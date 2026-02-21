في سياق زيارته الرسمية لجمهورية رواندا لرئاسة الاجتماع الثاني لمجلس علماء أفريقيا؛ حضر الأمين العام لرابطة العالم الإسلامي رئيس هيئة علماء المسلمين الشيخ الدكتور محمد بن عبدالكريم العيسى مائدة الإفطار الرمضاني للجالية المسلمة في جمهورية رواندا.
وشهدت المائدةُ حضورَ عددٍ من علماء القارة الأفريقية والوزراء الروانديين.
During his official visit to the Republic of Rwanda to preside over the second meeting of the Council of African Scholars, the Secretary-General of the Muslim World League and President of the Association of Muslim Scholars, Sheikh Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, attended the Ramadan Iftar table for the Muslim community in the Republic of Rwanda.
The Iftar table was attended by a number of scholars from the African continent and Rwandan ministers.