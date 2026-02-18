With the arrival of the month of Ramadan, the features of homes in Jazan change, and the nights become warmer and more affectionate. In the heart of this atmosphere, a small custom emerges in appearance, but is significant in its impact: the henna decoration for young girls.

It is not just drawings made on hands, but a pure human moment, where feelings of joy and pride mix, and the eyes of the little ones shine as they experience their first steps on the path of fasting.

The girls sit around their mothers and grandmothers, extending their small hands with childlike confidence, while the henna flows onto their skin as if it were a message of love written in the color and scent of the earth. Each decoration carries meaning, and every line tells a story, as if the henna becomes a gentle educational language encouraging them to be patient, making them feel that they are part of a beautiful ritual that belongs to them alone.

The henna artist Maryam Awaji describes these moments as an educational initiative before being an adornment; a moment where the value of worship is instilled in a girl's heart, and a warm relationship is built between her and the holy month. The designs are not just for decoration, but to remind them that they are capable of fasting, and that they are growing step by step.

The crescent moon, stars, flowers, and intertwined decorations all form on the small hands with a fluidity that resembles the flow of joy in the home. With each drawing, the feeling of belonging to the heritage is strengthened, family bonds grow closer, and Ramadan becomes more intimate and joyful.

It is a simple custom, but it carries the spirit of all of Jazan: heritage, warmth, and connection between generations. In every home where henna is applied, a new memory is born, and a Ramadan experience is created that remains in the heart for a long time.