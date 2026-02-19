The reader Abdul Rashid Sufi memorized the Quran and learned the recitations from his father, who was the Mufti of Somalia and its reciter. He was the first to introduce and spread the science of Tajweed and recitations in the country. He completed memorizing the Quran at the age of ten, then mastered the science of Tajweed according to the narration of Hafs from Asim. Following that, he mastered the seven recitations through Al-Shatibiyyah. In 1981, he moved to Egypt and studied the science of recitations, obtaining a high certificate in the ten recitations. Alongside his formal studies at the institute, he read the Quran with the reciter Muhammad bin Ismail Al-Hamdhani at Al-Azhar Mosque, and he was granted two licenses with an unbroken chain to the noble Prophet, peace be upon him; the first: in the ten recitations through Al-Shatibiyyah and Al-Durra, and the second: in the ten recitations through Al-Tayyibah.