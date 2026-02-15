The term "Brain Rot" is considered one of the common expressions in modern internet cultures, often used sarcastically to describe a state of excessive consumption of fast and light digital content, accompanied by feelings of mental laziness or cognitive exhaustion. Although the term does not belong to the medical dictionary, it is used metaphorically to express a condition where an individual feels that their ability to concentrate is declining, and their tolerance for long content has diminished, while their mind is distracted by continuous scrolling and the dominance of fast content over their attention.

This term originated in internet communities among Generation Z and Generation Alpha, spreading through platforms like TikTok, Reddit, and Discord, until it became part of the daily language of youth. In 2024, the term gained notable prominence, being selected among the words featured in the Oxford Dictionary's annual list, indicating its increasing presence in cultural and social discussions.

In this context, "Okaz" discussed the concept with several specialists, who addressed its causes and potential effects on cognitive health and digital behavior, amid growing concerns about the impact of fast content on focus, memory, and mental habits among younger generations.

The specialists agreed that brain rot is not an organic disease, but a warning sign indicating a decline in mental and psychological capacity due to uncontrolled digital consumption. They emphasized that prevention starts with: organizing time, enhancing real-life activities, reducing trivial content, practicing mindfulness, rebuilding human relationships, and raising community awareness.

Electronic Emotional Crime

The discussion began with psychologist Abdullah Ahmed Al-Waeli, who described this phenomenon as an electronic emotional crime, explaining that it results from what he calls "renting the mind through transfer," as individuals spend long hours online searching for empty and negative content, such as low-quality games and trivial clips that carry no educational or informational value.

Al-Waeli points out that the term previously appeared under the names "brain damage" or "mental rot," used to describe a psychological state in which an individual spends long periods in front of screens, leading to scattered thoughts, psychological and physical exhaustion, and mental fatigue, which is considered the most dangerous; because the brain is the center of command and control of nerve signals.

Al-Waeli confirms that this condition is not an organic disease, but a psychological adaptation resulting from excessive digital consumption, as nerve signals are affected by chronic psychological stress or inflammation, causing the affected person to feel a lack of awareness, decreased concentration, and noticeable mental fog.

The symptoms of brain rot, as described by Al-Waeli, include: scattered and fleeting thoughts, psychological and physical exhaustion, acute mental fatigue, weakened awareness and concentration, decreased ability to think logically, social isolation, and a decline in short-term memory.

Al-Waeli warns that excessive internet use leads to increased dopamine secretion, creating a direct relationship between the individual and the screen: the more browsing increases, the more immediate pleasure is gained, which then turns into a behavioral dependency resembling addiction.

He adds that children and youth are the most susceptible to this phenomenon, as brain rot may hinder their psychological, mental, and physical development, limiting their cognitive and intellectual abilities.

The Solution Begins with Time Management

Al-Waeli emphasizes the necessity of psychological balance through: establishing a daily schedule that includes nutrition, sleep, and exercise, engaging in hobbies, using the internet based on reason and logic rather than emotion, practicing mindfulness, enhancing social and mental activities, and reducing time wasted in front of screens.

He confirms that prevention is an individual and community responsibility that requires cooperation from educational, media, and counseling institutions.

A New Neural Challenge

For his part, consultant neurologist Dr. Mohammed Hamoud clarifies that "brain rot" is not a medical diagnosis, but reflects a growing neurological phenomenon associated with a decline in mental capacity and attention due to excessive consumption of fast digital content.

He points out that the phenomenon arises from: continuous scrolling of short content, behavioral addiction to applications, excessive exposure to rapid stimuli, and a lack of healthy mental alternatives such as reading and real dialogue.

He notes that the medical effects of the phenomenon include: decreased concentration and attention, difficulty completing mental tasks, sleep disturbances due to blue light, increased anxiety and depression, and mental exhaustion.

Loss of Natural Enjoyment

He confirms that recent studies indicate an improvement in mood when reducing the use of social media, and that the solution does not lie in a complete disconnection from technology, but in resetting the relationship with it through: digital detox, gradually reducing usage hours, retraining the brain to focus, organizing sleep and physical activity, choosing valuable content, and seeking psychological support when needed.

Consultant neurologist Dr. Hamoud concludes by saying: "We do not lose our minds suddenly, but we lose them gradually when we replace depth with superficiality, attention with distraction, and knowledge with noise."

Mental and Emotional Lethargy

Senior social specialist Ahood Abu Attallah focuses on the social and emotional aspect of the phenomenon, describing it as mental and emotional lethargy resulting from excessive consumption of social media, following short clips, rapid news, and celebrities without purpose.

She believes that protecting individuals socially begins with restoring relationships to their true value, focusing on the quality of relationships rather than their quantity, emphasizing that one friend with whom we have deep conversations is better than ten superficial conversations.

She suggested steps for social protection that include reducing random scrolling, replacing part of digital time with real meetings, training the mind for dialogue and discussing ideas rather than trends, being aware of disguised isolation despite constant connection, practicing mental presence in meetings, reading and discussing what we read with others, and enhancing human relationships as they are a source of meaning.

She emphasizes that "brain rot does not come from a lack of intelligence, but from excessive consumption and a lack of meaning... and meaning often exists in a real human relationship."