في سياق زيارته الرسمية لجمهورية رواندا لرئاسة الاجتماع الثاني لمجلس علماء أفريقيا؛ حضر الأمين العام لرابطة العالم الإسلامي رئيس هيئة علماء المسلمين الشيخ الدكتور محمد بن عبدالكريم العيسى مائدة الإفطار الرمضاني للجالية المسلمة في جمهورية رواندا.

‏وشهدت المائدةُ حضورَ عددٍ من علماء القارة الأفريقية والوزراء الروانديين.