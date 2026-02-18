The General Transport Authority has proposed amendments to several articles of the executive regulations of the postal system, as part of its regulatory role in the land transport sector, and in an effort to develop the regulatory environment for the activities of this sector in a way that achieves the authority's goals of enhancing investment and improving the quality of services provided to beneficiaries. These amendments aim to improve the user experience, overcome the challenges faced by postal service providers, and protect the rights of all parties involved.

The proposal includes setting a time frame for parcel delivery that does not exceed three hours, and providing the option for beneficiaries to specify the time period for delivery, whether in the morning or evening, with the aim of increasing commitment levels and improving the efficiency of delivery operations.

The amendment to Article 27 states, "The authority has the right to suspend or revoke the license or registration or exemption if the service provider requests this in writing, if the license is transferred in violation of the procedures stipulated in the regulations, and in the event of the service provider's bankruptcy, dissolution, or liquidation."

New paragraphs were added in the amendment to Article 32, which included compliance with the conditions stated in the license, adherence to the scope of postal services authorized to be practiced according to the system, regulations, and related decisions, not discontinuing the licensed postal service for more than six consecutive months, refraining from engaging in any activities that may harm national interests, whether security or economic, paying any financial dues owed to the authority, and adhering to the specified parcel delivery time of three hours, with the option to choose the time period (morning or evening).

The amendment to Article 38 allows the service provider to contract with third parties to perform some of the postal services for which they are licensed, provided that the requirements for providing postal services are met by the contractor. The authority may set the conditions for contracting with licensees in other transport activities, and it is not permissible to contract for the provision of all licensed services to the service provider. The service provider and the contractor must comply with the provisions of the system, regulations, and decisions issued by the authority, and the duration of the contract must be specified. The service provider remains responsible before the authority and third parties for the obligations arising from providing postal services.

The amendment to Article 62 stipulates the delivery of postal material to the national address of the recipient or as agreed upon in the service provision contract, and the service provider must provide a mechanism to verify delivery, such as "sending a delivery code, electronic signature, or any other means approved by the authority."