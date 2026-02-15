The King Abdulaziz Foundation has published a rare historical photograph showing King Abdulaziz bin Abdulrahman – may God have mercy on him – with several of his sons on the roof of the Murabba Palace in Riyadh, as part of a collection of photos and documents that the foundation keeps in its national archive.

The image reflects aspects of official and social life during the era of the founding king, and highlights the historical significance of the Murabba Palace as one of the most important centers that witnessed crucial stages in the management of state affairs and the establishment of its institutions during the founding phase.

This visual document is part of a rich collection of historical photographs that the foundation is working to preserve and make available to researchers and interested parties, through the Beneficiary Services Center, which provides the opportunity to view original materials and access reliable sources that support specialized studies in the history of the Kingdom.

The foundation emphasized its commitment to preserving national memory and caring for historical artifacts and making them accessible, which contributes to enhancing awareness of Saudi history and enabling researchers to benefit from its diverse documentary contents.

It is worth noting that the photograph was taken by Dan van der Molen, and its source is the Royal Tropical Institute, Amsterdam.