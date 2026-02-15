The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has suspended two Umrah companies after detecting a violation related to their failure to provide accommodation services for pilgrims in accordance with the approved contractual programs. The ministry explained, in a statement, that it monitored the arrival of a number of pilgrims from the Arab Republic of Egypt to the Kingdom without providing the accommodation documented in their contracts, in clear violation of the regulations and instructions governing the services for pilgrims and visitors to the Prophet's Mosque.

The ministry confirmed that it acted immediately to secure accommodation for all affected pilgrims, emphasizing that the measures taken were within the approved regulatory frameworks, ensuring the protection of pilgrims' rights, preventing the recurrence of such violations, and enhancing the quality of services provided to the guests of Allah. The ministry indicated that this action is part of its ongoing efforts to monitor the commitment of Umrah companies and institutions to accurately implement their contracts, in line with the objectives of the Kingdom's Vision 2030.

It also stressed that it will not tolerate any negligence or breach of contractual obligations, asserting that the rights of the guests of Allah are a top priority, and that the quality of services represents a red line that cannot be crossed, calling on all Umrah companies and institutions to fully comply with the approved regulations and instructions.