يُعدّ مصطلح تعفّن الدماغ (Brain Rot) من التعبيرات الشائعة في ثقافات الإنترنت الحديثة، ويُستخدم غالباً بصورة ساخرة لوصف حالة من الإفراط في استهلاك المحتوى الرقمي السريع والخفيف، وما يرافق ذلك من شعور بالكسل الذهني أو الإنهاك العقلي. ورغم أن المصطلح لا ينتمي إلى القاموس الطبي، فإنه يُستخدم مجازياً للتعبير عن حالة يشعر فيها الفرد بأن قدراته على التركيز بدأت تتراجع، وأن تحمّله للمحتوى الطويل أصبح أقل، بينما يتشتت ذهنه بفعل التمرير المستمر وسيطرة المحتوى السريع على انتباهه.

وقد نشأ هذا المصطلح في مجتمعات الإنترنت لدى جيل زد وجيل ألفا، وانتشر عبر منصات مثل TikTok وReddit وDiscord، حتى أصبح جزءاً من اللغة اليومية للشباب. وفي 2024م، برز المصطلح بشكل لافت، ليتم اختياره ضمن الكلمات التي تناولها معجم أكسفورد في قائمته السنوية، في إشارة إلى حضوره المتزايد في النقاشات الثقافية والاجتماعية.

وفي هذا السياق، ناقشت «عكاظ» المفهوم مع عدد من المختصين، الذين تناولوا أسبابه وتأثيراته المحتملة على الصحة الإدراكية والسلوك الرقمي، في ظل تزايد القلق من تأثير المحتوى السريع على التركيز والذاكرة والعادات الذهنية لدى الأجيال الشابة.

واتفق المختصون على أن تعفّن الدماغ ليس مرضاً عضوياً، لكنه جرس إنذار يشير إلى تراجع القدرة الذهنية والنفسية نتيجة الاستهلاك الرقمي غير المنضبط. وأكدوا أن الوقاية تبدأ من: تنظيم الوقت، وتعزيز الأنشطة الواقعية، وتقليل المحتوى التافه، وممارسة اليقظة الذهنية، وإعادة بناء العلاقات الإنسانية، ونشر الوعي المجتمعي.

جريمة عاطفية إلكترونية

وجاءت البداية مع المختص النفسي عبدالله أحمد الوايلي، الذي وصف هذه الظاهرة بالجريمة العاطفية الإلكترونية، مبيناً أنها ناتجة عن ما يسميه «تأجير العقل بالنقل»، إذ يقضي الفرد ساعات طويلة أمام الإنترنت بحثاً عن محتوى فارغ وسلبي، مثل الألعاب الهابطة والمقاطع المتدنية التي لا تحمل أي قيمة معرفية أو تربوية.

ويشير الوايلي إلى أن المصطلح ظهر سابقاً تحت مسمى «تلف الدماغ» أو «تعفّن العقل»، ويُستخدم لوصف حالة نفسية يقضي فيها الفرد وقتاً طويلاً أمام الشاشات، مما يؤدي إلى تشتت الأفكار، والإرهاق النفسي والجسدي، والإجهاد الذهني الذي يعدّ الأخطر؛ لأن الدماغ هو مركز القيادة والتحكم في الإشارات العصبية.

ويؤكد الوايلي: أن هذه الحالة ليست مرضاً عضوياً، بل تكيف نفسي ناتج عن الاستهلاك الرقمي المفرط، إذ تتأثر الإشارات العصبية بسبب الضغوط النفسية المزمنة أو الالتهابات، فيشعر المصاب بضعف الوعي، وانخفاض التركيز، وضبابية ذهنية واضحة.

أعراض تعفّن الدماغ كما يصفها الوايلي: تشتت الأفكار وتطايرها، الإرهاق النفسي والجسدي، الإرهاق الذهني الحاد، ضعف الوعي والتركيز، انخفاض القدرة على التفكير المنطقي، العزلة الاجتماعية، تراجع الذاكرة قصيرة المدى.

ويحذّر الوايلي من أن الإفراط في استخدام الإنترنت يؤدي إلى زيادة إفراز الدوبامين، مما يجعل العلاقة بين الإنسان والشاشة علاقة طردية: كلما زاد التصفح، زادت المتعة اللحظية، ثم يتحول الأمر إلى اعتماد سلوكي يشبه الإدمان.

