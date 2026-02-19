حفظ القارئ عبدالرشيد صوفي القرآن وتعلّم القراءات على يد والده، وكان أبوه مفتي الصومال ومقرئها، وأول من أدخل ونشر علم التجويد والقراءات في البلاد، وأتم حفظ القرآن وهو في العاشرة من عمره، ثم أتقن علم التجويد برواية حفص عن عاصم، وعقب ذلك أتقن القراءات السبع عن طريق الشاطبية، وانتقل عام 1981 إلى مصر ودرس علم القراءات ونال الشهادة العالية في القراءات العشر. وإلى جانب دراسته النظامية في المعهد، قرأ القرآن على المقرئ محمد بن إسماعيل الهمذاني في الجامع الأزهر، وأجازه إجازتين بسنده المتصل إلى النبي الكريم صلى الله عليه وسلم؛ الأولى: في القراءات العشر من طريق الشاطبية والدرة، والثانية: في القراءات العشر من طريق الطيبة.