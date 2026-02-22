120 of the most skilled barbers are responsible for "analyzing" the rituals of pilgrims in the area of Marwah, the site where pilgrims complete their Sa'i.

The General Authority for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques is implementing the ritual analysis project for the second year after the success of the experiment last year. They have prepared 12 mobile carts (10 for men and 2 for women) in Marwah in a smooth manner that does not obstruct pedestrian movement. The work continues around the clock in 3 shifts, and the number of those who are analyzed from their rituals each day exceeds about 15,000 male and female pilgrims, with the time spent by each pilgrim for the analysis not exceeding 3 minutes. The project aims to enable pilgrims to complete their analysis from Ihram in an organized and safe manner immediately after finishing the Sa'i between Safa and Marwah.

It is noteworthy that a strategic location has been chosen in the Marwah area, allowing pilgrims to complete the analysis phase at the same site without the need to move to other locations, which contributes to reducing congestion and organizing movement in the Grand Mosque, especially during peak seasons.

The project provides the service of ritual analysis for pilgrims through fully equipped sites, using sterilized and single-use tools, under the supervision of trained and qualified staff, ensuring the application of the highest health standards.