ويضيف أن الأطفال والشباب هم الأكثر عرضة لهذه الظاهرة، إذ قد يعيق تعفّن الدماغ تطورهم النفسي والذهني والجسدي، ويحدّ من قدراتهم العقلية والمعرفية.

الحل يبدأ من تنظيم الوقت

ويشدّد الوايلي على ضرورة الموازنة النفسية عبر: وضع جدول يومي يشمل الغذاء والنوم والرياضة، ممارسة الهوايات، متابعة الإنترنت وفق العقل والمنطق لا وفق العاطفة، ممارسة اليقظة الذهنية، تعزيز الأنشطة الاجتماعية والذهنية، تقليل الهدر الوقتي أمام الشاشات.

مؤكدا أن الوقاية مسؤولية فردية ومجتمعية تتطلب تعاون المؤسسات التعليمية والإعلامية والإرشادية.

تحدٍّ عصبي جديد

من جانبه، يوضح استشاري مشارك في طب الأعصاب الدكتور محمد حمود، أن «تعفّن المخ» ليس تشخيصاً طبياً، لكنه يعكس ظاهرة عصبية متنامية ترتبط بتراجع القدرة الذهنية والانتباه نتيجة الاستهلاك المفرط للمحتوى الرقمي السريع.

ويشير إلى أن الظاهرة تنشأ من: التمرير المستمر للمحتوى القصير، الإدمان السلوكي للتطبيقات، التعرض المفرط للمثيرات السريعة، ضعف البدائل العقلية الصحية مثل القراءة والحوار الواقعي.

مشيراً إلى أن التأثيرات الطبية للظاهرة تتمثل في: تراجع التركيز والانتباه، صعوبة إنجاز المهمات الذهنية، اضطرابات النوم بسبب الضوء الأزرق، زيادة القلق والاكتئاب، الإرهاق الذهني

وفقدان المتعة الطبيعية

ويؤكد أن الدراسات الحديثة تشير إلى تحسن المزاج عند تقليل استخدام وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي، وأن الحل لا يكمن في الانقطاع الكامل عن التكنولوجيا، بل في إعادة ضبط العلاقة معها عبر: الديتوكس الرقمي، تخفيض ساعات الاستخدام تدريجياً، إعادة تدريب الدماغ على التركيز، تنظيم النوم والنشاط البدني، اختيار محتوى ذي قيمة، طلب الدعم النفسي عند الحاجة.

ويختتم استشاري طب الأعصاب الدكتور حمود بقوله: «نحن لا نخسر عقولنا فجأة، بل نفقدها تدريجياً حين نستبدل العمق بالسطحية، والانتباه بالتشتت، والمعرفة بالضجيج».

خمول ذهني وعاطفي

أخصائي أول اجتماعي عهود أبو عطالله، فتركّز على الجانب الاجتماعي والعاطفي للظاهرة، وتصفها بأنها خمول ذهني وعاطفي ناتج عن الإفراط في استهلاك السوشيال ميديا، ومتابعة المقاطع القصيرة، والأخبار السريعة، والمشاهير بلا هدف.

وترى أن حماية الفرد اجتماعياً تبدأ بإعادة العلاقات لقيمتها الحقيقية، والتركيز على جودة العلاقة لا كميتها، مؤكدة أن صديقاً واحداً نتحدث معه بعمق أفضل من عشر محادثات سطحية.

واقترحت خطوات للحماية الاجتماعية تتمثّل في تقليل التمرير العشوائي، استبدال جزء من الوقت الرقمي بلقاءات واقعية، تدريب العقل على الحوار ومناقشة الأفكار لا الترندات، الانتباه للعزلة المقنّعة رغم الاتصال الدائم، ممارسة الحضور الذهني في اللقاءات، القراءة ومناقشة ما نقرأه مع الآخرين، تعزيز العلاقات الإنسانية لأنها مصدر المعنى.

مؤكدة أن «تعفّن المخ لا يأتي من قلة الذكاء، بل من كثرة الاستهلاك وقلة المعنى.. والمعنى غالباً يوجد في علاقة إنسانية حقيقية».