During his official visit to the Republic of Rwanda to preside over the second meeting of the Council of African Scholars, the Secretary-General of the Muslim World League and President of the Association of Muslim Scholars, Sheikh Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, attended the Ramadan Iftar table for the Muslim community in the Republic of Rwanda.

The Iftar table was attended by a number of scholars from the African continent and Rwandan ministers.