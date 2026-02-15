يُعدّ مصطلح تعفّن الدماغ (Brain Rot) من التعبيرات الشائعة في ثقافات الإنترنت الحديثة، ويُستخدم غالباً بصورة ساخرة لوصف حالة من الإفراط في استهلاك المحتوى الرقمي السريع والخفيف، وما يرافق ذلك من شعور بالكسل الذهني أو الإنهاك العقلي. ورغم أن المصطلح لا ينتمي إلى القاموس الطبي، فإنه يُستخدم مجازياً للتعبير عن حالة يشعر فيها الفرد بأن قدراته على التركيز بدأت تتراجع، وأن تحمّله للمحتوى الطويل أصبح أقل، بينما يتشتت ذهنه بفعل التمرير المستمر وسيطرة المحتوى السريع على انتباهه.
وقد نشأ هذا المصطلح في مجتمعات الإنترنت لدى جيل زد وجيل ألفا، وانتشر عبر منصات مثل TikTok وReddit وDiscord، حتى أصبح جزءاً من اللغة اليومية للشباب. وفي 2024م، برز المصطلح بشكل لافت، ليتم اختياره ضمن الكلمات التي تناولها معجم أكسفورد في قائمته السنوية، في إشارة إلى حضوره المتزايد في النقاشات الثقافية والاجتماعية.
وفي هذا السياق، ناقشت «عكاظ» المفهوم مع عدد من المختصين، الذين تناولوا أسبابه وتأثيراته المحتملة على الصحة الإدراكية والسلوك الرقمي، في ظل تزايد القلق من تأثير المحتوى السريع على التركيز والذاكرة والعادات الذهنية لدى الأجيال الشابة.
واتفق المختصون على أن تعفّن الدماغ ليس مرضاً عضوياً، لكنه جرس إنذار يشير إلى تراجع القدرة الذهنية والنفسية نتيجة الاستهلاك الرقمي غير المنضبط. وأكدوا أن الوقاية تبدأ من: تنظيم الوقت، وتعزيز الأنشطة الواقعية، وتقليل المحتوى التافه، وممارسة اليقظة الذهنية، وإعادة بناء العلاقات الإنسانية، ونشر الوعي المجتمعي.
جريمة عاطفية إلكترونية
وجاءت البداية مع المختص النفسي عبدالله أحمد الوايلي، الذي وصف هذه الظاهرة بالجريمة العاطفية الإلكترونية، مبيناً أنها ناتجة عن ما يسميه «تأجير العقل بالنقل»، إذ يقضي الفرد ساعات طويلة أمام الإنترنت بحثاً عن محتوى فارغ وسلبي، مثل الألعاب الهابطة والمقاطع المتدنية التي لا تحمل أي قيمة معرفية أو تربوية.
ويشير الوايلي إلى أن المصطلح ظهر سابقاً تحت مسمى «تلف الدماغ» أو «تعفّن العقل»، ويُستخدم لوصف حالة نفسية يقضي فيها الفرد وقتاً طويلاً أمام الشاشات، مما يؤدي إلى تشتت الأفكار، والإرهاق النفسي والجسدي، والإجهاد الذهني الذي يعدّ الأخطر؛ لأن الدماغ هو مركز القيادة والتحكم في الإشارات العصبية.
ويؤكد الوايلي: أن هذه الحالة ليست مرضاً عضوياً، بل تكيف نفسي ناتج عن الاستهلاك الرقمي المفرط، إذ تتأثر الإشارات العصبية بسبب الضغوط النفسية المزمنة أو الالتهابات، فيشعر المصاب بضعف الوعي، وانخفاض التركيز، وضبابية ذهنية واضحة.
أعراض تعفّن الدماغ كما يصفها الوايلي: تشتت الأفكار وتطايرها، الإرهاق النفسي والجسدي، الإرهاق الذهني الحاد، ضعف الوعي والتركيز، انخفاض القدرة على التفكير المنطقي، العزلة الاجتماعية، تراجع الذاكرة قصيرة المدى.
ويحذّر الوايلي من أن الإفراط في استخدام الإنترنت يؤدي إلى زيادة إفراز الدوبامين، مما يجعل العلاقة بين الإنسان والشاشة علاقة طردية: كلما زاد التصفح، زادت المتعة اللحظية، ثم يتحول الأمر إلى اعتماد سلوكي يشبه الإدمان.
ويضيف أن الأطفال والشباب هم الأكثر عرضة لهذه الظاهرة، إذ قد يعيق تعفّن الدماغ تطورهم النفسي والذهني والجسدي، ويحدّ من قدراتهم العقلية والمعرفية.
