reward them with the best rewards, and to maintain the Kingdom's security, dignity, and prosperity.