طرح الباحث المعرفي مجاهد عبدالمتعالي سؤالاً حول انقراض اللغة العربية، باعتبارها كائناً حيّاً ينمو بكثرة التداول (داخل الحضارة الإنسانية الحديثة) وتضعف وتصاب بالهزال إذا كان مجالها التداولي فلكلورياً (خارج الحضارة الإنسانية الحديثة).
ولفت إلى أن اللغة العربية كانت في العصر العباسي في أوج قوتها، وابتلعت مفردات من خارجها بقوة، وأنتجت مفرداتها الحضارية بقوة، أي أنها كائن حي يحمل أهليته الحضارية في (الأخذ والعطاء في التبادل اللغوي دون حرج)، بينما كثير من حراسها الآن والمدافعين عنها يحولونها دون أن يشعروا إلى (كائن ناقص الأهلية)، والمجامع اللغوية ليست إلا مؤشراً إلى (نقص الأهلية والضعف)، فمهما قرروا ورددوا في مجامعهم أن تعريب (التلفاز) (رائي)، فسيبقى المجال التداولي هو الفيصل في أن (الرائي) سيبقى على لسان العرب (تلفزيون) من المحيط إلى الخليج.
الاتكاء على تأويلات المتواكلين
وأبدى صاحب (حجامة العقل) تحفظه على من يحتج بحفظ القرآن الكريم، ويوظفه دليلاً على حفظ اللغة العربية، كونه محفوظاً منذ أربعة عشر قرن، علماً بأن سلفنا الأوائل لم يتكئوا على تأويلات المتواكلين، فالله سبحانه وتعالى وعد بحفظ (الذكر/القرآن) كما أن القاموس العربي كما نقرأه في القرن الأول الهجري عند الفراهيدي في كتابه (العين) أو بعده في القرن الرابع الهجري عند الصاحب بن عباد في كتابه (المحيط في اللغة) وصولاً إلى (لسان العرب) لابن منظور (ت 711هـ)، أو (القاموس المحيط) عند الفيروزآبادي المتوفى سنة (817 هـ)، فهؤلاء العلماء لم ينظروا للغة العربية من خلال (المصحف) وإلا كان منجزهم لا يتجاوز منجز المحقق (محمد فؤاد عبدالباقي 1882/1967) في جهده الجليل والمقدر عندما جمع (المعجم المفهرس لألفاظ القرآن الكريم) مع اشتقاقاتها الواردة في المصحف في مجلد واحد، بينما نجد لسان العرب لابن منظور، تجاوز أربعة عشر مجلداً. ولهذا فإن الربط بين (القرآن الكريم) وقاموس اللغة العربية الممتد حياة وموتاً، مداً وجزراً، ربط في غير محله.
الاتكاء على التأويل القسري
وأوضح أنّ الاتكاء على التأويل القسري لآية (حفظ الذكر) لتشمل كل اللغة العربية بما فيها من لغو ولهو وشقشقة واشتقاق يشير إلى غفلة عن الفرق بين تاريخ (علوم القرآن) وتاريخ (علوم اللغة) ما يعيد إلى سؤال: هل يمكن أن تنقرض اللغة العربية؟ ويجيب بنعم، إذ إنّ 1.5 مليار مسلم (ثلثهم تقريباً) مقسومون ما بين من يتحدثها كلغة أم، ومن يتحدثها كلغة ثانية، وبقية المليار يرددونها تعبداً كما تردد بعض الكنائس أمام جمهورها بعض تراتيلها باللاتينية القديمة ويستمعون لها خاشعين (تعبداً) دون أن يفهمها كثير من الحضور.
المبالغة في التعقيم
وعزا عبدالمتعالي إمكانية الانقراض إلى المبالغة في تعقيم اللغة العربية من كل طارئ كي تصبح (لغة مقعرة شديدة التعقيد) موضحاً أنه لا يقصد هنا ما يتعلل به الكسالى تحت دعوى الحداثة والتجديد، فأهم رموز الحداثة العربية الذين التقى ثلاثة من كبارهم، وكان آنذاك في نهاية العقد الثاني من عمره، وجدهم أحرص الناس على ضرورة (تضلع الشاب بكتب التراث العربي فقهاً وفكراً وفلسفة ولغة وشعراً وأدباً)، قبل الانشغال بكتب التنوير والحداثة الأوروبية وغيرها من قراءات مترجمة عن الحضارات القديمة الأخرى.