الحل يبدأ من تنظيم الوقت
ويشدّد الوايلي على ضرورة الموازنة النفسية عبر: وضع جدول يومي يشمل الغذاء والنوم والرياضة، ممارسة الهوايات، متابعة الإنترنت وفق العقل والمنطق لا وفق العاطفة، ممارسة اليقظة الذهنية، تعزيز الأنشطة الاجتماعية والذهنية، تقليل الهدر الوقتي أمام الشاشات.
مؤكدا أن الوقاية مسؤولية فردية ومجتمعية تتطلب تعاون المؤسسات التعليمية والإعلامية والإرشادية.
تحدٍّ عصبي جديد
من جانبه، يوضح استشاري مشارك في طب الأعصاب الدكتور محمد حمود، أن «تعفّن المخ» ليس تشخيصاً طبياً، لكنه يعكس ظاهرة عصبية متنامية ترتبط بتراجع القدرة الذهنية والانتباه نتيجة الاستهلاك المفرط للمحتوى الرقمي السريع.
ويشير إلى أن الظاهرة تنشأ من: التمرير المستمر للمحتوى القصير، الإدمان السلوكي للتطبيقات، التعرض المفرط للمثيرات السريعة، ضعف البدائل العقلية الصحية مثل القراءة والحوار الواقعي.
مشيراً إلى أن التأثيرات الطبية للظاهرة تتمثل في: تراجع التركيز والانتباه، صعوبة إنجاز المهمات الذهنية، اضطرابات النوم بسبب الضوء الأزرق، زيادة القلق والاكتئاب، الإرهاق الذهني
وفقدان المتعة الطبيعية
ويؤكد أن الدراسات الحديثة تشير إلى تحسن المزاج عند تقليل استخدام وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي، وأن الحل لا يكمن في الانقطاع الكامل عن التكنولوجيا، بل في إعادة ضبط العلاقة معها عبر: الديتوكس الرقمي، تخفيض ساعات الاستخدام تدريجياً، إعادة تدريب الدماغ على التركيز، تنظيم النوم والنشاط البدني، اختيار محتوى ذي قيمة، طلب الدعم النفسي عند الحاجة.
ويختتم استشاري طب الأعصاب الدكتور حمود بقوله: «نحن لا نخسر عقولنا فجأة، بل نفقدها تدريجياً حين نستبدل العمق بالسطحية، والانتباه بالتشتت، والمعرفة بالضجيج».
خمول ذهني وعاطفي
أخصائي أول اجتماعي عهود أبو عطالله، فتركّز على الجانب الاجتماعي والعاطفي للظاهرة، وتصفها بأنها خمول ذهني وعاطفي ناتج عن الإفراط في استهلاك السوشيال ميديا، ومتابعة المقاطع القصيرة، والأخبار السريعة، والمشاهير بلا هدف.
وترى أن حماية الفرد اجتماعياً تبدأ بإعادة العلاقات لقيمتها الحقيقية، والتركيز على جودة العلاقة لا كميتها، مؤكدة أن صديقاً واحداً نتحدث معه بعمق أفضل من عشر محادثات سطحية.
واقترحت خطوات للحماية الاجتماعية تتمثّل في تقليل التمرير العشوائي، استبدال جزء من الوقت الرقمي بلقاءات واقعية، تدريب العقل على الحوار ومناقشة الأفكار لا الترندات، الانتباه للعزلة المقنّعة رغم الاتصال الدائم، ممارسة الحضور الذهني في اللقاءات، القراءة ومناقشة ما نقرأه مع الآخرين، تعزيز العلاقات الإنسانية لأنها مصدر المعنى.
مؤكدة أن «تعفّن المخ لا يأتي من قلة الذكاء، بل من كثرة الاستهلاك وقلة المعنى.. والمعنى غالباً يوجد في علاقة إنسانية حقيقية».
The term "Brain Rot" is considered one of the common expressions in modern internet cultures, often used sarcastically to describe a state of excessive consumption of fast and light digital content, accompanied by feelings of mental laziness or cognitive exhaustion. Although the term does not belong to the medical dictionary, it is used metaphorically to express a condition where an individual feels that their ability to concentrate is declining, and their tolerance for long content has diminished, while their mind is distracted by continuous scrolling and the dominance of fast content over their attention.
This term originated in internet communities among Generation Z and Generation Alpha, spreading through platforms like TikTok, Reddit, and Discord, until it became part of the daily language of youth. In 2024, the term gained notable prominence, being selected among the words featured in the Oxford Dictionary's annual list, indicating its increasing presence in cultural and social discussions.
