The King Fahd Causeway Authority began today (Wednesday) implementing the new toll for crossing the bridge, marking the first adjustment recorded since 2016 and only the second since its opening in 1986, in an organizational step that reflects the developments in traffic flow between the Kingdom and the Kingdom of Bahrain.



Car, Motorcycle, and Bus Tariffs

According to the updated tariff, the crossing fees for cars and motorcycles have been raised to 35 riyals instead of 25 riyals, while the fees for small buses have become 55 riyals after being 35 riyals.

The fees for large buses have been set at 70 riyals, while a tariff for trucks has been approved at 7 riyals per ton, in line with the nature of commercial traffic and heavy transport through the crossing.



Exceptions Remain Unchanged

The authority confirmed that the current tariff for categories such as persons with disabilities, students, and daily frequent travelers will continue without any modifications, taking into account their circumstances and the nature of their continuous travel.



A Vital Crossing with Active Traffic



The update of the fees is part of organizational measures related to managing the traffic flow across the bridge, which is considered one of the most important vital land crossings between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Kingdom of Bahrain, and witnesses active movement throughout the year, whether for work, tourism, or commercial exchange.

It is worth noting that the fees for small cars were raised to 25 riyals at the beginning of 2016 after being 20 riyals, before the new adjustment was recorded today.