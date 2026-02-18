قدّمت الهيئة العامة للنقل، مقترحاً لتعديل عدد من مواد اللائحة التنفيذية لنظام البريد، وذلك في إطار دورها التنظيمي لقطاع النقل البري، وسعياً إلى تطوير البيئة التنظيمية لأنشطة هذا القطاع بما يحقّق أهداف الهيئة في تعزيز الاستثمار ورفع جودة الخدمات المقدمة للمستفيدين. وتأتي هذه التعديلات بهدف تحسين تجربة المستخدم، وتذليل التحديات التي تواجه مقدّمي الخدمات البريدية، وحفظ حقوق جميع الأطراف.

وتضمّن المقترح تحديد فترة زمنية لتسليم الطرد لا تتجاوز ثلاث ساعات، وإتاحة خيار تحديد الفترة الزمنية للمستفيد سواء في الفترة الصباحية أو المسائية، بهدف رفع مستوى الالتزام وتحسين كفاءة عمليات التوصيل.

فيما نص تعديل المادة الـ27 على «يحق للهيئة تعليق أو إلغاء الترخيص أو التسجيل أو الإعفاء إذا طلب مقدّم الخدمة ذلك كتابياً، وإذا تم التنازل عن الترخيص بالمخالفة للإجراءات المنصوص عليها في اللائحة، وفي حال إفلاس مقدم الخدمة أو حله أو تصفيته».

وأضيفت فقرات جديدة في تعديل المادة الـ32 شملت الالتزام بالشروط الواردة في الترخيص، والالتزام بنطاق الخدمات البريدية المرخص له بمزاولتها وفق النظام واللائحة والقرارات ذات الصلة، وعدم الانقطاع عن تقديم الخدمة البريدية المرخص بها لمدة تتجاوز 6 أشهر متواصلة، والامتناع عن ممارسة أي أنشطة قد تُلحق ضرراً بالمصالح الوطنية، سواء الأمنية أو الاقتصادية، وسداد أي مقابل مالي واجب للهيئة، والالتزام بفترة تسليم الطرود المحددة بثلاث ساعات، مع خيار تحديد الفترة الزمنية (صباحاً أو مساءً).

وجاء تعديل المادة الـ38 بالإجازة لمقدم الخدمة التعاقد مع الغير لأداء بعض الخدمات البريدية المرخص له بها، بشرط توفر متطلبات تقديم الخدمات البريدية لدى المتعاقد معه، وللهيئة تحديد شروط التعاقد مع المرخصين في أنشطة النقل الأخرى، ولا يجوز التعاقد على تقديم جميع الخدمات المرخصة لمقدّم الخدمة، ويلتزم مقدّم الخدمة والمتعاقد معه بأحكام النظام واللائحة والقرارات الصادرة عن الهيئة، ويجب تحديد مدة التعاقد، ويظل مقدّم الخدمة مسؤولاً أمام الهيئة والغير عن الالتزامات المترتبة على تقديم الخدمات البريدية.

فيما تضمّن تعديل الـ62 تسليم المادة البريدية إلى العنوان الوطني للمرسل إليه أو وفق ما يتم الاتفاق عليه في عقد تقديم الخدمة، ويجب على مقدّم الخدمة توفير آلية للتحقق من التسليم، مثل: «إرسال رمز للتسليم، أو التوقيع الإلكتروني، أو أي وسيلة أخرى تعتمدها الهيئة».