In this context, "Okaz" discussed the concept with several specialists, who addressed its causes and potential effects on cognitive health and digital behavior, amid growing concerns about the impact of fast content on focus, memory, and mental habits among younger generations.
The specialists agreed that brain rot is not an organic disease, but a warning sign indicating a decline in mental and psychological capacity due to uncontrolled digital consumption. They emphasized that prevention starts with: organizing time, enhancing real-life activities, reducing trivial content, practicing mindfulness, rebuilding human relationships, and raising community awareness.
Electronic Emotional Crime
The discussion began with psychologist Abdullah Ahmed Al-Waeli, who described this phenomenon as an electronic emotional crime, explaining that it results from what he calls "renting the mind through transfer," as individuals spend long hours online searching for empty and negative content, such as low-quality games and trivial clips that carry no educational or informational value.
Al-Waeli points out that the term previously appeared under the names "brain damage" or "mental rot," used to describe a psychological state in which an individual spends long periods in front of screens, leading to scattered thoughts, psychological and physical exhaustion, and mental fatigue, which is considered the most dangerous; because the brain is the center of command and control of nerve signals.
Al-Waeli confirms that this condition is not an organic disease, but a psychological adaptation resulting from excessive digital consumption, as nerve signals are affected by chronic psychological stress or inflammation, causing the affected person to feel a lack of awareness, decreased concentration, and noticeable mental fog.
The symptoms of brain rot, as described by Al-Waeli, include: scattered and fleeting thoughts, psychological and physical exhaustion, acute mental fatigue, weakened awareness and concentration, decreased ability to think logically, social isolation, and a decline in short-term memory.
Al-Waeli warns that excessive internet use leads to increased dopamine secretion, creating a direct relationship between the individual and the screen: the more browsing increases, the more immediate pleasure is gained, which then turns into a behavioral dependency resembling addiction.
He adds that children and youth are the most susceptible to this phenomenon, as brain rot may hinder their psychological, mental, and physical development, limiting their cognitive and intellectual abilities.
The Solution Begins with Time Management
Al-Waeli emphasizes the necessity of psychological balance through: establishing a daily schedule that includes nutrition, sleep, and exercise, engaging in hobbies, using the internet based on reason and logic rather than emotion, practicing mindfulness, enhancing social and mental activities, and reducing time wasted in front of screens.
He confirms that prevention is an individual and community responsibility that requires cooperation from educational, media, and counseling institutions.
A New Neural Challenge
For his part, consultant neurologist Dr. Mohammed Hamoud clarifies that "brain rot" is not a medical diagnosis, but reflects a growing neurological phenomenon associated with a decline in mental capacity and attention due to excessive consumption of fast digital content.
He points out that the phenomenon arises from: continuous scrolling of short content, behavioral addiction to applications, excessive exposure to rapid stimuli, and a lack of healthy mental alternatives such as reading and real dialogue.
He notes that the medical effects of the phenomenon include: decreased concentration and attention, difficulty completing mental tasks, sleep disturbances due to blue light, increased anxiety and depression, and mental exhaustion.
Loss of Natural Enjoyment
He confirms that recent studies indicate an improvement in mood when reducing the use of social media, and that the solution does not lie in a complete disconnection from technology, but in resetting the relationship with it through: digital detox, gradually reducing usage hours, retraining the brain to focus, organizing sleep and physical activity, choosing valuable content, and seeking psychological support when needed.
Consultant neurologist Dr. Hamoud concludes by saying: "We do not lose our minds suddenly, but we lose them gradually when we replace depth with superficiality, attention with distraction, and knowledge with noise."
Mental and Emotional Lethargy
Senior social specialist Ahood Abu Attallah focuses on the social and emotional aspect of the phenomenon, describing it as mental and emotional lethargy resulting from excessive consumption of social media, following short clips, rapid news, and celebrities without purpose.
She believes that protecting individuals socially begins with restoring relationships to their true value, focusing on the quality of relationships rather than their quantity, emphasizing that one friend with whom we have deep conversations is better than ten superficial conversations.
She suggested steps for social protection that include reducing random scrolling, replacing part of digital time with real meetings, training the mind for dialogue and discussing ideas rather than trends, being aware of disguised isolation despite constant connection, practicing mental presence in meetings, reading and discussing what we read with others, and enhancing human relationships as they are a source of meaning.
She emphasizes that "brain rot does not come from a lack of intelligence, but from excessive consumption and a lack of meaning... and meaning often exists in a real human relationship."