وتساءل: هل نصرّ على أن اللغة العربية كائن خارق متجاوز للزمن والتاريخ رغم عجز بعضنا عن فهم ما يقوله المعري مثلاً في (اللزوميات) بل ونموت فرحاً بشروحات (ديوان المتنبي) المتعددة منذ ابن جني في زمنه حتى محمود شاكر في زمننا، وهل في هذه الشروحات التي في زمن المتنبي مؤشر إلى (حداثته بين مجايليه) بينما الشروحات التي جاءت بعد ذلك مؤشر إلى (ميلاد قاموس جديد جعل المتنبي قديماً يشرحونه) كديالكتيك لغوي، بين إبداع حديث نوضحه، وقديم مندرس نشرحه، والتقليديون يجتهدون في التعلق بالمندرس، والحداثيون يجتهدون في إبداع الجديد.
The cognitive researcher Mujahid Abdul-Mutali raised a question about the extinction of the Arabic language, considering it a living entity that thrives with frequent use (within modern human civilization) and weakens and becomes emaciated if its usage is folkloric (outside modern human civilization).
He pointed out that the Arabic language was at its peak during the Abbasid era, absorbing vocabulary from outside with strength and producing its own civilizational vocabulary robustly, meaning it is a living entity that carries its civilizational competence in (taking and giving in linguistic exchange without embarrassment). Meanwhile, many of its guardians and defenders now unintentionally turn it into a (deficient entity), and linguistic academies are merely an indicator of (deficiency and weakness). No matter how much they decide and repeat in their assemblies that the Arabicization of (television) is (ra'i), the usage context will remain the decisive factor that (ra'i) will continue to be referred to as (television) by Arabs from the ocean to the gulf.
Leaning on the interpretations of the complacent
The author of (The Cupping of the Mind) expressed his reservations about those who argue that the preservation of the Holy Quran serves as evidence for the preservation of the Arabic language, as it has been preserved for fourteen centuries. He noted that our early ancestors did not rely on the interpretations of the complacent. God Almighty promised to preserve (the remembrance/Quran), just as the Arabic dictionary, as we read it in the first century Hijri by Al-Farahidi in his book (Al-Ayn) or later in the fourth century Hijri by Al-Sahib Ibn Abbad in his book (Al-Muhit in Language), reaching (Lisan al-Arab) by Ibn Manzur (d. 711 AH), or (Al-Qamus Al-Muhit) by Al-Firozabadi who died in (817 AH). These scholars did not view the Arabic language through (the Mushaf), otherwise their accomplishments would not exceed the work of the researcher (Muhammad Fuad Abdul-Baqi 1882/1967) in his esteemed effort when he compiled (the indexed dictionary of the words of the Holy Quran) along with its derivatives mentioned in the Mushaf in one volume, while we find Lisan al-Arab by Ibn Manzur spans over fourteen volumes. Therefore, the connection between (the Holy Quran) and the dictionary of the Arabic language, which extends through life and death, ebb and flow, is a misplaced connection.
Leaning on forced interpretation
He clarified that relying on the forced interpretation of the verse (preservation of the remembrance) to include all of the Arabic language, including its trivialities, distractions, and derivations, indicates a neglect of the difference between the history of (Quranic sciences) and the history of (language sciences), which brings us back to the question: Can the Arabic language become extinct? He answers yes, as 1.5 billion Muslims (about a third of them) are divided between those who speak it as a mother tongue, those who speak it as a second language, and the remaining billion recite it as an act of worship, just as some churches recite some of their hymns in ancient Latin before their congregations and listen to it reverently (in worship) without many of the attendees understanding it.
Exaggeration in sterilization
Abdul-Mutali attributed the possibility of extinction to the exaggeration in sterilizing the Arabic language from all that is extraneous, making it (a convoluted and highly complex language), clarifying that he does not mean here what the lazy use as an excuse under the pretext of modernity and renewal. The most important symbols of Arab modernity, whom he met three of their greats when he was then at the end of his second decade of life, found them to be the most eager people for the necessity of (the youth being well-versed in the books of Arab heritage in jurisprudence, thought, philosophy, language, poetry, and literature) before engaging with the books of enlightenment and European modernity or other translated readings from other ancient civilizations.
He questioned: Are we insisting that the Arabic language is a superhuman entity transcending time and history despite some of us being unable to understand what Al-Ma'arri says, for example, in (Al-Lazumiyyat), and do we not die of joy over the multiple explanations of (Diwan Al-Mutanabbi) from Ibn Jinni in his time to Mahmoud Shakir in our time? And is there in these explanations from the time of Al-Mutanabbi an indicator of (his modernity among his contemporaries), while the explanations that came afterward indicate (the birth of a new dictionary that made Al-Mutanabbi old enough to be explained) as a linguistic dialectic, between modern creativity that we clarify and ancient obscurity that we explain, with traditionalists striving to cling to the obscured, while modernists strive to create the new.