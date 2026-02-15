أوقفت وزارة الحج والعمرة شركتي عمرة، بعد رصد مخالفة تتعلق بعدم التزامهما بتوفير خدمات السكن للمعتمرين وفق البرامج التعاقدية المعتمدة. وأوضحت الوزارة، في بيان لها، أنها تابعت وصول عدد من المعتمرين من جمهورية مصر العربية إلى المملكة دون توفير السكن الموثق في عقودهم، في مخالفة واضحة للأنظمة والتعليمات المنظمة لخدمات المعتمرين وزوار المسجد النبوي الشريف.

وأكدت الوزارة، أنها تحركت فوراً لتأمين السكن لجميع المعتمرين المتضررين، مشددة على أن الإجراءات المتخذة جاءت ضمن الأطر النظامية المعتمدة، بما يضمن حفظ حقوق المعتمرين، ويحول دون تكرار مثل هذه المخالفات، ويعزز جودة الخدمات المقدمة لضيوف الرحمن. وبيّنت الوزارة، أن هذا الإجراء يأتي امتداداً لجهودها المستمرة في متابعة التزام شركات ومؤسسات العمرة بتنفيذ تعاقداتها بدقة، انسجاماً مع مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030.

كما شددت، أنها لن تتهاون مع أي تقصير أو إخلال بالالتزامات التعاقدية، مؤكدة أن حقوق ضيوف الرحمن أولوية قصوى، وأن جودة الخدمات تمثل خطاً أحمر لا يُسمح بتجاوزه، داعية جميع شركات ومؤسسات العمرة إلى الالتزام التام بالضوابط والتعليمات المعتمدة.