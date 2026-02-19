حفظ القارئ عبدالرشيد صوفي القرآن وتعلّم القراءات على يد والده، وكان أبوه مفتي الصومال ومقرئها، وأول من أدخل ونشر علم التجويد والقراءات في البلاد، وأتم حفظ القرآن وهو في العاشرة من عمره، ثم أتقن علم التجويد برواية حفص عن عاصم، وعقب ذلك أتقن القراءات السبع عن طريق الشاطبية، وانتقل عام 1981 إلى مصر ودرس علم القراءات ونال الشهادة العالية في القراءات العشر. وإلى جانب دراسته النظامية في المعهد، قرأ القرآن على المقرئ محمد بن إسماعيل الهمذاني في الجامع الأزهر، وأجازه إجازتين بسنده المتصل إلى النبي الكريم صلى الله عليه وسلم؛ الأولى: في القراءات العشر من طريق الشاطبية والدرة، والثانية: في القراءات العشر من طريق الطيبة.
The reader Abdul Rashid Sufi memorized the Quran and learned the recitations from his father, who was the Mufti of Somalia and its reciter. He was the first to introduce and spread the science of Tajweed and recitations in the country. He completed memorizing the Quran at the age of ten, then mastered the science of Tajweed according to the narration of Hafs from Asim. Following that, he mastered the seven recitations through Al-Shatibiyyah. In 1981, he moved to Egypt and studied the science of recitations, obtaining a high certificate in the ten recitations. Alongside his formal studies at the institute, he read the Quran with the reciter Muhammad bin Ismail Al-Hamdhani at Al-Azhar Mosque, and he was granted two licenses with an unbroken chain to the noble Prophet, peace be upon him; the first: in the ten recitations through Al-Shatibiyyah and Al-Durra, and the second: in the ten recitations through Al-Tayyibah.