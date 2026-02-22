يتولى 120 من أمهر الحلاقين «تحليل» المعتمرين من نسكهم في منطقة المروة، الموقع الذي ينهي فيه المعتمرون سعيهم.
وتنفذ هيئة شؤون الحرمين الشريفين للعام الثاني مشروع التحلل بعد نجاح التجربة العام الماضي، وأعدت ١٢ عربة (١٠ للرجال، وعربتان للنساء) متنقلة في المروة بشكل انسيابي بصورة لا تعيق حركة المشاة. ويستمر العمل على مدار الساعة في 3 ورديات، ويتجاوز عدد الذين يتم تحليلهم من نسكهم في اليوم الواحد نحو ١٥ ألف معتمر ومعتمرة، ولا يتجاوز الوقت الذي يمكثه المعتمر للتحلل أكثر من ٣ دقائق. ويهدف المشروع إلى تمكين المعتمرين من إتمام تحللهم من الإحرام بطريقة منظمة وآمنة مباشرة بعد الانتهاء من السعي بين الصفا والمروة.
يشار إلى أنه تم اختيار موقع استراتيجي في منطقة المروة، بما يتيح للمعتمرين إتمام مرحلة التحلل في الموقع نفسه دون الحاجة إلى الانتقال إلى أماكن أخرى، الأمر الذي يسهم في تقليل الازدحام وتنظيم الحركة في المسجد الحرام، خصوصاً خلال مواسم الذروة.
ويقدم المشروع خدمة التحلل من النسك للمعتمرين من خلال مواقع مجهزة بالكامل، باستخدام أدوات معقمة ومخصصة للاستخدام الواحد، وبإشراف كوادر مدربة ومؤهلة، بما يضمن تطبيق أعلى المعايير الصحية.
