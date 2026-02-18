مع قدوم شهر رمضان، تتبدل ملامح البيوت في جازان، وتغدو الليالي أكثر دفئًا وحنانًا. وفي قلب هذه الأجواء، تبرز عادة صغيرة في ظاهرها، كبيرة في أثرها: نقش الحناء للفتيات الصغيرات.

ليست مجرد رسومات تُخطّ على الأيدي، بل لحظة إنسانية خالصة، تختلط فيها مشاعر الفرح والاعتزاز، وتلمع فيها عيون الصغيرات وهن يختبرن أولى خطواتهن في درب الصيام.

تجلس الفتيات حول أمهاتهن وجداتهن، يمددن أيديهن الصغيرة بثقة طفولية، بينما ينساب الحناء على بشرتهن كأنها رسالة حبّ تُكتب بلون الأرض ورائحتها. كل زخرفة تحمل معنى، وكل خطّ يروي حكاية، وكأن الحناء يصبح لغة تربوية لطيفة يُشجّعهن على الصبر، ويُشعرهن بأنهن جزء من طقس جميل يخصهن وحدهن.

وتصف النقاشة مريم عواجي، هذه اللحظات بأنها مبادرة تربوية قبل أن تكون زينة؛ لحظة تُغرس فيها قيمة العبادة في قلب طفلة، وتُبنى فيها علاقة دافئة بينها وبين الشهر الكريم. فالنقوش ليست للزينة فقط، بل لتذكيرهن بأنهن قادرات على الصيام، وأنهن يكبرن خطوة بخطوة.

الهلال، النجوم، الورود، والزخارف المتداخلة.. كلها تتشكّل على الأيدي الصغيرة بانسيابية تُشبه انسياب الفرح في البيت. ومع كل رسمة، يتعزّز الشعور بالانتماء للتراث، وتزداد الألفة بين أفراد الأسرة، ويصبح رمضان أكثر قربًا وبهجة.

إنها عادة بسيطة، لكنها تحمل روح جازان كلها: تراث، ودفء، وتواصل بين الأجيال. وفي كل بيت تُنقش فيه الحناء، تُولد ذكرى جديدة، وتُصنع تجربة رمضانية تبقى في القلب طويلاً.