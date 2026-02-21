The Prince of the Tabuk Region, Prince Fahd bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, expressed his gratitude and appreciation, on behalf of the people of the region, to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and to the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, for their generous support of the sixth edition of the national campaign for charitable work, and for their donation of (70) million riyals through the national platform for charitable work (Ihsan).

Prince Fahd bin Sultan confirmed that this generous support embodies the leadership's commitment and concern for everything that enhances charitable work, and the noble approach that this blessed state has adhered to since its establishment in supporting charitable work and promoting the values of social solidarity and cohesion among the people of the nation. He appreciated the support that the "Ihsan" platform receives to enhance the Kingdom's pioneering role in charitable deeds and giving.

The Prince of the Tabuk Region prayed to Allah - the Almighty - to protect the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and his trustworthy Crown Prince, to reward them with the best rewards, and to maintain the security, dignity, and prosperity of this nation.