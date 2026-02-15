نشرت دارة الملك عبدالعزيز صورة تاريخية نادرة، تُظهر الملك عبدالعزيز بن عبدالرحمن – رحمه الله – مع عدد من أبنائه على سطح قصر المربّع في الرياض، ضمن مجموعة من الصور والوثائق التي تحتفظ بها الدارة في أرشيفها الوطني.

وتعكس الصورة جانباً من ملامح الحياة الرسمية والاجتماعية في عهد الملك المؤسس، كما تبرز المكانة التاريخية لقصر المربّع بوصفه أحد أهم المراكز التي شهدت مراحل مهمة من إدارة شؤون الدولة وبناء مؤسساتها خلال مرحلة التأسيس.

وتأتي هذه الوثيقة البصرية ضمن رصيد ثري من الصور التاريخية التي تعمل الدارة على حفظها وإتاحتها للباحثين والمهتمين، من خلال مركز خدمات المستفيدين الذي يوفّر إمكانية الاطلاع على المواد الأصلية والوصول إلى مصادر موثوقة تدعم الدراسات المتخصصة في تاريخ المملكة.

وأكدت الدارة حرصها على صون الذاكرة الوطنية والعناية بالمقتنيات التاريخية وإتاحتها، بما يسهم في تعزيز الوعي بالتاريخ السعودي، وتمكين الباحثين من الاستفادة من محتوياتها الوثائقية المتنوعة.

تجدر الإشارة إلى أن الصورة من تصوير دان فان درمولين، ومصدرها المعهد الملكي تروبكال، أمستردام.