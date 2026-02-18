بدأت المؤسسة العامة لجسر الملك فهد، اليوم (الأربعاء)، تطبيق التعرفة الجديدة لعبور الجسر، في أول تعديل يُسجَّل منذ عام 2016، والثاني فقط منذ افتتاحه عام 1986، في خطوة تنظيمية تعكس تطورات حركة العبور بين المملكة ومملكة البحرين.


تعرفة السيارات والدراجات والحافلات

وبحسب التعرفة المحدثة، رُفعت رسوم عبور السيارات والدراجات النارية إلى 35 ريالًا بدلًا من 25 ريالًا، فيما أصبحت رسوم الحافلات الصغيرة 55 ريالًا بعد أن كانت 35 ريالًا.

كما حُدِّدت رسوم الحافلات الكبيرة بـ70 ريالًا، في حين تم اعتماد تعرفة للشاحنات بواقع 7 ريالات للطن الواحد، بما يواكب طبيعة الحركة التجارية والنقل الثقيل عبر المنفذ.


استثناءات دون تغيير

وأكدت المؤسسة استمرار العمل بالتعرفة الحالية لفئات ذوي الإعاقة والطلبة والمسافر الدائم اليومي دون أي تعديل، مراعاةً لظروفهم وطبيعة تنقلهم المستمر.


منفذ حيوي بحركة نشطة


ويأتي تحديث الرسوم ضمن إجراءات تنظيمية ترتبط بإدارة حركة العبور عبر الجسر، الذي يُعد أحد أهم المنافذ البرية الحيوية بين المملكة العربية السعودية ومملكة البحرين، ويشهد حركة تنقل نشطة على مدار العام، سواءً لأغراض العمل أو السياحة أو التبادل التجاري.

يُذكر أن رسوم عبور السيارات الصغيرة كانت قد رُفعت إلى 25 ريالًا مطلع عام 2016 بعد أن كانت 20 ريالًا، قبل أن يُسجَّل التعديل الجديد اليوم.