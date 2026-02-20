طرح الباحث المعرفي مجاهد عبدالمتعالي سؤالاً حول انقراض اللغة العربية، باعتبارها كائناً حيّاً ينمو بكثرة التداول (داخل الحضارة الإنسانية الحديثة) وتضعف وتصاب بالهزال إذا كان مجالها التداولي فلكلورياً (خارج الحضارة الإنسانية الحديثة).

ولفت إلى أن اللغة العربية كانت في العصر العباسي في أوج قوتها، وابتلعت مفردات من خارجها بقوة، وأنتجت مفرداتها الحضارية بقوة، أي أنها كائن حي يحمل أهليته الحضارية في (الأخذ والعطاء في التبادل اللغوي دون حرج)، بينما كثير من حراسها الآن والمدافعين عنها يحولونها دون أن يشعروا إلى (كائن ناقص الأهلية)، والمجامع اللغوية ليست إلا مؤشراً إلى (نقص الأهلية والضعف)، فمهما قرروا ورددوا في مجامعهم أن تعريب (التلفاز) (رائي)، فسيبقى المجال التداولي هو الفيصل في أن (الرائي) سيبقى على لسان العرب (تلفزيون) من المحيط إلى الخليج.

الاتكاء على تأويلات المتواكلين

وأبدى صاحب (حجامة العقل) تحفظه على من يحتج بحفظ القرآن الكريم، ويوظفه دليلاً على حفظ اللغة العربية، كونه محفوظاً منذ أربعة عشر قرن، علماً بأن سلفنا الأوائل لم يتكئوا على تأويلات المتواكلين، فالله سبحانه وتعالى وعد بحفظ (الذكر/القرآن) كما أن القاموس العربي كما نقرأه في القرن الأول الهجري عند الفراهيدي في كتابه (العين) أو بعده في القرن الرابع الهجري عند الصاحب بن عباد في كتابه (المحيط في اللغة) وصولاً إلى (لسان العرب) لابن منظور (ت 711هـ)، أو (القاموس المحيط) عند الفيروزآبادي المتوفى سنة (817 هـ)، فهؤلاء العلماء لم ينظروا للغة العربية من خلال (المصحف) وإلا كان منجزهم لا يتجاوز منجز المحقق (محمد فؤاد عبدالباقي 1882/1967) في جهده الجليل والمقدر عندما جمع (المعجم المفهرس لألفاظ القرآن الكريم) مع اشتقاقاتها الواردة في المصحف في مجلد واحد، بينما نجد لسان العرب لابن منظور، تجاوز أربعة عشر مجلداً. ولهذا فإن الربط بين (القرآن الكريم) وقاموس اللغة العربية الممتد حياة وموتاً، مداً وجزراً، ربط في غير محله.

الاتكاء على التأويل القسري

وأوضح أنّ الاتكاء على التأويل القسري لآية (حفظ الذكر) لتشمل كل اللغة العربية بما فيها من لغو ولهو وشقشقة واشتقاق يشير إلى غفلة عن الفرق بين تاريخ (علوم القرآن) وتاريخ (علوم اللغة) ما يعيد إلى سؤال: هل يمكن أن تنقرض اللغة العربية؟ ويجيب بنعم، إذ إنّ 1.5 مليار مسلم (ثلثهم تقريباً) مقسومون ما بين من يتحدثها كلغة أم، ومن يتحدثها كلغة ثانية، وبقية المليار يرددونها تعبداً كما تردد بعض الكنائس أمام جمهورها بعض تراتيلها باللاتينية القديمة ويستمعون لها خاشعين (تعبداً) دون أن يفهمها كثير من الحضور.

المبالغة في التعقيم

وعزا عبدالمتعالي إمكانية الانقراض إلى المبالغة في تعقيم اللغة العربية من كل طارئ كي تصبح (لغة مقعرة شديدة التعقيد) موضحاً أنه لا يقصد هنا ما يتعلل به الكسالى تحت دعوى الحداثة والتجديد، فأهم رموز الحداثة العربية الذين التقى ثلاثة من كبارهم، وكان آنذاك في نهاية العقد الثاني من عمره، وجدهم أحرص الناس على ضرورة (تضلع الشاب بكتب التراث العربي فقهاً وفكراً وفلسفة ولغة وشعراً وأدباً)، قبل الانشغال بكتب التنوير والحداثة الأوروبية وغيرها من قراءات مترجمة عن الحضارات القديمة الأخرى.

وتساءل: هل نصرّ على أن اللغة العربية كائن خارق متجاوز للزمن والتاريخ رغم عجز بعضنا عن فهم ما يقوله المعري مثلاً في (اللزوميات) بل ونموت فرحاً بشروحات (ديوان المتنبي) المتعددة منذ ابن جني في زمنه حتى محمود شاكر في زمننا، وهل في هذه الشروحات التي في زمن المتنبي مؤشر إلى (حداثته بين مجايليه) بينما الشروحات التي جاءت بعد ذلك مؤشر إلى (ميلاد قاموس جديد جعل المتنبي قديماً يشرحونه) كديالكتيك لغوي، بين إبداع حديث نوضحه، وقديم مندرس نشرحه، والتقليديون يجتهدون في التعلق بالمندرس، والحداثيون يجتهدون في إبداع الجديد.