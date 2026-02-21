رفع أمير منطقة تبوك الأمير فهد بن سلطان بن عبدالعزيز، باسمه ونيابة عن أهالي المنطقة، الشكر والامتنان لخادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، ولولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، على دعمهما السخي للحملة الوطنية للعمل الخيري في نسختها السادسة، وتبرعهما بمبلغ (70) مليون ريال، عبر المنصة الوطنية للعمل الخيري (حسان).

وأكد أمير منطقة تبوك أن هذا الدعم السخي يجسد حرص واهتمام القيادة لكل ما يعزز العمل الخيري، والنهج الكريم الذي دأبت عليه هذه الدولة المباركة منذ تأسيسها في دعم العمل الخيري، وتعزيز قيم التكافل الاجتماعي والتلاحم بين أبناء الوطن، مثمنًا الدعم الذي تحظى به منصة «إحسان» لتعزيز الدور الريادي للمملكة في أعمال الخير والعطاء.

وسأل أمير منطقة تبوك الله -العلي القدير- أن يحفظ خادم الحرمين الشريفين، وولي عهده الأمين، وأن يجزيهما خير الجزاء، وأن يديم على هذا الوطن أمنه وعزه ورخاءه.